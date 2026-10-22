Montega Initiates Sponsored Equity Research Coverage of Agilyx

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (Euronext Oslo Børs: AGLX) (Börse Frankfurt: 5NQ) (US OTCQX: AGYXY) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") announces that Montega AG has initiated sponsored research of the Group and has published the initiation report.

Its research includes insights into the Group's investment case, SWOT, financial performance, potential, estimates and valuation.

The initiation report in English can be found here and in German here. Subsequent updates and analyst research will be publicly available on the Agilyx website: Analyst Research | Agilyx ASA.

"We welcome Montega's initiation of equity research coverage of Agilyx. As a leading, German-based, bank-independent equity research house, Montega brings an additional independent perspective on our performance, strategy and long-term value creation. Its analysis will further strengthen our visibility and engagement across the capital markets," says Ranjeet Bhatia, Agilyx CEO.

Legal notice:

The research is prepared by Montega AG under a sponsored research arrangement and reflects the independent views of its authors. The reports are prepared based on publicly available information and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The Group assumes no responsibility for the analyses, opinions or conclusions contained in the reports. Any investment decision remains solely the responsibility of the investor.

CONTACT:

Inquiries: investors@agilyx.com

Learn more at: www.agilyx.com

For media resources, visit: https://www.agilyx.com/media-room/

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https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/montega-initiates-sponsored-equity-research-coverage-of-agilyx,c4413917

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19985/4413917/a44696ac9deeb698.pdf Montega Oct 2026 Research Initiation-English https://mb.cision.com/Public/19985/4413917/a9019bc7a4a06795.pdf Montega Oct 2026 Research Initiation-German

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