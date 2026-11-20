Subsidiary Uniforce Security to provide 24/7 on-site security, supported by video analytics and a central command centre

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled frontline workforce, robotics, and facility solutions provider, today announced that its subsidiary, Uniforce Security Services Pte Ltd ("Uniforce"), was awarded a two-year contract valued at approximately S$831,120 to provide security services at a commercial retail and lifestyle development in Singapore. Services are scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026.

Uniforce will provide on-site security around the clock, 365 days a year. Officers will manage patrols, support crowd management and respond to incidents. Digital patrol tracking and electronic incident reporting will give supervisors a record of activity and support follow-up.

Video analytics will support CCTV monitoring, and Uniforce's central command centre will provide 24/7 support for incident escalation and backup deployment. Before the start date, Uniforce will conduct site orientation, emergency procedures training and equipment testing as part of the handover.

The contract adds to YYForce's integrated facility management business, where the Company combines on-site teams with technology such as video analytics, digital reporting and central monitoring.

"Retail properties need reliable security coverage and clear procedures when an incident occurs," said Kayden Kho, Managing Director of Uniforce. "Our officers on site will have direct access to our command centre, so incidents can be escalated and supported quickly."

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce solutions and integrated facility management provider operating across Asia and beyond. Driven by its mission to transform frontline work through AI, robotics, and integrated workforce solutions, the Company brings together people, intelligent software, and commercial robotics into one connected ecosystem. Its portfolio spans intelligent workforce matching (YY Circle, Yolara AI), digital estate management (24iFM), and service robot deployment, leasing, maintenance, and humanoid robotics development-serving hospitality, facilities management, retail, logistics, and other frontline-driven industries. Guided by its vision to build the future of work where people and intelligent technology thrive together, YYForce helps businesses improve productivity, enhance everyday experiences, and build a smarter, more sustainable workforce.

For more information, visit https://www.yyforce.ai.

About Uniforce Security Services Pte Ltd

Uniforce Security Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based security services provider and a subsidiary of YYForce. It provides on-site security, technology-assisted surveillance and 24/7 command centre support for commercial, retail and institutional properties in Singapore.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. These statements include the expected value, duration and start date of the contract, the services to be provided, the use of video analytics and command centre support, and YYForce's strategic objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For additional information, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Corporate Inquiries

YYForce Inc. Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.yyforce.ai

Uniforce Media Enquiries

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YYForce Inc.