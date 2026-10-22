Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Net Income of $16.0 million, up 25.5% from Third Quarter 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $16.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The results of the periods presented include the impact of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 of $16.0 million, a $3.3 million or 25.5% increase compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter 2025, and a $1.7 million, or 11.9% increase from the second quarter 2026.

Net interest margin expanded 35 basis points year-over-year to 3.93% while cost of funds declined 30 basis points.

Earnings per diluted common share were $0.77 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.68 for the third quarter of 2025.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Total loans increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Return on Assets of 1.48%, compared to 1.22% for the third quarter of 2025.

The efficiency ratio improved to 55.3% for the third quarter of 2026 from 61.4% for the third quarter of 2025.

CEO Commentary:

"I am pleased with Civista's strong performance in the third quarter and proud of the continued execution by our team," said Chuck Parcher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "We delivered net income of $16.0 million, expanded our net interest margin to 3.93%, and improved our efficiency ratio to 55.3%, while also generating solid loan growth. These results reflect the strength of our franchise, disciplined balance sheet management, and the dedication of our employees to serving our customers and communities."

"Our focus remains on growing responsibly while maintaining a strong and well-managed balance sheet. Total loans increased $38.0 million during the quarter, while brokered deposits declined another $25.0 million. Credit quality also remained well managed, with non-performing assets declining to $27.6 million. We are encouraged by these trends and remain focused on balancing growth with prudent funding and credit risk management."

"As I begin my tenure as President and CEO, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Civista and build upon the strong foundation established by those who came before me. Our priorities remain clear: take care of our customers, support our communities, invest in our people, and deliver consistent execution. I have tremendous confidence in our team, the strength of our franchise, and Civista's ability to create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and communities."

Results of Operations:

For the three month periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, and the nine month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of the FSB merger since November 7, 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income of $16.0 million, a $3.3 million or 25.5% increase compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter 2025, and a $1.7 million, or 11.9% increase from the second quarter 2026.

Earnings per diluted common share were $0.77 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.68 for the third quarter of 2025.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Net interest margin expanded 35 basis points year-over-year to 3.93% while cost of funds declined 30 basis points.

Net securities losses from the sale of debt securities were $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 related to balance sheet repositioning.

Other non-interest income includes $1.8 million of net insurance proceeds related to the Stateline branch fire that occurred in December 2025.

Cost of funds of 197 basis points for the third quarter of 2026, 30 basis points lower than the 227 basis points cost of funds for the third quarter of 2025, and 3 basis points higher than the 194 basis points in second quarter 2026.

Cost of deposits of 182 basis points for the third quarter of 2026, down 18 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the third quarter of 2025, and 1 basis point lower than the 183 basis points in the second quarter of 2026.

Brokered deposits declined $25.0 million during the third quarter and $77.0 million since year-end 2025 as Civista continued optimizing its funding mix and reducing higher-cost funding sources.

Total loans increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

The efficiency ratio improved to 55.3% for the third quarter of 2026 from 61.4% for the third quarter of 2025.

Return on Assets of 1.48%, compared to 1.22% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $0.1 million during the quarter, compared with $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.29%.

Tangible book value per share increased 3.1% from December 31, 2025, to $19.87 at September 30, 2026

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, consistent with the second quarter 2026.

Based on the September 30, 2026 closing share price of $26.38, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.73% and a payout ratio of 23.34%.

Assets

Total assets were $4.3 billion at September 30, 2026, up $10.6 million from June 30, 2026, and down $31.5 million from December 31, 2025.

Loan and lease balances increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2026, and $22.9 million, or 0.7% from December 31, 2025.

Residential Real Estate increased $24.9 million since June 30, 2026 reflecting continued strength in residential lending activity and solid customer demand.

Real Estate Construction loans increased $15.4 million since June 30, 2026, continuing the seasonal increase in construction lending activity that began in the second quarter.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.5 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $19.4 million from June 30, 2026, and $11.2 million from December 31, 2025.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $30.3 million from June 30, 2026, primarily due to increases of $19.9 million and $14.8 million in business commercial deposits and public fund deposits, respectively, slightly offset by a decrease of $3.2 million in retail noninterest-bearing deposits.

Savings and money markets increased $15.8 million from June 30, 2026, primarily due to an increase of $29.2 million in business money market deposits. The increase was somewhat offset by decreases of $9.8 million and $5.3 million in ICS money market deposits and consumer savings, respectively.

Brokered deposits totaled $325.1 million at September 30, 2026, which included brokered certificates of deposit of $325.0 million and brokered money markets of $0.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from June 30, 2026, reflecting management's continued efforts to reduce higher cost brokered deposits.

FHLB short-term advances totaled $122.5 million on September 30, 2026, down $1.0 million from June 30, 2026.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 14.1%, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.

Interest income increased $2.6 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest-earning assets.

Interest expense decreased $2.3 million year over year, mainly due to lower borrowing costs from reduced short-term FHLB advances coupled with disciplined deposit pricing.

Net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.93% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 3.58% for the same period in 2025, reflecting continued disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher-cost wholesale funding, and partially supplemented by favorable loan yields and earning asset mix management.

Net interest income increased $13.7 million, or 13.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

Interest income increased $4.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $172.3 million, slightly offset by a 6-basis point decrease in asset yield.

Interest expense decreased $8.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. This was due to an 81-basis point reduction in higher cost short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 44-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $212.1 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin increased 31-basis points to 3.89% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.58% for the same period in 2025.

Credit

Provision for credit losses, including provision for unfunded commitments, was $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the same period in 2025.

The allowance for credit losses was $42.4 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2026, were $27.6 million, a decrease of $3.7 million or 11.7%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.64% and 0.72% at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 153.3% at September 30, 2026, from 134.2% at December 31, 2025.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $9.7 million, up slightly from $9.6 million for the same period in 2025.

Service charges increased $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.

Net loss on sale of debt securities was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 as part of a balance sheet repositioning strategy. Civista sold $6.6 million in securities, mainly lower-yielding securities and reinvested the proceeds into higher-yielding assets, which is expected to enhance future net interest income and support net interest margin expansion.

Mortgage banking increased $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting improved secondary market execution resulting from expanding the use of mandatory delivery loan sales while continuing to utilize best-efforts delivery channels.

Other income increased $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily reflecting $1.8 million in net insurance proceeds in the third quarter of 2026 related to the Stateline branch fire.

Non-interest income totaled $28.1 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 16.6%, when compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

Service charges increased $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.

Net loss on sale of debt securities was $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 as part of a balance sheet repositioning strategy.

Mortgage banking increased $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting improved secondary market execution and disciplined pricing strategies.

Leasing and commercial finance revenue increased $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the non-recurring adjustment discussed above. Excluding the non-recurring adjustment, leasing and commercial finance revenue was up $0.3 million year-over-year resulting from increased origination volume.

Other income increased $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to net insurance proceeds of $1.8 million and $0.5 million in income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $28.0 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 1.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $0.7 million from acquisition expenses related to the acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") that closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. These expenses were recorded in other non-interest expense.

Compensation expense increased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.

The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 555 at September 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 524 for the same period in 2025.

FDIC assessment decreased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.

Equipment expense decreased $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to $0.7 million in depreciation expense recorded in the third quarter of 2025 on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.

Amortization of intangibles increased $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.

Other expenses decreased $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 55.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 61.4% for the same period in 2025. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 14.1% increase in net interest income and a 1.2% decrease in non-interest expenses.

Non-interest expense totaled $86.5 million, an increase of $3.6 million or 4.3%, when compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense was increased by $0.4 million from non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other non-interest expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $0.3 million resulting from the aforementioned $0.7 million acquisition-related expenses, partially offset by a $0.3 million reduction resulting from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. The acquisition-related expense of $0.7 million is recorded in other non-interest expense. The core conversion reduction of $0.3 million is recorded in equipment expense.

Compensation expense increased $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.

The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 550 at September 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 523 for the same period in 2025.

FDIC assessment decreased $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.

Equipment expense decreased $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to $0.7 million in depreciation expense recorded in 2025 on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.

Professional fees decreased $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to utilizing consultants in 2025 to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.

Amortization of intangibles increased $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 57.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 63.5% for the same period in 2025. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 13.4% increase in net interest income and a 16.6% increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a 4.3% increase in non-interest expenses.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 19.1% compared to 18.5% for the same period in 2025.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was 17.6% compared to 16.2% in the same period in 2025.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2026, totaled $552.7 million, an increase of $9.3 million from December 31, 2025. The increase reflected a $34.1 million increase in retained earnings mostly offset by increases in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $23.6 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio and treasury stock of $2.5 million, mainly due to share repurchases.

Civista repurchased 82,075 shares in the first nine months ended September 30, 2026. The current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,654 shares held by employees, at an average price of $22.00 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( www.civb.com ).

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per diluted common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended September 30,



2026



2025



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,274,016

$ 51,385



6.23 %

$ 3,128,033



48,718



6.18 % Taxable securities ***

416,958



3,871



3.43 %



402,216



3,922



3.57 % Non-taxable securities ***

270,638



2,255



3.87 %



274,722



2,324



3.84 % Interest-bearing deposits in other

banks

32,092



312



3.87 %



24,513



276



4.47 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,993,704

$ 57,823



5.73 %

$ 3,829,484

$ 55,240



5.69 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial

institutions

36,456













34,261









Premises and equipment, net

37,331













42,638









Accrued interest receivable

14,450













14,230









Intangible assets

141,643













132,503









Bank owned life insurance

64,085













63,289









Other assets

55,085













59,667









Less allowance for loan losses

(41,959)













(40,380)









Total Assets $ 4,300,795











$ 4,135,692





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,665,740

$ 6,035



1.44 %

$ 1,536,897

$ 5,856



1.51 % Time

1,072,756



9,854



3.64 %



1,037,256



10,491



4.01 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

127,500



1,321



4.11 %



272,985



3,063



4.45 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

498



4



2.81 %



1,011



7



2.59 % Other borrowings

2,859



58



8.02 %



5,123



108



8.39 % Subordinated debentures

104,337



1,121



4.27 %



104,186



1,170



4.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,973,690

$ 18,393



2.45 %

$ 2,957,458

$ 20,695



2.78 % Non-interest-bearing deposits

719,232













662,872









Other liabilities

41,020













42,369









Shareholders' equity

566,853













472,993









Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 4,300,795











$ 4,135,692





































Net interest income and interest rate

spread



$ 39,430



3.28 %





$ 34,545



2.91 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.93 %











3.58 %





























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $599 thousand and $618 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $52.3 million and $62.9 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026



2025



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,256,851

$ 150,502



6.18 %

$ 3,121,292

$ 146,336



6.27 % Taxable securities ***

422,490



11,732



3.48 %



401,091



11,228



3.43 % Non-taxable securities ***

277,969



6,836



3.91 %



279,668



7,002



3.88 % Interest-bearing deposits in other

banks

39,256



1,109



3.75 %



22,238



678



4.07 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,996,566

$ 170,179



5.69 %

$ 3,824,289

$ 165,244



5.75 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial

institutions

36,819













39,232









Premises and equipment, net

38,523













44,563









Accrued interest receivable

14,305













13,908









Intangible assets

142,455













132,883









Bank owned life insurance

63,687













63,171









Other assets

53,175













59,410









Less allowance for loan losses

(41,453)













(40,295)









Total Assets $ 4,304,077











$ 4,137,161





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,670,478

$ 17,463



1.40 %

$ 1,554,969

$ 17,216



1.48 % Time

1,091,392



29,773



3.65 %



994,788



30,405



4.09 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

127,915



3,506



3.66 %



346,737



11,595



4.47 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

640



13



2.79 %



1,225



24



2.57 % Other borrowings

3,394



227



8.95 %



5,804



376



8.67 % Subordinated debentures

104,293



3,351



4.30 %



104,145



3,496



4.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,998,112

$ 54,333



2.42 %

$ 3,007,668

$ 63,112



2.81 % Non-interest-bearing deposits

705,988













662,662









Other liabilities

39,299













42,910









Shareholders' equity

560,678













423,921









Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 4,304,077











$ 4,137,161





































Net interest income and interest rate

spread



$ 115,846



3.27 %





$ 102,132



2.94 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.89 %











3.58 %





























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - 2026 and 2025 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $46.8 million and $62.1 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



Non-interest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Service charges $ 1,835



$ 1,667



$ 168





10.1 % Net loss on sale of debt securities

(1,571)





-





(1,571)





0.0 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities

99





255





(156)





-61.2 % Mortgage banking

1,085





1,018





67





6.6 % ATM/Interchange fees

1,553





1,435





118





8.2 % Wealth management fees

1,458





1,402





56





4.0 % Leasing and commercial finance revenue

2,572





2,707





(135)





-5.0 % Bank owned life insurance

413





666





(253)





-38.0 % Swap fees

-





-





-





0.0 % Other

2,207





483





1,724





356.9 % Total non-interest income $ 9,651



$ 9,633



$ 18





0.2 %















































Non-interest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Service charges $ 5,438



$ 4,756



$ 682





14.3 % Net loss on sale of debt securities

(1,571)





-





(1,571)





0.0 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities

272





152





120





78.9 % Mortgage banking

3,040





2,261





779





34.5 % ATM/Interchange fees

4,494





4,179





315





7.5 % Wealth management fees

4,350





4,067





283





7.0 % Leasing and commercial finance revenue

7,274





5,984





1,290





21.6 % Bank owned life insurance

1,202





1,438





(236)





-16.4 % Swap fees

59





125





(66)





-52.8 % Other

3,531





1,120





2,411





215.3 % Total non-interest income $ 28,089



$ 24,082



$ 4,007





16.6 %















































Non-interest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Compensation expense $ 15,484



$ 15,161



$ 323





2.1 % Net occupancy expense

1,589





1,466





123





8.4 % Contracted data processing

611





559





52





9.3 % FDIC assessment

365





627





(262)





-41.8 % State franchise tax

629





536





93





17.4 % Professional services

1,244





1,225





19





1.6 % Equipment expense

1,560





2,205





(645)





-29.3 % ATM/Interchange expense

786





755





31





4.1 % Marketing

543





391





152





38.9 % Amortization of core deposit intangible

675





318





357





112.3 % Software maintenance expense

1,465





1,480





(15)





-1.0 % Other

3,027





3,604





(577)





-16.0 % Total non-interest expense $ 27,978



$ 28,327



$ (349)





-1.2 %















































Non-interest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Compensation expense $ 47,450



$ 44,216



$ 3,234





7.3 % Net occupancy expense

4,795





4,519





276





6.1 % Contracted data processing

1,923





1,662





261





15.7 % FDIC Assessment

1,208





2,189





(981)





-44.8 % State franchise tax

1,782





1,696





86





5.1 % Professional services

4,050





5,113





(1,063)





-20.8 % Equipment expense

5,369





6,072





(703)





-11.6 % ATM/Interchange expense

2,261





2,018





243





12.0 % Marketing

1,563





976





587





60.1 % Amortization of core deposit intangible

2,067





988





1,079





109.2 % Software maintenance expense

4,175





4,051





124





3.1 % Other

9,861





9,435





426





4.5 % Total non-interest expense $ 86,504



$ 82,935



$ 3,569





4.3 %















































End of period loan and lease balances





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)























September 30,



December 31,















2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and Agriculture $ 316,162



$ 308,692



$ 7,470





2.4 % Commercial Real Estate:





















Owner Occupied

387,946





385,547





2,399





0.6 % Non-owner Occupied

1,228,232





1,239,017





(10,785)





-0.9 % Residential Real Estate

982,843





944,328





38,515





4.1 % Real Estate Construction

280,900





285,137





(4,237)





-1.5 % Farm Real Estate

31,815





37,775





(5,960)





-15.8 % Lease financing receivable

36,365





35,103





1,262





3.6 % Consumer and Other

28,660





34,447





(5,787)





-16.8 % Total Loans $ 3,292,923



$ 3,270,046



$ 22,877





0.7 %















































End of period deposit balances





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)























September 30,



December 31,















2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 725,403



$ 702,032



$ 23,371





3.3 % Interest-bearing demand

378,326





400,403





(22,077)





-5.5 % Savings and money market

1,286,927





1,234,593





52,334





4.2 % Time deposits

761,889





727,294





34,595





4.8 % Brokered deposits

325,134





402,142





(77,008)





-19.1 % Total Deposits $ 3,477,679



$ 3,466,464



$ 11,215





0.3 %

Allowance for Credit Losses









(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025

Beginning of period $ 41,713



$ 40,455

Charge-offs

(1,698)





(662)

Recoveries

1,559





83

Provision

823





378

End of period $ 42,397



$ 40,254

























Allowance for Credit Losses









(dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025

Beginning of period $ 42,020



$ 39,669

Charge-offs

(2,678)





(2,730)

Recoveries

1,749





518

Provision

1,306





2,797

End of period $ 42,397



$ 40,254

























Allowance for Unfunded Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025

Beginning of period $ 3,894



$ 3,553

Provision

472





(178)

End of period $ 4,366



$ 3,375

























Allowance for Unfunded Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025

Beginning of period $ 3,236



$ 3,380

Provision

1,130





(5)

End of period $ 4,366



$ 3,375

























(dollars in thousands) September 30,



December 31,



2026



2025

Non-accrual loans $ 27,555



$ 30,834

Restructured loans, accruing

-





14

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

94





462

Total non-performing loans

27,649





31,310

Other Real Estate Owned

-





-

Total non-performing assets $ 27,649



$ 31,310



Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

























Interest income $ 57,823



$ 55,240



$ 170,179



$ 165,244

Interest expense

18,393





20,695





54,333





63,112

Net interest income

39,430





34,545





115,846





102,132

Provision for credit losses

823





378





1,306





2,797

Provision for unfunded commitments

472





(178)





1,130





(5)

Net interest income after provision

38,135





34,345





113,410





99,340

Non-interest income

9,651





9,633





28,089





24,082

Non-interest expense

27,978





28,327





86,504





82,935

Income before taxes

19,808





15,651





54,995





40,487

Income tax expense

3,789





2,891





9,672





6,544

Net income

16,019





12,760





45,323





33,943

Net income available





















to common shareholders $ 16,019



$ 12,760



$ 45,323



$ 33,943

























Dividends paid per common share $ 0.18



$ 0.17



$ 0.54



$ 0.51

























Earnings per common share





















Basic





















Net income $ 16,019



$ 12,760



$ 45,323



$ 33,943

Less allocation of earnings and





















dividends to participating securities

61





61





144





173

Net income available to common





















shareholders - basic $ 15,958



$ 12,699



$ 45,179



$ 33,770

Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,775,467





18,767,307





20,769,132





16,605,546

Less average participating securities

78,903





91,743





65,838





85,141

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding





















used to calculate basic earnings per share

20,696,564





18,675,564





20,703,294





16,520,405

























Earnings per common share





















Basic $ 0.77



$ 0.68



$ 2.18



$ 2.04

Diluted $ 0.77





0.68



$ 2.18





2.04

Selected financial ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.48 %



1.22 %



1.41 %



1.10 % Return on average equity

11.21 %



10.70 %



10.81 %



10.71 % Return on average tangible common equity

14.95 %



14.87 %



14.49 %



15.59 % Dividend payout ratio

23.34 %



25.00 %



24.75 %



24.95 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.93 %



3.58 %



3.89 %



3.58 % Effective tax rate

19.13 %



18.47 %



17.59 %



16.16 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















September 30,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)













Cash and due from financial institutions $ 67,710



$ 77,320

Investment in time deposits

3,165





1,165

Investment securities

640,217





684,600

Loans held for sale

3,548





7,180

Loans

3,292,923





3,270,046

Less: allowance for credit losses

(42,397)





(42,020)

Net loans

3,250,526





3,228,026

Other securities

26,829





25,942

Premises and equipment, net

37,026





40,611

Goodwill and other intangibles

141,270





143,538

Bank owned life insurance

64,355





63,153

Other assets

70,280





64,918

Total assets $ 4,304,926



$ 4,336,453













Total deposits $ 3,477,679



$ 3,466,464

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

122,500





175,000

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

466





855

Subordinated debentures

104,359





104,234

Other borrowings

2,640





4,090

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

44,541





42,336

Total liabilities

3,752,185





3,792,979

Common shares

421,097





419,769

Retained earnings

273,891





239,784

Treasury shares

(78,299)





(75,764)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(63,948)





(40,315)

Total shareholders' equity

552,741





543,474

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,304,926



$ 4,336,453



























September 30,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)













Shares outstanding at period end

20,712,013





20,746,474

Book value per share $ 26.69



$ 26.20

Equity to asset ratio

12.84 %



12.53 %











Selected asset quality ratios:









Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.29 %



1.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.64 %



0.72 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

153.34 %



134.21 %











Non-performing asset analysis









Nonaccrual loans $ 27,555



$ 30,834

Restructured loans

-





14

Other real estate owned

-





-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

94





462

Total $ 27,649



$ 31,310



Supplemental Financial Information









(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)















































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







End of Period Balances 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025











































Assets

































Cash and due from banks $ 67,710



$ 61,743



$ 83,525



$ 77,320



$ 62,766







Investment in time deposits

3,165





4,125





2,880





1,165





735







Investment securities

640,217





670,179





682,462





684,600





657,189







Loans held for sale

3,548





8,508





6,940





7,180





8,012







Loans and leases

3,292,923





3,254,904





3,229,667





3,270,046





3,095,994







Allowance for credit losses

(42,397)





(41,713)





(40,536)





(42,020)





(40,254)







Net Loans

3,250,526





3,213,191





3,189,131





3,228,026





3,055,740







Other securities

26,829





28,957





25,144





25,942





27,901







Premises and equipment, net

37,026





37,417





39,055





40,611





40,910







Goodwill and other intangibles

141,270





142,018





142,774





143,538





132,276







Bank owned life insurance

64,355





63,942





63,543





63,153





62,756







Other assets

70,280





64,218





62,868





64,918





65,049







Total Assets $ 4,304,926



$ 4,294,298



$ 4,298,322



$ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334











































Liabilities

































Total deposits $ 3,477,679



$ 3,458,243



$ 3,501,890



$ 3,466,464



$ 3,230,463







Federal Home Loan Bank

advances - short term

122,500





123,500





100,000





175,000





232,000







Federal Home Loan Bank

advances - long term

466





561





739





855





970







Subordinated debentures

104,359





104,317





104,276





104,234





104,213







Other borrowings

2,640





3,121





3,594





4,090





4,699







Accrued expenses and other

liabilities

44,541





37,771





35,580





42,336





41,961







Total liabilities

3,752,185





3,727,513





3,746,079





3,792,979





3,614,306











































Shareholders' Equity

































Common shares

421,097





420,922





420,488





419,769





388,458







Retained earnings

273,891





261,615





251,041





239,784





230,798







Treasury shares

(78,299)





(76,082)





(76,082)





(75,764)





(75,760)







Accumulated other

comprehensive loss

(63,948)





(39,670)





(43,204)





(40,315)





(44,468)







Total shareholders' equity

552,741





566,785





552,243





543,474





499,028











































Total Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity $ 4,304,926



$ 4,294,298



$ 4,298,322



$ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334











































Shares outstanding at period end

20,712,013





20,794,238





20,783,348





20,746,474





19,312,726











































Book value per share $ 26.69



$ 27.26



$ 26.57



$ 26.20



$ 25.84







Equity to asset ratio

12.84 %



13.20 %



12.85 %



12.53 %



12.13 %















































































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,









2026



2026



2026



2025



2025







Selected asset quality ratios:

































Allowance for credit losses to total

loans

1.29 %



1.28 %



1.26 %



1.28 %



1.30 %





Non-performing assets to total

assets

0.64 %



0.71 %



0.70 %



0.72 %



0.55 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-

performing loans

153.34 %



136.69 %



134.37 %



134.21 %



176.52 %









































Non-performing asset analysis

































Non-accrual loans $ 27,555



$ 29,865



$ 29,400



$ 30,834



$ 22,615







Restructured loans

-





549





538





14





12







90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

94





103





229





462





177







Other real estate owned

-





-





-





-





-







Total $ 27,649



$ 30,517



$ 30,167



$ 31,310



$ 22,804















































Supplemental Financial Information









(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)















































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







Quarterly Average Balances 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025







Assets:

































Earning assets $ 3,993,704



$ 3,992,950



$ 4,003,144



$ 3,939,580



$ 3,829,484







Securities

687,596





696,076





718,037





694,263





676,938







Loans

3,274,016





3,243,955





3,252,342





3,197,327





3,128,033







Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity

































Total deposits $ 3,457,728



$ 3,484,685



$ 3,461,202



$ 3,424,018



$ 3,237,025







Interest-bearing deposits

2,738,496





2,781,645





2,765,773





2,717,751





2,574,153







Other interest-bearing

liabilities

235,194





216,181





257,599





256,899





383,305







Total shareholders' equity

566,853





561,101





553,940





525,673





472,993















































Supplemental Financial Information

















(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)























































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







End of period loan and lease

balances 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025







Commercial and Agriculture $ 316,162



$ 315,479



$ 310,400



$ 308,692



$ 302,407







Commercial Real Estate:

































Owner Occupied

387,946





389,434





390,786





385,547





384,176







Non-owner Occupied

1,228,232





1,229,731





1,232,781





1,239,017





1,216,031







Residential Real Estate

982,843





957,960





943,425





944,328





842,362







Real Estate Construction

280,900





265,488





254,254





285,137





278,163







Farm Real Estate

31,815





32,440





32,700





37,775





23,713







Lease financing receivable

36,365





32,665





32,693





35,103





38,960







Consumer and Other

28,660





31,707





32,628





34,447





10,182







Total Loans $ 3,292,923



$ 3,254,904



$ 3,229,667



$ 3,270,046



$ 3,095,994















































Supplemental Financial Information









(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)















































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







End of period deposit

balances 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025







Noninterest-bearing demand $ 725,403



$ 695,142



$ 703,778



$ 702,032



$ 651,934







Interest-bearing demand

378,326





380,752





419,295





400,403





415,620







Savings and money market

1,286,927





1,271,089





1,291,253





1,234,593





1,129,985







Time deposits

761,889





761,117





710,423





727,294





601,757







Brokered deposits

325,134





350,143





377,141





402,142





431,167







Total Deposits $ 3,477,679



$ 3,458,243



$ 3,501,890



$ 3,466,464



$ 3,230,463















































Supplemental Financial Information









(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)















































Three Months Ended















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







Income statement 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025











































Total interest and dividend income $ 57,823



$ 56,547



$ 55,809



$ 55,741



$ 55,240







Total interest expense

18,393





17,954





17,986





19,290





20,695







Net interest income

39,430





38,593





37,823





36,451





34,545







Provision for credit losses

823





1,251





(768)





724





378







Provision for unfunded commitments

472





519





139





(139)





(178)







Non-interest income

9,651





9,007





9,431





9,884





9,633







Non-interest expense

27,978





28,653





29,873





31,003





28,327







Income before taxes

19,808





17,177





18,010





14,747





15,651







Income tax expense

3,789





2,862





3,021





2,480





2,891







Net income $ 16,019



$ 14,315



$ 14,989



$ 12,267



$ 12,760







Net income available to common

shareholders $ 16,019



$ 14,315



$ 14,989



$ 12,267



$ 12,760







Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 21,103



$ 18,947



$ 17,381



$ 15,332



$ 15,851











































Per share data





































































Earnings per common share

































Basic

































Net income $ 16,019



$ 14,315



$ 14,989



$ 12,267



$ 12,760







Less allocation of earnings and

































dividends to participating

securities

61





54





28





48





61







Net income available to common

shareholders - basic $ 15,958



$ 14,261



$ 14,961



$ 12,219



$ 12,699











































Weighted average common shares

outstanding

20,775,467





20,786,101





20,745,499





20,185,285





18,767,307







Less average participating securities

78,903





79,006





39,169





90,281





91,743







Weighted average number of

shares outstanding used to

calculate basic earnings per share

20,696,564





20,707,095





20,706,330





20,095,004





18,675,564











































Earnings per common share

































Basic $ 0.77



$ 0.69



$ 0.72



$ 0.61



$ 0.68







Diluted $ 0.77



$ 0.69



$ 0.72



$ 0.61



$ 0.68











































Common shares dividend paid $ 3,743



$ 3,741



$ 3,732



$ 3,283



$ 3,283







Dividends paid per common share

0.18





0.18





0.18





0.17





0.17





















































Three Months Ended















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







Selected financial ratios 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025











































Return on average assets

1.48 %



1.34 %



1.41 %



1.14 %



1.22 %





Return on average equity

11.21 %



10.23 %



10.97 %



9.26 %



10.70 %





Return on average tangible

common equity

14.95 %



13.72 %



14.64 %



12.72 %



15.03 %





Dividend payout ratio

23.34 %



26.14 %



24.91 %



27.97 %



25.00 %





Net interest margin (tax

equivalent)

3.93 %



3.89 %



3.85 %



3.69 %



3.58 %





Effective tax rate

19.13 %



16.66 %



16.77 %



16.82 %



18.47 %













































Supplemental Financial Information









(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)















































Three Months Ended















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







Non-interest income 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025







Service charges $ 1,835



$ 1,889



$ 1,714



$ 1,706



$ 1,667







Net loss on sale of debt

securities

(1,571)





-





-





-





-







Net gain (loss) on equity

securities

99





140





33





120





255







Mortgage banking

1,085





950





1,005





1,092





1,018







ATM/Interchange fees

1,553





1,555





1,386





1,722





1,435







Wealth management fees

1,458





1,459





1,433





1,473





1,402







Leasing and commercial finance revenue

2,572





2,233





2,469





2,278





2,707







Bank owned life insurance

413





399





390





397





666







Swap fees

-





3





56





150





-







Other

2,207





379





945





946





483







Total non-interest income $ 9,651



$ 9,007



$ 9,431



$ 9,884



$ 9,633















































Supplemental Financial Information









(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)















































Three Months Ended















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







Non-interest expense 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025







Compensation expense $ 15,484



$ 15,737



$ 16,229



$ 14,526



$ 15,161







Net occupancy expense

1,589





1,583





1,623





1,410





1,466







Contracted data processing

611





582





730





672





559







FDIC assessment

365





420





423





493





627







State franchise tax

629





599





554





343





536







Professional services

1,244





1,221





1,585





1,467





1,225







Equipment expense

1,560





1,720





2,089





2,032





2,205







ATM/Interchange expense

786





743





732





710





755







Marketing

543





542





478





410





391







Amortization of core deposit

intangible

675





696





696





576





318







Software maintenance expense

1,465





1,235





1,475





1,411





1,480







Other

3,027





3,575





3,259





6,953





3,604







Total non-interest expense $ 27,978



$ 28,653



$ 29,873



$ 31,003



$ 28,327















































Supplemental Financial Information







(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)















































Three Months Ended

















September 30,





June 30,





March 31,





December 31,





September 30,







Asset quality

2026





2026





2026





2025





2025











































Allowance for credit losses:

































Beginning of period $ 41,713



$ 40,536



$ 42,020



$ 40,254



$ 40,455







CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB

-





-





-





1,960





-







Charge-offs

(1,698)





(174)





(806)





(1,064)





(662)







Recoveries

1,559





100





90





146





83







Provision

823





1,251





(768)





724





378







End of period $ 42,397



$ 41,713



$ 40,536



$ 42,020



$ 40,254







Allowance for unfunded commitments:

































Beginning of period $ 3,894



$ 3,375



$ 3,236



$ 3,375



$ 3,553







Charge-offs

-





-





-





-





-







Recoveries

-





-





-





-





-







Provision

472





519





139





(139)





(178)







End of period $ 4,366



$ 3,894



$ 3,375



$ 3,236



$ 3,375











































Ratios

































Allowance to total loans

1.29 %



1.28 %



1.26 %



1.28 %



1.30 %





Allowance to nonperforming assets

153.34 %



136.69 %



134.37 %



134.21 %



176.52 %





Allowance to nonperforming loans

153.34 %



136.69 %



134.37 %



134.21 %



176.52 %









































Nonperforming assets

































Non-accrual loans $ 27,555



$ 29,865



$ 29,400



$ 30,834



$ 22,615







Restructured loans

-





549





538





14





12







90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

94





103





229





462





177







Total non-performing loans

27,649





30,517





30,167





31,310





22,804







Other Real Estate Owned

-





-





-





-





-







Total non-performing assets $ 27,649



$ 30,517



$ 30,167



$ 31,310



$ 22,804







































































Three Months Ended











September 30,







June 30,





March 31,





December 31,





September 30,







Capital and liquidity

2026







2026





2026





2025





2025











































Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.11 %



11.87 %



11.57 %



11.32 %



10.96 %





Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.56 %



15.33 %



15.12 %



14.51 %



14.19 %





Total risk-based capital ratio

19.08 %



18.86 %



18.67 %



18.02 %



17.80 %





Tangible common equity

ratio (1)

9.88 %



10.23 %



9.85 %



9.54 %



9.21 %









































(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.





































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)













































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,









2026



2026



2026



2025



2025











































Tangible Common

Equity

































Total Shareholder's

Equity - GAAP $ 552,741



$ 566,785



$ 552,243



$ 543,474



$ 499,028







Less: Preferred Equity

-





-





-





-





-







Less: Goodwill and

intangible assets

141,270





142,018





142,774





143,538





132,276







Tangible common equity

(Non-GAAP) $ 411,471



$ 424,767



$ 409,469



$ 399,936



$ 366,752











































Total Shares

Outstanding

20,712,013





20,794,238





20,783,348





20,746,474





19,312,726











































Tangible book value per

share $ 19.87



$ 20.43



$ 19.70



$ 19.28



$ 18.99











































Tangible Assets

































Total Assets - GAAP $ 4,304,926



$ 4,294,298



$ 4,298,322



$ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334







Less: Goodwill and

intangible assets

141,270





142,018





142,774





143,538





132,276







Tangible assets (Non-

GAAP) $ 4,163,656



$ 4,152,280



$ 4,155,548



$ 4,192,915



$ 3,981,058











































Tangible common equity

to tangible assets

9.88 %



10.23 %



9.85 %



9.54 %



9.21 %













































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

















September 30,



September 30,







Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):







2026



2025



2026



2025













































Non-interest expense (GAAP)







$ 27,978



$ 28,327



$ 86,504



$ 82,935







Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense









675





318





2,067





988







Less: Acquisition related expenses









-





664





427





669







Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)







$ 27,303



$ 27,345



$ 84,010



$ 81,278













































Net interest income (GAAP)







$ 39,430



$ 34,545



$ 115,846



$ 102,132







Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment









599





618





1,817





1,861







Non-interest income (GAAP)









9,651





9,633





28,089





24,082







Add: Net losses on debt securities









(1,571)





-





(1,571)





-







Less: Net gains on equity securities









99





255





272





152







Less: Net gain insurance proceeds









1,771





-





1,771





-







Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest

income (non-GAAP)







$ 49,381



$ 44,541



$ 145,280



$ 127,923













































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)









55.3 %



61.4 %



57.8 %



63.5























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











































Three Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,







Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025











































Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 27,978



$ 28,653



$ 29,873



$ 31,003



$ 28,327







Less: Amortization of

intangible assets expense

675





696





696





576





318







Less: Acquisition related

expenses

-





-





427





3,424





664







Non-interest expense (non-

GAAP) $ 27,303



$ 27,957



$ 28,750



$ 27,003



$ 27,345











































Net interest income (GAAP) $ 39,430



$ 38,593



$ 37,823



$ 36,451



$ 34,545







Plus: Taxable equivalent

adjustment

599





606





612





620





618







Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,651





9,007





9,431





9,884





9,633







Add: Net losses on debt

securities

(1,571)





-





-





-





-







Less: Net gains on equity

securities

99





140





33





120





255







Less: Net gain insurance

proceeds

1,771





-





-





-





-







Net interest income (FTE)

plus non-interest income

(non-GAAP) $ 49,381



$ 48,066



$ 47,833



$ 46,835



$ 44,541











































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.3 %



58.2 %



60.1 %



57.7 %



61.4 %

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)







































Three Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





Net interest

margin (non-

GAAP): 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025







































Net interest income

(GAAP) $ 39,430



$ 38,593



$ 37,823



$ 36,451



$ 34,545





Tax-equivalent

adjustment

599





606





612





620





618





Net interest income

(tax-equivalent)

40,029





39,199





38,435





37,071





35,163







































Average earning

assets (GAAP) $ 3,993,704



$ 3,992,950



$ 4,003,144



$ 3,939,580



$ 3,829,484





Unrealized loss

adjustment

52,295





46,706





41,288





46,944





62,947





Adjusted average

earning assets

4,045,999





4,039,656





4,044,432





3,986,524





3,892,431







































Net interest margin

(Non-GAAP)

3.93 %



3.89 %



3.85 %



3.69 %



3.58 %











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



































Three Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Pre-Provision Net Revenue -

PPNR (non-GAAP): 2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



































Income before taxes (GAAP) $ 19,808



$ 17,177



$ 18,010



$ 14,747



$ 15,651



Add: Provision for credit losses

823





1,251





(768)





724





378



Add: Provision for unfunded

commitments

472





519





139





(139)





(178)



Pre-Provision Net Revenue (non-

GAAP) $ 21,103



$ 18,947



$ 17,381



$ 15,332



$ 15,851





SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.