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WKN: A2QD56 | ISIN: NO0010872468 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NQ
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 11:25
1,225 Euro
-1,61 % -0,020
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILYX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILYX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,22514:20
1,2101,22514:08
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 13:42 Uhr
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Montega Initiates Sponsored Equity Research Coverage of Agilyx

Montega Initiates Sponsored Equity Research Coverage of Agilyx

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (Euronext Oslo Børs: AGLX) (Börse Frankfurt: 5NQ) (US OTCQX: AGYXY) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") announces that Montega AG has initiated sponsored research of the Group and has published the initiation report.

Its research includes insights into the Group's investment case, SWOT, financial performance, potential, estimates and valuation.

The initiation report in English can be found here and in German here. Subsequent updates and analyst research will be publicly available on the Agilyx website: Analyst Research | Agilyx ASA.

"We welcome Montega's initiation of equity research coverage of Agilyx. As a leading, German-based, bank-independent equity research house, Montega brings an additional independent perspective on our performance, strategy and long-term value creation. Its analysis will further strengthen our visibility and engagement across the capital markets," says Ranjeet Bhatia, Agilyx CEO.

Legal notice:
The research is prepared by Montega AG under a sponsored research arrangement and reflects the independent views of its authors. The reports are prepared based on publicly available information and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The Group assumes no responsibility for the analyses, opinions or conclusions contained in the reports. Any investment decision remains solely the responsibility of the investor.

CONTACT:
Inquiries: investors@agilyx.com
Learn more at: www.agilyx.com
For media resources, visit: https://www.agilyx.com/media-room/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/montega-initiates-sponsored-equity-research-coverage-of-agilyx,c4413917

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19985/4413917/a44696ac9deeb698.pdf

Montega Oct 2026 Research Initiation-English

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19985/4413917/a9019bc7a4a06795.pdf

Montega Oct 2026 Research Initiation-German

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montega-initiates-sponsored-equity-research-coverage-of-agilyx-302916871.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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