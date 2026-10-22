

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corporation (PCG) reaffirmed full year 2026 and 2027 non-GAAP core earnings guidance range of $1.64 to $1.66 per share and $1.78 to $1.82 per share, respectively. Also, the company said it is on track to meet 2-4% non-fuel operating and maintenance cost reduction target.



Third-quarter income available for common shareholders was $749 million, and $0.34 per diluted share. This compares with income available for common shareholders of $823 million, and $0.37 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP core earnings were $928 million, and $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.14 billion, and $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $6.188 billion from $6.250 billion last year.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, PG&E shares are down 0.68 percent to $13.08.



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