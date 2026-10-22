Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Net Income of $16.0 million, up 25.5% from Third Quarter 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $16.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The results of the periods presented include the impact of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.
- Net income for the third quarter of 2026 of $16.0 million, a $3.3 million or 25.5% increase compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter 2025, and a $1.7 million, or 11.9% increase from the second quarter 2026.
- Net interest margin expanded 35 basis points year-over-year to 3.93% while cost of funds declined 30 basis points.
- Earnings per diluted common share were $0.77 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.68 for the third quarter of 2025.
- Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2026.
- Total loans increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.
- Return on Assets of 1.48%, compared to 1.22% for the third quarter of 2025.
- The efficiency ratio improved to 55.3% for the third quarter of 2026 from 61.4% for the third quarter of 2025.
CEO Commentary:
"I am pleased with Civista's strong performance in the third quarter and proud of the continued execution by our team," said Chuck Parcher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "We delivered net income of $16.0 million, expanded our net interest margin to 3.93%, and improved our efficiency ratio to 55.3%, while also generating solid loan growth. These results reflect the strength of our franchise, disciplined balance sheet management, and the dedication of our employees to serving our customers and communities."
"Our focus remains on growing responsibly while maintaining a strong and well-managed balance sheet. Total loans increased $38.0 million during the quarter, while brokered deposits declined another $25.0 million. Credit quality also remained well managed, with non-performing assets declining to $27.6 million. We are encouraged by these trends and remain focused on balancing growth with prudent funding and credit risk management."
"As I begin my tenure as President and CEO, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Civista and build upon the strong foundation established by those who came before me. Our priorities remain clear: take care of our customers, support our communities, invest in our people, and deliver consistent execution. I have tremendous confidence in our team, the strength of our franchise, and Civista's ability to create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and communities."
Results of Operations:
For the three month periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, and the nine month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of the FSB merger since November 7, 2025.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Net income of $16.0 million, a $3.3 million or 25.5% increase compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter 2025, and a $1.7 million, or 11.9% increase from the second quarter 2026.
- Earnings per diluted common share were $0.77 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.68 for the third quarter of 2025.
- Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2026.
- Net interest margin expanded 35 basis points year-over-year to 3.93% while cost of funds declined 30 basis points.
- Net securities losses from the sale of debt securities were $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 related to balance sheet repositioning.
- Other non-interest income includes $1.8 million of net insurance proceeds related to the Stateline branch fire that occurred in December 2025.
- Cost of funds of 197 basis points for the third quarter of 2026, 30 basis points lower than the 227 basis points cost of funds for the third quarter of 2025, and 3 basis points higher than the 194 basis points in second quarter 2026.
- Cost of deposits of 182 basis points for the third quarter of 2026, down 18 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the third quarter of 2025, and 1 basis point lower than the 183 basis points in the second quarter of 2026.
- Brokered deposits declined $25.0 million during the third quarter and $77.0 million since year-end 2025 as Civista continued optimizing its funding mix and reducing higher-cost funding sources.
- Total loans increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.
- The efficiency ratio improved to 55.3% for the third quarter of 2026 from 61.4% for the third quarter of 2025.
- Return on Assets of 1.48%, compared to 1.22% for the third quarter of 2025.
- Net charge-offs totaled $0.1 million during the quarter, compared with $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.
- Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.29%.
- Tangible book value per share increased 3.1% from December 31, 2025, to $19.87 at September 30, 2026
- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, consistent with the second quarter 2026.
- Based on the September 30, 2026 closing share price of $26.38, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.73% and a payout ratio of 23.34%.
Assets
Total assets were $4.3 billion at September 30, 2026, up $10.6 million from June 30, 2026, and down $31.5 million from December 31, 2025.
- Loan and lease balances increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2026, and $22.9 million, or 0.7% from December 31, 2025.
- Residential Real Estate increased $24.9 million since June 30, 2026 reflecting continued strength in residential lending activity and solid customer demand.
- Real Estate Construction loans increased $15.4 million since June 30, 2026, continuing the seasonal increase in construction lending activity that began in the second quarter.
Deposits & Borrowings
Total deposits were $3.5 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $19.4 million from June 30, 2026, and $11.2 million from December 31, 2025.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $30.3 million from June 30, 2026, primarily due to increases of $19.9 million and $14.8 million in business commercial deposits and public fund deposits, respectively, slightly offset by a decrease of $3.2 million in retail noninterest-bearing deposits.
- Savings and money markets increased $15.8 million from June 30, 2026, primarily due to an increase of $29.2 million in business money market deposits. The increase was somewhat offset by decreases of $9.8 million and $5.3 million in ICS money market deposits and consumer savings, respectively.
- Brokered deposits totaled $325.1 million at September 30, 2026, which included brokered certificates of deposit of $325.0 million and brokered money markets of $0.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from June 30, 2026, reflecting management's continued efforts to reduce higher cost brokered deposits.
- FHLB short-term advances totaled $122.5 million on September 30, 2026, down $1.0 million from June 30, 2026.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 14.1%, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.
- Interest income increased $2.6 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest-earning assets.
- Interest expense decreased $2.3 million year over year, mainly due to lower borrowing costs from reduced short-term FHLB advances coupled with disciplined deposit pricing.
- Net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.93% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 3.58% for the same period in 2025, reflecting continued disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher-cost wholesale funding, and partially supplemented by favorable loan yields and earning asset mix management.
Net interest income increased $13.7 million, or 13.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.
- Interest income increased $4.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $172.3 million, slightly offset by a 6-basis point decrease in asset yield.
- Interest expense decreased $8.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. This was due to an 81-basis point reduction in higher cost short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 44-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $212.1 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits.
- Net interest margin increased 31-basis points to 3.89% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.58% for the same period in 2025.
Credit
Provision for credit losses, including provision for unfunded commitments, was $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2025.
- Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the same period in 2025.
- The allowance for credit losses was $42.4 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.
- Non-performing assets at September 30, 2026, were $27.6 million, a decrease of $3.7 million or 11.7%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.64% and 0.72% at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
- The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 153.3% at September 30, 2026, from 134.2% at December 31, 2025.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $9.7 million, up slightly from $9.6 million for the same period in 2025.
- Service charges increased $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.
- Net loss on sale of debt securities was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 as part of a balance sheet repositioning strategy. Civista sold $6.6 million in securities, mainly lower-yielding securities and reinvested the proceeds into higher-yielding assets, which is expected to enhance future net interest income and support net interest margin expansion.
- Mortgage banking increased $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting improved secondary market execution resulting from expanding the use of mandatory delivery loan sales while continuing to utilize best-efforts delivery channels.
- Other income increased $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily reflecting $1.8 million in net insurance proceeds in the third quarter of 2026 related to the Stateline branch fire.
Non-interest income totaled $28.1 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 16.6%, when compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.
- Service charges increased $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.
- Net loss on sale of debt securities was $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 as part of a balance sheet repositioning strategy.
- Mortgage banking increased $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting improved secondary market execution and disciplined pricing strategies.
- Leasing and commercial finance revenue increased $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the non-recurring adjustment discussed above. Excluding the non-recurring adjustment, leasing and commercial finance revenue was up $0.3 million year-over-year resulting from increased origination volume.
- Other income increased $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to net insurance proceeds of $1.8 million and $0.5 million in income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $28.0 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 1.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $0.7 million from acquisition expenses related to the acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") that closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. These expenses were recorded in other non-interest expense.
- Compensation expense increased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.
- The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 555 at September 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 524 for the same period in 2025.
- FDIC assessment decreased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.
- Equipment expense decreased $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to $0.7 million in depreciation expense recorded in the third quarter of 2025 on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
- Amortization of intangibles increased $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.
- Other expenses decreased $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
- The efficiency ratio was 55.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 61.4% for the same period in 2025. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 14.1% increase in net interest income and a 1.2% decrease in non-interest expenses.
Non-interest expense totaled $86.5 million, an increase of $3.6 million or 4.3%, when compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense was increased by $0.4 million from non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other non-interest expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $0.3 million resulting from the aforementioned $0.7 million acquisition-related expenses, partially offset by a $0.3 million reduction resulting from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. The acquisition-related expense of $0.7 million is recorded in other non-interest expense. The core conversion reduction of $0.3 million is recorded in equipment expense.
- Compensation expense increased $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.
- The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 550 at September 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 523 for the same period in 2025.
- FDIC assessment decreased $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.
- Equipment expense decreased $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to $0.7 million in depreciation expense recorded in 2025 on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
- Professional fees decreased $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to utilizing consultants in 2025 to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
- Amortization of intangibles increased $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.
- The efficiency ratio was 57.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 63.5% for the same period in 2025. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 13.4% increase in net interest income and a 16.6% increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a 4.3% increase in non-interest expenses.
Taxes
Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 19.1% compared to 18.5% for the same period in 2025.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was 17.6% compared to 16.2% in the same period in 2025.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2026, totaled $552.7 million, an increase of $9.3 million from December 31, 2025. The increase reflected a $34.1 million increase in retained earnings mostly offset by increases in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $23.6 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio and treasury stock of $2.5 million, mainly due to share repurchases.
Civista repurchased 82,075 shares in the first nine months ended September 30, 2026. The current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,654 shares held by employees, at an average price of $22.00 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per diluted common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$
3,274,016
$
51,385
6.23
%
$
3,128,033
48,718
6.18
%
Taxable securities ***
416,958
3,871
3.43
%
402,216
3,922
3.57
%
Non-taxable securities ***
270,638
2,255
3.87
%
274,722
2,324
3.84
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other
32,092
312
3.87
%
24,513
276
4.47
%
Total interest-earning assets ***
$
3,993,704
$
57,823
5.73
%
$
3,829,484
$
55,240
5.69
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial
36,456
34,261
Premises and equipment, net
37,331
42,638
Accrued interest receivable
14,450
14,230
Intangible assets
141,643
132,503
Bank owned life insurance
64,085
63,289
Other assets
55,085
59,667
Less allowance for loan losses
(41,959)
(40,380)
Total Assets
$
4,300,795
$
4,135,692
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$
1,665,740
$
6,035
1.44
%
$
1,536,897
$
5,856
1.51
%
Time
1,072,756
9,854
3.64
%
1,037,256
10,491
4.01
%
Short-term FHLB borrowings
127,500
1,321
4.11
%
272,985
3,063
4.45
%
Long-term FHLB borrowings
498
4
2.81
%
1,011
7
2.59
%
Other borrowings
2,859
58
8.02
%
5,123
108
8.39
%
Subordinated debentures
104,337
1,121
4.27
%
104,186
1,170
4.46
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,973,690
$
18,393
2.45
%
$
2,957,458
$
20,695
2.78
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
719,232
662,872
Other liabilities
41,020
42,369
Shareholders' equity
566,853
472,993
Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
$
4,300,795
$
4,135,692
Net interest income and interest rate
$
39,430
3.28
%
$
34,545
2.91
%
Net interest margin ***
3.93
%
3.58
%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $599 thousand and $618 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $52.3 million and $62.9 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$
3,256,851
$
150,502
6.18
%
$
3,121,292
$
146,336
6.27
%
Taxable securities ***
422,490
11,732
3.48
%
401,091
11,228
3.43
%
Non-taxable securities ***
277,969
6,836
3.91
%
279,668
7,002
3.88
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other
39,256
1,109
3.75
%
22,238
678
4.07
%
Total interest-earning assets ***
$
3,996,566
$
170,179
5.69
%
$
3,824,289
$
165,244
5.75
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial
36,819
39,232
Premises and equipment, net
38,523
44,563
Accrued interest receivable
14,305
13,908
Intangible assets
142,455
132,883
Bank owned life insurance
63,687
63,171
Other assets
53,175
59,410
Less allowance for loan losses
(41,453)
(40,295)
Total Assets
$
4,304,077
$
4,137,161
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$
1,670,478
$
17,463
1.40
%
$
1,554,969
$
17,216
1.48
%
Time
1,091,392
29,773
3.65
%
994,788
30,405
4.09
%
Short-term FHLB borrowings
127,915
3,506
3.66
%
346,737
11,595
4.47
%
Long-term FHLB borrowings
640
13
2.79
%
1,225
24
2.57
%
Other borrowings
3,394
227
8.95
%
5,804
376
8.67
%
Subordinated debentures
104,293
3,351
4.30
%
104,145
3,496
4.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,998,112
$
54,333
2.42
%
$
3,007,668
$
63,112
2.81
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
705,988
662,662
Other liabilities
39,299
42,910
Shareholders' equity
560,678
423,921
Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
$
4,304,077
$
4,137,161
Net interest income and interest rate
$
115,846
3.27
%
$
102,132
2.94
%
Net interest margin ***
3.89
%
3.58
%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - 2026 and 2025 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $46.8 million and $62.1 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
Non-interest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Service charges
$
1,835
$
1,667
$
168
10.1
%
Net loss on sale of debt securities
(1,571)
-
(1,571)
0.0
%
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
99
255
(156)
-61.2
%
Mortgage banking
1,085
1,018
67
6.6
%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,553
1,435
118
8.2
%
Wealth management fees
1,458
1,402
56
4.0
%
Leasing and commercial finance revenue
2,572
2,707
(135)
-5.0
%
Bank owned life insurance
413
666
(253)
-38.0
%
Swap fees
-
-
-
0.0
%
Other
2,207
483
1,724
356.9
%
Total non-interest income
$
9,651
$
9,633
$
18
0.2
%
Non-interest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Service charges
$
5,438
$
4,756
$
682
14.3
%
Net loss on sale of debt securities
(1,571)
-
(1,571)
0.0
%
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
272
152
120
78.9
%
Mortgage banking
3,040
2,261
779
34.5
%
ATM/Interchange fees
4,494
4,179
315
7.5
%
Wealth management fees
4,350
4,067
283
7.0
%
Leasing and commercial finance revenue
7,274
5,984
1,290
21.6
%
Bank owned life insurance
1,202
1,438
(236)
-16.4
%
Swap fees
59
125
(66)
-52.8
%
Other
3,531
1,120
2,411
215.3
%
Total non-interest income
$
28,089
$
24,082
$
4,007
16.6
%
Non-interest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Compensation expense
$
15,484
$
15,161
$
323
2.1
%
Net occupancy expense
1,589
1,466
123
8.4
%
Contracted data processing
611
559
52
9.3
%
FDIC assessment
365
627
(262)
-41.8
%
State franchise tax
629
536
93
17.4
%
Professional services
1,244
1,225
19
1.6
%
Equipment expense
1,560
2,205
(645)
-29.3
%
ATM/Interchange expense
786
755
31
4.1
%
Marketing
543
391
152
38.9
%
Amortization of core deposit intangible
675
318
357
112.3
%
Software maintenance expense
1,465
1,480
(15)
-1.0
%
Other
3,027
3,604
(577)
-16.0
%
Total non-interest expense
$
27,978
$
28,327
$
(349)
-1.2
%
Non-interest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Compensation expense
$
47,450
$
44,216
$
3,234
7.3
%
Net occupancy expense
4,795
4,519
276
6.1
%
Contracted data processing
1,923
1,662
261
15.7
%
FDIC Assessment
1,208
2,189
(981)
-44.8
%
State franchise tax
1,782
1,696
86
5.1
%
Professional services
4,050
5,113
(1,063)
-20.8
%
Equipment expense
5,369
6,072
(703)
-11.6
%
ATM/Interchange expense
2,261
2,018
243
12.0
%
Marketing
1,563
976
587
60.1
%
Amortization of core deposit intangible
2,067
988
1,079
109.2
%
Software maintenance expense
4,175
4,051
124
3.1
%
Other
9,861
9,435
426
4.5
%
Total non-interest expense
$
86,504
$
82,935
$
3,569
4.3
%
End of period loan and lease balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$
316,162
$
308,692
$
7,470
2.4
%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
387,946
385,547
2,399
0.6
%
Non-owner Occupied
1,228,232
1,239,017
(10,785)
-0.9
%
Residential Real Estate
982,843
944,328
38,515
4.1
%
Real Estate Construction
280,900
285,137
(4,237)
-1.5
%
Farm Real Estate
31,815
37,775
(5,960)
-15.8
%
Lease financing receivable
36,365
35,103
1,262
3.6
%
Consumer and Other
28,660
34,447
(5,787)
-16.8
%
Total Loans
$
3,292,923
$
3,270,046
$
22,877
0.7
%
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
725,403
$
702,032
$
23,371
3.3
%
Interest-bearing demand
378,326
400,403
(22,077)
-5.5
%
Savings and money market
1,286,927
1,234,593
52,334
4.2
%
Time deposits
761,889
727,294
34,595
4.8
%
Brokered deposits
325,134
402,142
(77,008)
-19.1
%
Total Deposits
$
3,477,679
$
3,466,464
$
11,215
0.3
%
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Beginning of period
$
41,713
$
40,455
Charge-offs
(1,698)
(662)
Recoveries
1,559
83
Provision
823
378
End of period
$
42,397
$
40,254
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Beginning of period
$
42,020
$
39,669
Charge-offs
(2,678)
(2,730)
Recoveries
1,749
518
Provision
1,306
2,797
End of period
$
42,397
$
40,254
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Beginning of period
$
3,894
$
3,553
Provision
472
(178)
End of period
$
4,366
$
3,375
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Beginning of period
$
3,236
$
3,380
Provision
1,130
(5)
End of period
$
4,366
$
3,375
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Non-accrual loans
$
27,555
$
30,834
Restructured loans, accruing
-
14
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
94
462
Total non-performing loans
27,649
31,310
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
27,649
$
31,310
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Interest income
$
57,823
$
55,240
$
170,179
$
165,244
Interest expense
18,393
20,695
54,333
63,112
Net interest income
39,430
34,545
115,846
102,132
Provision for credit losses
823
378
1,306
2,797
Provision for unfunded commitments
472
(178)
1,130
(5)
Net interest income after provision
38,135
34,345
113,410
99,340
Non-interest income
9,651
9,633
28,089
24,082
Non-interest expense
27,978
28,327
86,504
82,935
Income before taxes
19,808
15,651
54,995
40,487
Income tax expense
3,789
2,891
9,672
6,544
Net income
16,019
12,760
45,323
33,943
Net income available
to common shareholders
$
16,019
$
12,760
$
45,323
$
33,943
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.18
$
0.17
$
0.54
$
0.51
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$
16,019
$
12,760
$
45,323
$
33,943
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
61
61
144
173
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$
15,958
$
12,699
$
45,179
$
33,770
Weighted average common shares outstanding
20,775,467
18,767,307
20,769,132
16,605,546
Less average participating securities
78,903
91,743
65,838
85,141
Weighted average number of shares
used to calculate basic earnings per share
20,696,564
18,675,564
20,703,294
16,520,405
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.77
$
0.68
$
2.18
$
2.04
Diluted
$
0.77
0.68
$
2.18
2.04
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.48
%
1.22
%
1.41
%
1.10
%
Return on average equity
11.21
%
10.70
%
10.81
%
10.71
%
Return on average tangible common equity
14.95
%
14.87
%
14.49
%
15.59
%
Dividend payout ratio
23.34
%
25.00
%
24.75
%
24.95
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.93
%
3.58
%
3.89
%
3.58
%
Effective tax rate
19.13
%
18.47
%
17.59
%
16.16
%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
67,710
$
77,320
Investment in time deposits
3,165
1,165
Investment securities
640,217
684,600
Loans held for sale
3,548
7,180
Loans
3,292,923
3,270,046
Less: allowance for credit losses
(42,397)
(42,020)
Net loans
3,250,526
3,228,026
Other securities
26,829
25,942
Premises and equipment, net
37,026
40,611
Goodwill and other intangibles
141,270
143,538
Bank owned life insurance
64,355
63,153
Other assets
70,280
64,918
Total assets
$
4,304,926
$
4,336,453
Total deposits
$
3,477,679
$
3,466,464
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
122,500
175,000
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
466
855
Subordinated debentures
104,359
104,234
Other borrowings
2,640
4,090
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
44,541
42,336
Total liabilities
3,752,185
3,792,979
Common shares
421,097
419,769
Retained earnings
273,891
239,784
Treasury shares
(78,299)
(75,764)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(63,948)
(40,315)
Total shareholders' equity
552,741
543,474
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,304,926
$
4,336,453
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Shares outstanding at period end
20,712,013
20,746,474
Book value per share
$
26.69
$
26.20
Equity to asset ratio
12.84
%
12.53
%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.29
%
1.28
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.64
%
0.72
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
153.34
%
134.21
%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$
27,555
$
30,834
Restructured loans
-
14
Other real estate owned
-
-
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
94
462
Total
$
27,649
$
31,310
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
End of Period Balances
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
67,710
$
61,743
$
83,525
$
77,320
$
62,766
Investment in time deposits
3,165
4,125
2,880
1,165
735
Investment securities
640,217
670,179
682,462
684,600
657,189
Loans held for sale
3,548
8,508
6,940
7,180
8,012
Loans and leases
3,292,923
3,254,904
3,229,667
3,270,046
3,095,994
Allowance for credit losses
(42,397)
(41,713)
(40,536)
(42,020)
(40,254)
Net Loans
3,250,526
3,213,191
3,189,131
3,228,026
3,055,740
Other securities
26,829
28,957
25,144
25,942
27,901
Premises and equipment, net
37,026
37,417
39,055
40,611
40,910
Goodwill and other intangibles
141,270
142,018
142,774
143,538
132,276
Bank owned life insurance
64,355
63,942
63,543
63,153
62,756
Other assets
70,280
64,218
62,868
64,918
65,049
Total Assets
$
4,304,926
$
4,294,298
$
4,298,322
$
4,336,453
$
4,113,334
Liabilities
Total deposits
$
3,477,679
$
3,458,243
$
3,501,890
$
3,466,464
$
3,230,463
Federal Home Loan Bank
122,500
123,500
100,000
175,000
232,000
Federal Home Loan Bank
466
561
739
855
970
Subordinated debentures
104,359
104,317
104,276
104,234
104,213
Other borrowings
2,640
3,121
3,594
4,090
4,699
Accrued expenses and other
44,541
37,771
35,580
42,336
41,961
Total liabilities
3,752,185
3,727,513
3,746,079
3,792,979
3,614,306
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
421,097
420,922
420,488
419,769
388,458
Retained earnings
273,891
261,615
251,041
239,784
230,798
Treasury shares
(78,299)
(76,082)
(76,082)
(75,764)
(75,760)
Accumulated other
(63,948)
(39,670)
(43,204)
(40,315)
(44,468)
Total shareholders' equity
552,741
566,785
552,243
543,474
499,028
Total Liabilities and
$
4,304,926
$
4,294,298
$
4,298,322
$
4,336,453
$
4,113,334
Shares outstanding at period end
20,712,013
20,794,238
20,783,348
20,746,474
19,312,726
Book value per share
$
26.69
$
27.26
$
26.57
$
26.20
$
25.84
Equity to asset ratio
12.84
%
13.20
%
12.85
%
12.53
%
12.13
%
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.26
%
1.28
%
1.30
%
Non-performing assets to total
0.64
%
0.71
%
0.70
%
0.72
%
0.55
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-
153.34
%
136.69
%
134.37
%
134.21
%
176.52
%
Non-performing asset analysis
Non-accrual loans
$
27,555
$
29,865
$
29,400
$
30,834
$
22,615
Restructured loans
-
549
538
14
12
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
94
103
229
462
177
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
27,649
$
30,517
$
30,167
$
31,310
$
22,804
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Quarterly Average Balances
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Assets:
Earning assets
$
3,993,704
$
3,992,950
$
4,003,144
$
3,939,580
$
3,829,484
Securities
687,596
696,076
718,037
694,263
676,938
Loans
3,274,016
3,243,955
3,252,342
3,197,327
3,128,033
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Total deposits
$
3,457,728
$
3,484,685
$
3,461,202
$
3,424,018
$
3,237,025
Interest-bearing deposits
2,738,496
2,781,645
2,765,773
2,717,751
2,574,153
Other interest-bearing
235,194
216,181
257,599
256,899
383,305
Total shareholders' equity
566,853
561,101
553,940
525,673
472,993
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
End of period loan and lease
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Commercial and Agriculture
$
316,162
$
315,479
$
310,400
$
308,692
$
302,407
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
387,946
389,434
390,786
385,547
384,176
Non-owner Occupied
1,228,232
1,229,731
1,232,781
1,239,017
1,216,031
Residential Real Estate
982,843
957,960
943,425
944,328
842,362
Real Estate Construction
280,900
265,488
254,254
285,137
278,163
Farm Real Estate
31,815
32,440
32,700
37,775
23,713
Lease financing receivable
36,365
32,665
32,693
35,103
38,960
Consumer and Other
28,660
31,707
32,628
34,447
10,182
Total Loans
$
3,292,923
$
3,254,904
$
3,229,667
$
3,270,046
$
3,095,994
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
End of period deposit
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
725,403
$
695,142
$
703,778
$
702,032
$
651,934
Interest-bearing demand
378,326
380,752
419,295
400,403
415,620
Savings and money market
1,286,927
1,271,089
1,291,253
1,234,593
1,129,985
Time deposits
761,889
761,117
710,423
727,294
601,757
Brokered deposits
325,134
350,143
377,141
402,142
431,167
Total Deposits
$
3,477,679
$
3,458,243
$
3,501,890
$
3,466,464
$
3,230,463
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Income statement
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Total interest and dividend income
$
57,823
$
56,547
$
55,809
$
55,741
$
55,240
Total interest expense
18,393
17,954
17,986
19,290
20,695
Net interest income
39,430
38,593
37,823
36,451
34,545
Provision for credit losses
823
1,251
(768)
724
378
Provision for unfunded commitments
472
519
139
(139)
(178)
Non-interest income
9,651
9,007
9,431
9,884
9,633
Non-interest expense
27,978
28,653
29,873
31,003
28,327
Income before taxes
19,808
17,177
18,010
14,747
15,651
Income tax expense
3,789
2,862
3,021
2,480
2,891
Net income
$
16,019
$
14,315
$
14,989
$
12,267
$
12,760
Net income available to common
$
16,019
$
14,315
$
14,989
$
12,267
$
12,760
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$
21,103
$
18,947
$
17,381
$
15,332
$
15,851
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$
16,019
$
14,315
$
14,989
$
12,267
$
12,760
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating
61
54
28
48
61
Net income available to common
$
15,958
$
14,261
$
14,961
$
12,219
$
12,699
Weighted average common shares
20,775,467
20,786,101
20,745,499
20,185,285
18,767,307
Less average participating securities
78,903
79,006
39,169
90,281
91,743
Weighted average number of
20,696,564
20,707,095
20,706,330
20,095,004
18,675,564
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.77
$
0.69
$
0.72
$
0.61
$
0.68
Diluted
$
0.77
$
0.69
$
0.72
$
0.61
$
0.68
Common shares dividend paid
$
3,743
$
3,741
$
3,732
$
3,283
$
3,283
Dividends paid per common share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.17
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Selected financial ratios
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Return on average assets
1.48
%
1.34
%
1.41
%
1.14
%
1.22
%
Return on average equity
11.21
%
10.23
%
10.97
%
9.26
%
10.70
%
Return on average tangible
14.95
%
13.72
%
14.64
%
12.72
%
15.03
%
Dividend payout ratio
23.34
%
26.14
%
24.91
%
27.97
%
25.00
%
Net interest margin (tax
3.93
%
3.89
%
3.85
%
3.69
%
3.58
%
Effective tax rate
19.13
%
16.66
%
16.77
%
16.82
%
18.47
%
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Non-interest income
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Service charges
$
1,835
$
1,889
$
1,714
$
1,706
$
1,667
Net loss on sale of debt
(1,571)
-
-
-
-
Net gain (loss) on equity
99
140
33
120
255
Mortgage banking
1,085
950
1,005
1,092
1,018
ATM/Interchange fees
1,553
1,555
1,386
1,722
1,435
Wealth management fees
1,458
1,459
1,433
1,473
1,402
Leasing and commercial finance revenue
2,572
2,233
2,469
2,278
2,707
Bank owned life insurance
413
399
390
397
666
Swap fees
-
3
56
150
-
Other
2,207
379
945
946
483
Total non-interest income
$
9,651
$
9,007
$
9,431
$
9,884
$
9,633
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Non-interest expense
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Compensation expense
$
15,484
$
15,737
$
16,229
$
14,526
$
15,161
Net occupancy expense
1,589
1,583
1,623
1,410
1,466
Contracted data processing
611
582
730
672
559
FDIC assessment
365
420
423
493
627
State franchise tax
629
599
554
343
536
Professional services
1,244
1,221
1,585
1,467
1,225
Equipment expense
1,560
1,720
2,089
2,032
2,205
ATM/Interchange expense
786
743
732
710
755
Marketing
543
542
478
410
391
Amortization of core deposit
675
696
696
576
318
Software maintenance expense
1,465
1,235
1,475
1,411
1,480
Other
3,027
3,575
3,259
6,953
3,604
Total non-interest expense
$
27,978
$
28,653
$
29,873
$
31,003
$
28,327
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Asset quality
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$
41,713
$
40,536
$
42,020
$
40,254
$
40,455
CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB
-
-
-
1,960
-
Charge-offs
(1,698)
(174)
(806)
(1,064)
(662)
Recoveries
1,559
100
90
146
83
Provision
823
1,251
(768)
724
378
End of period
$
42,397
$
41,713
$
40,536
$
42,020
$
40,254
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning of period
$
3,894
$
3,375
$
3,236
$
3,375
$
3,553
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
472
519
139
(139)
(178)
End of period
$
4,366
$
3,894
$
3,375
$
3,236
$
3,375
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.26
%
1.28
%
1.30
%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
153.34
%
136.69
%
134.37
%
134.21
%
176.52
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
153.34
%
136.69
%
134.37
%
134.21
%
176.52
%
Nonperforming assets
Non-accrual loans
$
27,555
$
29,865
$
29,400
$
30,834
$
22,615
Restructured loans
-
549
538
14
12
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
94
103
229
462
177
Total non-performing loans
27,649
30,517
30,167
31,310
22,804
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
27,649
$
30,517
$
30,167
$
31,310
$
22,804
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Capital and liquidity
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.11
%
11.87
%
11.57
%
11.32
%
10.96
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.56
%
15.33
%
15.12
%
14.51
%
14.19
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
19.08
%
18.86
%
18.67
%
18.02
%
17.80
%
Tangible common equity
9.88
%
10.23
%
9.85
%
9.54
%
9.21
%
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Tangible Common
Total Shareholder's
$
552,741
$
566,785
$
552,243
$
543,474
$
499,028
Less: Preferred Equity
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Goodwill and
141,270
142,018
142,774
143,538
132,276
Tangible common equity
$
411,471
$
424,767
$
409,469
$
399,936
$
366,752
Total Shares
20,712,013
20,794,238
20,783,348
20,746,474
19,312,726
Tangible book value per
$
19.87
$
20.43
$
19.70
$
19.28
$
18.99
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$
4,304,926
$
4,294,298
$
4,298,322
$
4,336,453
$
4,113,334
Less: Goodwill and
141,270
142,018
142,774
143,538
132,276
Tangible assets (Non-
$
4,163,656
$
4,152,280
$
4,155,548
$
4,192,915
$
3,981,058
Tangible common equity
9.88
%
10.23
%
9.85
%
9.54
%
9.21
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
2026
2025
2026
2025
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$
27,978
$
28,327
$
86,504
$
82,935
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
675
318
2,067
988
Less: Acquisition related expenses
-
664
427
669
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
27,303
$
27,345
$
84,010
$
81,278
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
39,430
$
34,545
$
115,846
$
102,132
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
599
618
1,817
1,861
Non-interest income (GAAP)
9,651
9,633
28,089
24,082
Add: Net losses on debt securities
(1,571)
-
(1,571)
-
Less: Net gains on equity securities
99
255
272
152
Less: Net gain insurance proceeds
1,771
-
1,771
-
Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest
$
49,381
$
44,541
$
145,280
$
127,923
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.3
%
61.4
%
57.8
%
63.5
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$
27,978
$
28,653
$
29,873
$
31,003
$
28,327
Less: Amortization of
675
696
696
576
318
Less: Acquisition related
-
-
427
3,424
664
Non-interest expense (non-
$
27,303
$
27,957
$
28,750
$
27,003
$
27,345
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
39,430
$
38,593
$
37,823
$
36,451
$
34,545
Plus: Taxable equivalent
599
606
612
620
618
Noninterest income (GAAP)
9,651
9,007
9,431
9,884
9,633
Add: Net losses on debt
(1,571)
-
-
-
-
Less: Net gains on equity
99
140
33
120
255
Less: Net gain insurance
1,771
-
-
-
-
Net interest income (FTE)
$
49,381
$
48,066
$
47,833
$
46,835
$
44,541
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.3
%
58.2
%
60.1
%
57.7
%
61.4
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Net interest
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Net interest income
$
39,430
$
38,593
$
37,823
$
36,451
$
34,545
Tax-equivalent
599
606
612
620
618
Net interest income
40,029
39,199
38,435
37,071
35,163
Average earning
$
3,993,704
$
3,992,950
$
4,003,144
$
3,939,580
$
3,829,484
Unrealized loss
52,295
46,706
41,288
46,944
62,947
Adjusted average
4,045,999
4,039,656
4,044,432
3,986,524
3,892,431
Net interest margin
3.93
%
3.89
%
3.85
%
3.69
%
3.58
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Pre-Provision Net Revenue -
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
19,808
$
17,177
$
18,010
$
14,747
$
15,651
Add: Provision for credit losses
823
1,251
(768)
724
378
Add: Provision for unfunded
472
519
139
(139)
(178)
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (non-
$
21,103
$
18,947
$
17,381
$
15,332
$
15,851
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.