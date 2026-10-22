The government of Iraq has decided to eliminate customs duties on solar energy systems imported into the country. According to reports from the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the country's Council of Ministers decided on the measure "to support the transition toward renewable energy sources and reduce the costs associated with acquiring such systems". The removal of customs duties follows a formal proposal submitted by Iraq's Electricity Minister, Ali Saadi Waheeb, to the Prime Minister last month, which requested a reduction in customs duties on solar energy systems. The rate was originally as high ...

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