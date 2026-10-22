

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pool Corp. (POOL) announced earnings for third quarter of $123.042 million



The company's bottom line came in at $123.042 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $127.013 million, or $3.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $1.504 billion from $1.451 billion last year.



Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $123.042 Mln. vs. $127.013 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $3.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.504 Bln vs. $1.451 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.87 To $ 11.17



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