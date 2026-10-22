ACL Digital Launches AgentixCare, a Human-in-the-Loop Agentic AI Platform for Healthcare Payers, Providers, and MedTech

The AI-first platform applies agentic AI, generative AI, and predictive models across clinical care, revenue cycle management, and connected MedTech, with humans in control of every critical decision.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, today announced the launch of AgentixCare, a Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Agentic AI platform for healthcare payers, providers, and MedTech organizations. A trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner, ACL Digital drives innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack, from chip-to-cloud.

Traditional healthcare platforms record what happened but rarely act on it. Fragmented EHRs, manual prior authorizations, rising claim denials, and disconnected device data bury clinicians in documentation and leave revenue teams chasing paperwork. AgentixCare closes that gap, cutting costs by up to 30-50% while improving productivity, care quality, cash flow, and asset uptime, with HITL oversight at every decision point.

"Healthcare does not need another dashboard. It needs AI that does real clinical, financial, and operational work, safely. AgentixCare puts autonomous agents to work on the tasks that slow care down, from prior authorizations to denials to documentation, while keeping clinicians firmly in control. That is how our clients will move from AI pilots to measurable outcomes in weeks, not years," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital.

Unlike point solutions that bolt AI onto legacy workflows, the platform is built AI-first. Its agents assess data, gather clinical and policy evidence, assemble submissions, trace root causes, and recommend next-best actions.

End-to-End Coverage Across the Healthcare Value Chain

Clinical Care & Intelligence : EHR-ready AI notes, predictive early warnings, real-time clinical decision support (CDS), and formulary mapping.

: EHR-ready AI notes, predictive early warnings, real-time clinical decision support (CDS), and formulary mapping. Agentic Revenue Cycle & Payer Operations : Electronic prior authorization and end-to-end claim and denial management, from scrubbing to recovery and reconciliation.

: Electronic prior authorization and end-to-end claim and denial management, from scrubbing to recovery and reconciliation. Intelligent Connected MedTech : Predictive maintenance, performance analytics, a GenAI copilot for surgical robotics fleets, and infusion pump monitoring.

: Predictive maintenance, performance analytics, a GenAI copilot for surgical robotics fleets, and infusion pump monitoring. AI-Governed Trust, Risk & Compliance : A compliance copilot for HIPAA and HITECH readiness.

: A compliance copilot for HIPAA and HITECH readiness. Future-Ready Interoperability: HL7 v2, FHIR R4, and SMART on FHIR connectors for leading enterprise and open-source EMRs.

The platform is designed to significantly reduce manual prior authorization work and administrative costs, speed up routine authorization decisions, cut claim denials and unplanned device downtime, catch more patient anomalies, and deliver faster answers through AI copilots and natural language processing.

"We engineered AgentixCare the way we build medical-grade systems: interoperable from day one, secure by design, and governed end to end. Every agent works on FHIR and HL7 data, every recommendation shows its evidence, and every action is approved and recorded. That combination of agentic AI and Human-in-the-Loop governance is what makes enterprise adoption fast and safe," said Suresh Venkateswaran, Head - Digital Product Engineering Services at ACL Digital.

AgentixCare draws on ACL Digital's decades of domain and product engineering experience with healthcare, life sciences, and medical device companies. Developed by the company's Healthcare Center of Excellence, it combines first-hand knowledge of Clinical, Payer, and MedTech workflows with interoperability standards and responsible AI practices.

AgentixCare is available now for pilot programs. To request a demonstration, visit AgentixCare programs.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes. Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization. Learn more at www.acldigital.com.

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