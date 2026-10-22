Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Third Quarter 2026 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.





Three months ended











September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Change

Constant Currency



($'m except per share data)







Revenue

1,694

1,428

19 %

19 % Profit for the period

44

27







Adjusted EBITDA (1)

213

208

2 %

2 % Earnings per share

0.07

0.04







Adjusted earnings per share (1)

0.08

0.08







Dividend per ordinary share

0.10

0.10









Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), said:

"AMP delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, with growth in global shipments and Adjusted EBITDA, ahead of our guidance. Beverage can shipments increased by 2%, driven by strong performance in Europe with growth of 6%, partly offset by a shipments decline of 1% in the Americas - which represented a sequential quarterly improvement, supported by the strength of our customer portfolio.

Our Adjusted EBITDA outperformance in the quarter reflected a good performance in both segments. Europe continued to benefit from robust volume growth and the Americas were supported by favorable volume/mix effects driven by continued demand for speciality cans in North America, helping to negate the expected impact of contract resets.

Beverage can industry demand remains resilient across each of our markets, driven by strength in key categories and continued share gains in the packaging mix. Given this demand strength we are pleased to announce that we are accelerating and upscaling our previously outlined growth investment plans in Europe, to capture this growth and to support our customers, by building two new can lines in existing facilities in the attractive markets of the UK and Spain."

Global beverage can shipments grew by 2% in the quarter versus the prior year quarter. Global shipments growth reflected an increase of 6% in Europe, partly offset by a 1% decline in the Americas, driven by a 1% decline in North America - a strong sequential improvement from Q2 - and a 5% decline in Brazil, due to customer mix and a contract reset.

Adjusted EBITDA of $213 million for the quarter was ahead of our guidance range of $200-210 million, representing a 2% increase, on both a reported and constant currency basis, versus the prior year quarter.

In Europe Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 11%, on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $91 million, mainly driven by higher input cost recovery and strong volume growth, partly offset by the impact of the IFRS 15 contract asset, as well as slightly higher operations and overhead costs.

In the Americas Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased by 3% to $122 million, resulting from higher operations and overhead costs, as well as lower input cost recovery versus the prior year quarter, partly offset by favorable volume/mix.

Strong total liquidity position of $736 million at September 30, 2026. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.1x, below the 5.2x in the prior year quarter. On a comparable like for like basis, pro-forma for the Q4 2025 refinancing of the preferred shares, leverage has reduced from 5.6x in the prior year quarter.

Regular quarterly ordinary dividend of 10c announced. No change to capital allocation priorities.





2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised : Full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range raised to between $785-795 million, assuming modest global shipments growth.





: Full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range raised to between $785-795 million, assuming modest global shipments growth. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $153-163 million. This compares with Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $166 million ($164 million at constant currency) and reflects current foreign exchange rates, some inflationary headwinds and also laps strong prior year shipments growth of 4%.

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2025 to 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2026

Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2025

625

803

1,428 Organic

75

198

273 FX translation

(7)

-

(7) Revenue 2026

693

1,001

1,694













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2025

82

126

208 Organic

9

(4)

5 FX translation

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA 2026

91

122

213













2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

13.1 %

12.2 %

12.6 % 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

13.1 %

15.7 %

14.6 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2026













Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2025

1,768

2,383

4,151 Organic

170

512

682 FX translation

78

-

78 Revenue 2026

2,016

2,895

4,911

















Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2025

208

365

573 Organic

55

(4)

51 FX translation

8

-

8 Adjusted EBITDA 2026

271

361

632













2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

13.4 %

12.5 %

12.9 % 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

11.8 %

15.3 %

13.8 %

Group Performance

Group

Revenue increased by $266 million, or 19% on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $1,694 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $1,428 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs to customers and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $5 million, or 2% on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $213 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $208 million in the same period last year, principally due to higher input cost recovery and favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operations and overhead costs.

Europe

Revenue increased by $68 million, or 11%, to $693 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $625 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis revenue increased by 12%, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs to customers and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $9 million, or 11% on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $91 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $82 million in the same period last year, principally due to higher input cost recovery, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects (impact of IFRS 15 contract asset) and higher operations and overhead costs.

Americas

Revenue increased by $198?million, or 25% on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $1,001 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $803 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs to customers and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $4 million, or 3%, to $122 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $126 million in the same period last year, principally driven by higher operations and overhead costs and lower input cost recovery, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will hold its third quarter 2026 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 9.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. BST) on Thursday October 22, 2026. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:

Webcast registration and access:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1777075&tp_key=8448e3c5dc

Conference call dial in:

United States/Canada: +1 646 769 9200

International: +44 020 7769 6464

Participant pin code: 4670396

An investor earnings presentation to accompany this release is available at https://ir.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans to brand owners globally. An operating business of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing approximately 6,500 people with sales of approximately $5.5 billion in 2025.

For more information, visit https://ir.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Certain factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any other public filings made by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. with the SEC. In addition, new risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual events to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Under no circumstances should the inclusion of such forward-looking statements in this release be regarded as a representation or warranty by us or any other person with respect to the achievement of results set out in such statements or that the underlying assumptions used will in fact be the case. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC is Stephen Lyons, Investor Relations Director.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release may contain certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards. Non-IFRS financial measures may be considered in addition to IFRS financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding IFRS measures. The non-IFRS financial measures used by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025





























Three months ended Septemober 30, 2026

Three months ended September 30, 2025



Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total

Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,694

-

1,694

1,428

-

1,428 Cost of sales

(1,497)

(1)

(1,498)

(1,233)

(1)

(1,234) Gross profit

197

(1)

196

195

(1)

194 Sales, general and administration expenses

(69)

(1)

(70)

(71)

(2)

(73) Intangible amortization

(12)

-

(12)

(34)

-

(34) Operating profit

116

(2)

114

90

(3)

87 Net finance (expense)/income

(61)

8

(53)

(56)

6

(50) Profit before tax

55

6

61

34

3

37 Income tax charge

(17)

-

(17)

(10)

-

(10) Profit for the period

38

6

44

24

3

27

























Earnings per share:























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders









0.07









0.04

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

































Nine months ended September 30, 2026

Nine months ended September 30, 2025



Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total

Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

4,911

-

4,911

4,151

-

4,151 Cost of sales

(4,296)

(3)

(4,299)

(3,606)

(16)

(3,622) Gross profit

615

(3)

612

545

(16)

529 Sales, general and administration expenses

(236)

(7)

(243)

(213)

(4)

(217) Intangible amortization

(84)

-

(84)

(102)

-

(102) Operating profit

295

(10)

285

230

(20)

210 Net finance (expense)/income

(180)

3

(177)

(171)

4

(167) Profit before tax

115

(7)

108

59

(16)

43 Income tax (charge)/credit

(35)

1

(34)

(17)

1

(16) Profit for the period

80

(6)

74

42

(15)

27

























Earnings per share:























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders









0.12









0.02

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position









At September 30, 2026

At December 31, 2025

$'m

$'m Non-current assets





Intangible assets 1,087

1,181 Property, plant and equipment 2,403

2,515 Other non-current assets 148

143

3,638

3,839 Current assets





Inventories 580

509 Trade and other receivables 676

467 Contract assets 273

267 Income tax receivable 22

34 Derivative financial instruments 30

41 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 213

522

1,794

1,840 TOTAL ASSETS 5,432

5,679







TOTAL EQUITY (760)

(675)







Non-current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 4,206

4,301 Other non-current liabilities 316

324

4,522

4,625 Current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 111

118 Payables and other current liabilities 1,559

1,611

1,670

1,729 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,192

6,354 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 5,432

5,679

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Cash flows from operating activities















Cash generated from operations (2)

196

214

273

257 Net interest paid

(12)

(18)

(122)

(117) Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments

-

(8)

(8)

(39) Income tax paid

(5)

(7)

(18)

(20) Cash flows from operating activities

179

181

125

81

















Cash flows used in investing activities















Net capital expenditure

(43)

(50)

(138)

(131) Net cash used in investing activities

(43)

(50)

(138)

(131)

















Cash flows used in financing activities















Changes in borrowings

(20)

28

3

22 Deferred debt issue costs paid

-

(3)

(12)

(6) Lease payments

(31)

(31)

(105)

(82) Dividends paid

(60)

(66)

(180)

(198) Net cash used in financing activities

(111)

(72)

(294)

(264)

















Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

25

59

(307)

(314)

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

189

256

522

610 Foreign exchange (losses)/gains on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1)

2

(2)

21 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

213

317

213

317

Financial assets and liabilities At September 30, 2026, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:















Drawn amount

Available liquidity



$'m

$'m Senior Secured Green and Senior Green Notes

3,996

- Global Asset Based Loan facility

-

427 Bradesco facility

-

96 Lease obligations

320

- Other borrowings

27

- Total borrowings / undrawn facilities

4,343

523 Deferred debt issue costs

(26)

- Net borrowings / undrawn facilities

4,317

523 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(213)

213 Derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk

-

- Net debt / available liquidity

4,104

736

Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted profit for the period









Three months ended September 30,

2026

2025

$'m

$'m Profit for the period as presented in the income statement 44

27 Less: Dividend on preferred shares -

(6) Profit for the period used in calculating earnings per share 44

21 Exceptional items, net of tax (6)

(3) Intangible amortization, net of tax 9

27 Adjusted profit for the period 47

45







Weighted average number of ordinary shares 597.7

597.7







Earnings per share 0.07

0.04







Adjusted earnings per share 0.08

0.08

Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Profit for the period 44

27

74

27 Income tax charge 17

10

34

16 Net finance expense 53

50

177

167 Depreciation and amortization 97

118

337

343 Exceptional operating items 2

3

10

20 Adjusted EBITDA 213

208

632

573

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow

















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 213

208

632

573 Movement in working capital (15)

10

(347)

(305) Maintenance capital expenditure (34)

(31)

(100)

(82) Lease payments (31)

(31)

(105)

(82) Exceptional restructuring costs paid (1)

-

(2)

(1) Adjusted operating cash flow 132

156

78

103 Net interest paid (12)

(18)

(122)

(117) Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments -

(8)

(8)

(39) Income tax paid (5)

(7)

(18)

(20) Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure 115

123

(70)

(73) Growth investment capital expenditure (9)

(19)

(38)

(49) Adjusted free cash flow - post Growth Investment capital expenditure 106

104

(108)

(122)

























Related Footnotes (1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures, see Page 9. (2) Cash generated from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital outflows of $15 million (2025: inflows of $10 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $2 million (2025: outflows of $4 million). Cash generated from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital outflows of $347 million (2025: $305 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $12 million (2025: $11 million).

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.