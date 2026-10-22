Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
AM

WKN: A3CV86 | ISIN: LU2369833749 | Ticker-Symbol: 7JZ
Stuttgart
22.10.26 | 13:48
4,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0204,28014:13
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Third Quarter 2026 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.



Three months ended







September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Change


Constant Currency



($'m except per share data)





Revenue


1,694


1,428


19 %


19 %

Profit for the period


44


27





Adjusted EBITDA (1)


213


208


2 %


2 %

Earnings per share


0.07


0.04





Adjusted earnings per share (1)


0.08


0.08





Dividend per ordinary share


0.10


0.10





Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), said:

"AMP delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, with growth in global shipments and Adjusted EBITDA, ahead of our guidance. Beverage can shipments increased by 2%, driven by strong performance in Europe with growth of 6%, partly offset by a shipments decline of 1% in the Americas - which represented a sequential quarterly improvement, supported by the strength of our customer portfolio.

Our Adjusted EBITDA outperformance in the quarter reflected a good performance in both segments. Europe continued to benefit from robust volume growth and the Americas were supported by favorable volume/mix effects driven by continued demand for speciality cans in North America, helping to negate the expected impact of contract resets.

Beverage can industry demand remains resilient across each of our markets, driven by strength in key categories and continued share gains in the packaging mix. Given this demand strength we are pleased to announce that we are accelerating and upscaling our previously outlined growth investment plans in Europe, to capture this growth and to support our customers, by building two new can lines in existing facilities in the attractive markets of the UK and Spain."

  • Global beverage can shipments grew by 2% in the quarter versus the prior year quarter. Global shipments growth reflected an increase of 6% in Europe, partly offset by a 1% decline in the Americas, driven by a 1% decline in North America - a strong sequential improvement from Q2 - and a 5% decline in Brazil, due to customer mix and a contract reset.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $213 million for the quarter was ahead of our guidance range of $200-210 million, representing a 2% increase, on both a reported and constant currency basis, versus the prior year quarter.
  • In Europe Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 11%, on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $91 million, mainly driven by higher input cost recovery and strong volume growth, partly offset by the impact of the IFRS 15 contract asset, as well as slightly higher operations and overhead costs.
  • In the Americas Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased by 3% to $122 million, resulting from higher operations and overhead costs, as well as lower input cost recovery versus the prior year quarter, partly offset by favorable volume/mix.
  • Strong total liquidity position of $736 million at September 30, 2026. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.1x, below the 5.2x in the prior year quarter. On a comparable like for like basis, pro-forma for the Q4 2025 refinancing of the preferred shares, leverage has reduced from 5.6x in the prior year quarter.
  • Regular quarterly ordinary dividend of 10c announced. No change to capital allocation priorities.

  • 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised: Full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range raised to between $785-795 million, assuming modest global shipments growth.

  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $153-163 million. This compares with Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $166 million ($164 million at constant currency) and reflects current foreign exchange rates, some inflationary headwinds and also laps strong prior year shipments growth of 4%.

Financial Performance Review

Bridge of 2025 to 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA


Three months ended September 30, 2026


Revenue


Europe


Americas


Group



$'m


$'m


$'m

Revenue 2025


625


803


1,428

Organic


75


198


273

FX translation


(7)


-


(7)

Revenue 2026


693


1,001


1,694








Adjusted EBITDA


Europe


Americas


Group



$'m


$'m


$'m

Adjusted EBITDA 2025


82


126


208

Organic


9


(4)


5

FX translation


-


-


-

Adjusted EBITDA 2026


91


122


213








2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin %


13.1 %


12.2 %


12.6 %

2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin %


13.1 %


15.7 %


14.6 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2026








Revenue


Europe


Americas


Group



$'m


$'m


$'m

Revenue 2025


1,768


2,383


4,151

Organic


170


512


682

FX translation


78


-


78

Revenue 2026


2,016


2,895


4,911










Adjusted EBITDA


Europe


Americas


Group



$'m


$'m


$'m

Adjusted EBITDA 2025


208


365


573

Organic


55


(4)


51

FX translation


8


-


8

Adjusted EBITDA 2026


271


361


632








2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin %


13.4 %


12.5 %


12.9 %

2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin %


11.8 %


15.3 %


13.8 %

Group Performance

Group

Revenue increased by $266 million, or 19% on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $1,694 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $1,428 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs to customers and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $5 million, or 2% on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $213 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $208 million in the same period last year, principally due to higher input cost recovery and favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operations and overhead costs.

Europe

Revenue increased by $68 million, or 11%, to $693 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $625 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis revenue increased by 12%, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs to customers and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $9 million, or 11% on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $91 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $82 million in the same period last year, principally due to higher input cost recovery, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects (impact of IFRS 15 contract asset) and higher operations and overhead costs.

Americas

Revenue increased by $198?million, or 25% on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $1,001 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $803 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs to customers and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $4 million, or 3%, to $122 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $126 million in the same period last year, principally driven by higher operations and overhead costs and lower input cost recovery, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will hold its third quarter 2026 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 9.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. BST) on Thursday October 22, 2026. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:

Webcast registration and access:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1777075&tp_key=8448e3c5dc

Conference call dial in:

United States/Canada: +1 646 769 9200
International: +44 020 7769 6464
Participant pin code: 4670396

An investor earnings presentation to accompany this release is available at https://ir.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans to brand owners globally. An operating business of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing approximately 6,500 people with sales of approximately $5.5 billion in 2025.

For more information, visit https://ir.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Certain factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any other public filings made by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. with the SEC. In addition, new risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual events to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Under no circumstances should the inclusion of such forward-looking statements in this release be regarded as a representation or warranty by us or any other person with respect to the achievement of results set out in such statements or that the underlying assumptions used will in fact be the case. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC is Stephen Lyons, Investor Relations Director.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This release may contain certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards. Non-IFRS financial measures may be considered in addition to IFRS financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding IFRS measures. The non-IFRS financial measures used by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
















Three months ended Septemober 30, 2026


Three months ended September 30, 2025



Before
exceptional
items


Exceptional
items


Total


Before
exceptional
items


Exceptional
items


Total



$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Revenue


1,694


-


1,694


1,428


-


1,428

Cost of sales


(1,497)


(1)


(1,498)


(1,233)


(1)


(1,234)

Gross profit


197


(1)


196


195


(1)


194

Sales, general and administration expenses


(69)


(1)


(70)


(71)


(2)


(73)

Intangible amortization


(12)


-


(12)


(34)


-


(34)

Operating profit


116


(2)


114


90


(3)


87

Net finance (expense)/income


(61)


8


(53)


(56)


6


(50)

Profit before tax


55


6


61


34


3


37

Income tax charge


(17)


-


(17)


(10)


-


(10)

Profit for the period


38


6


44


24


3


27














Earnings per share:













Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders






0.07






0.04

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025


















Nine months ended September 30, 2026


Nine months ended September 30, 2025



Before
exceptional
items


Exceptional
items


Total


Before
exceptional
items


Exceptional
items


Total



$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Revenue


4,911


-


4,911


4,151


-


4,151

Cost of sales


(4,296)


(3)


(4,299)


(3,606)


(16)


(3,622)

Gross profit


615


(3)


612


545


(16)


529

Sales, general and administration expenses


(236)


(7)


(243)


(213)


(4)


(217)

Intangible amortization


(84)


-


(84)


(102)


-


(102)

Operating profit


295


(10)


285


230


(20)


210

Net finance (expense)/income


(180)


3


(177)


(171)


4


(167)

Profit before tax


115


(7)


108


59


(16)


43

Income tax (charge)/credit


(35)


1


(34)


(17)


1


(16)

Profit for the period


80


(6)


74


42


(15)


27














Earnings per share:













Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders






0.12






0.02

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position






At September 30, 2026


At December 31, 2025


$'m


$'m

Non-current assets




Intangible assets

1,087


1,181

Property, plant and equipment

2,403


2,515

Other non-current assets

148


143


3,638


3,839

Current assets




Inventories

580


509

Trade and other receivables

676


467

Contract assets

273


267

Income tax receivable

22


34

Derivative financial instruments

30


41

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

213


522


1,794


1,840

TOTAL ASSETS

5,432


5,679





TOTAL EQUITY

(760)


(675)





Non-current liabilities




Borrowings including lease obligations

4,206


4,301

Other non-current liabilities

316


324


4,522


4,625

Current liabilities




Borrowings including lease obligations

111


118

Payables and other current liabilities

1,559


1,611


1,670


1,729

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,192


6,354

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

5,432


5,679

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows




Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Cash flows from operating activities









Cash generated from operations (2)


196


214


273


257

Net interest paid


(12)


(18)


(122)


(117)

Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments


-


(8)


(8)


(39)

Income tax paid


(5)


(7)


(18)


(20)

Cash flows from operating activities


179


181


125


81










Cash flows used in investing activities









Net capital expenditure


(43)


(50)


(138)


(131)

Net cash used in investing activities


(43)


(50)


(138)


(131)










Cash flows used in financing activities









Changes in borrowings


(20)


28


3


22

Deferred debt issue costs paid


-


(3)


(12)


(6)

Lease payments


(31)


(31)


(105)


(82)

Dividends paid


(60)


(66)


(180)


(198)

Net cash used in financing activities


(111)


(72)


(294)


(264)










Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


25


59


(307)


(314)










Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


189


256


522


610

Foreign exchange (losses)/gains on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(1)


2


(2)


21

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


213


317


213


317

Financial assets and liabilities

At September 30, 2026, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:









Drawn amount


Available liquidity



$'m


$'m

Senior Secured Green and Senior Green Notes


3,996


-

Global Asset Based Loan facility


-


427

Bradesco facility


-


96

Lease obligations


320


-

Other borrowings


27


-

Total borrowings / undrawn facilities


4,343


523

Deferred debt issue costs


(26)


-

Net borrowings / undrawn facilities


4,317


523

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(213)


213

Derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk


-


-

Net debt / available liquidity


4,104


736

Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted profit for the period






Three months ended September 30,


2026


2025


$'m


$'m

Profit for the period as presented in the income statement

44


27

Less: Dividend on preferred shares

-


(6)

Profit for the period used in calculating earnings per share

44


21

Exceptional items, net of tax

(6)


(3)

Intangible amortization, net of tax

9


27

Adjusted profit for the period

47


45





Weighted average number of ordinary shares

597.7


597.7





Earnings per share

0.07


0.04





Adjusted earnings per share

0.08


0.08

Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA










Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Profit for the period

44


27


74


27

Income tax charge

17


10


34


16

Net finance expense

53


50


177


167

Depreciation and amortization

97


118


337


343

Exceptional operating items

2


3


10


20

Adjusted EBITDA

213


208


632


573

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow










Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Adjusted EBITDA

213


208


632


573

Movement in working capital

(15)


10


(347)


(305)

Maintenance capital expenditure

(34)


(31)


(100)


(82)

Lease payments

(31)


(31)


(105)


(82)

Exceptional restructuring costs paid

(1)


-


(2)


(1)

Adjusted operating cash flow

132


156


78


103

Net interest paid

(12)


(18)


(122)


(117)

Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments

-


(8)


(8)


(39)

Income tax paid

(5)


(7)


(18)


(20)

Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure

115


123


(70)


(73)

Growth investment capital expenditure

(9)


(19)


(38)


(49)

Adjusted free cash flow - post Growth Investment capital expenditure

106


104


(108)


(122)













Related Footnotes

(1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures, see Page 9.

(2) Cash generated from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital outflows of $15 million (2025: inflows of $10 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $2 million (2025: outflows of $4 million). Cash generated from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital outflows of $347 million (2025: $305 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $12 million (2025: $11 million).

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.