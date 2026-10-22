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WKN: A14SSR | ISIN: US1788671071 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Q
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:05
22,000 Euro
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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 13:15 Uhr
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Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Net Income of $16.0 million, up 25.5% from Third Quarter 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $16.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The results of the periods presented include the impact of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2026 of $16.0 million, a $3.3 million or 25.5% increase compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter 2025, and a $1.7 million, or 11.9% increase from the second quarter 2026.
  • Net interest margin expanded 35 basis points year-over-year to 3.93% while cost of funds declined 30 basis points.
  • Earnings per diluted common share were $0.77 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.68 for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Total loans increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.
  • Return on Assets of 1.48%, compared to 1.22% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 55.3% for the third quarter of 2026 from 61.4% for the third quarter of 2025.

CEO Commentary:

"I am pleased with Civista's strong performance in the third quarter and proud of the continued execution by our team," said Chuck Parcher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "We delivered net income of $16.0 million, expanded our net interest margin to 3.93%, and improved our efficiency ratio to 55.3%, while also generating solid loan growth. These results reflect the strength of our franchise, disciplined balance sheet management, and the dedication of our employees to serving our customers and communities."

"Our focus remains on growing responsibly while maintaining a strong and well-managed balance sheet. Total loans increased $38.0 million during the quarter, while brokered deposits declined another $25.0 million. Credit quality also remained well managed, with non-performing assets declining to $27.6 million. We are encouraged by these trends and remain focused on balancing growth with prudent funding and credit risk management."

"As I begin my tenure as President and CEO, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Civista and build upon the strong foundation established by those who came before me. Our priorities remain clear: take care of our customers, support our communities, invest in our people, and deliver consistent execution. I have tremendous confidence in our team, the strength of our franchise, and Civista's ability to create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and communities."

Results of Operations:

For the three month periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, and the nine month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of the FSB merger since November 7, 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income of $16.0 million, a $3.3 million or 25.5% increase compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter 2025, and a $1.7 million, or 11.9% increase from the second quarter 2026.
  • Earnings per diluted common share were $0.77 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.68 for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Net interest margin expanded 35 basis points year-over-year to 3.93% while cost of funds declined 30 basis points.
  • Net securities losses from the sale of debt securities were $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 related to balance sheet repositioning.
  • Other non-interest income includes $1.8 million of net insurance proceeds related to the Stateline branch fire that occurred in December 2025.
  • Cost of funds of 197 basis points for the third quarter of 2026, 30 basis points lower than the 227 basis points cost of funds for the third quarter of 2025, and 3 basis points higher than the 194 basis points in second quarter 2026.
  • Cost of deposits of 182 basis points for the third quarter of 2026, down 18 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the third quarter of 2025, and 1 basis point lower than the 183 basis points in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Brokered deposits declined $25.0 million during the third quarter and $77.0 million since year-end 2025 as Civista continued optimizing its funding mix and reducing higher-cost funding sources.
  • Total loans increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 55.3% for the third quarter of 2026 from 61.4% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Return on Assets of 1.48%, compared to 1.22% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $0.1 million during the quarter, compared with $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.29%.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 3.1% from December 31, 2025, to $19.87 at September 30, 2026
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, consistent with the second quarter 2026.
  • Based on the September 30, 2026 closing share price of $26.38, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.73% and a payout ratio of 23.34%.

Assets

Total assets were $4.3 billion at September 30, 2026, up $10.6 million from June 30, 2026, and down $31.5 million from December 31, 2025.

  • Loan and lease balances increased $38.0 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2026, and $22.9 million, or 0.7% from December 31, 2025.
  • Residential Real Estate increased $24.9 million since June 30, 2026 reflecting continued strength in residential lending activity and solid customer demand.
  • Real Estate Construction loans increased $15.4 million since June 30, 2026, continuing the seasonal increase in construction lending activity that began in the second quarter.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.5 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $19.4 million from June 30, 2026, and $11.2 million from December 31, 2025.

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $30.3 million from June 30, 2026, primarily due to increases of $19.9 million and $14.8 million in business commercial deposits and public fund deposits, respectively, slightly offset by a decrease of $3.2 million in retail noninterest-bearing deposits.
  • Savings and money markets increased $15.8 million from June 30, 2026, primarily due to an increase of $29.2 million in business money market deposits. The increase was somewhat offset by decreases of $9.8 million and $5.3 million in ICS money market deposits and consumer savings, respectively.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $325.1 million at September 30, 2026, which included brokered certificates of deposit of $325.0 million and brokered money markets of $0.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from June 30, 2026, reflecting management's continued efforts to reduce higher cost brokered deposits.
  • FHLB short-term advances totaled $122.5 million on September 30, 2026, down $1.0 million from June 30, 2026.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 14.1%, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.

  • Interest income increased $2.6 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest-earning assets.
  • Interest expense decreased $2.3 million year over year, mainly due to lower borrowing costs from reduced short-term FHLB advances coupled with disciplined deposit pricing.
  • Net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.93% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 3.58% for the same period in 2025, reflecting continued disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher-cost wholesale funding, and partially supplemented by favorable loan yields and earning asset mix management.

Net interest income increased $13.7 million, or 13.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Interest income increased $4.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $172.3 million, slightly offset by a 6-basis point decrease in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $8.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. This was due to an 81-basis point reduction in higher cost short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 44-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $212.1 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits.
  • Net interest margin increased 31-basis points to 3.89% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.58% for the same period in 2025.

Credit

Provision for credit losses, including provision for unfunded commitments, was $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2025.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the same period in 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $42.4 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets at September 30, 2026, were $27.6 million, a decrease of $3.7 million or 11.7%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.64% and 0.72% at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 153.3% at September 30, 2026, from 134.2% at December 31, 2025.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $9.7 million, up slightly from $9.6 million for the same period in 2025.

  • Service charges increased $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.
  • Net loss on sale of debt securities was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 as part of a balance sheet repositioning strategy. Civista sold $6.6 million in securities, mainly lower-yielding securities and reinvested the proceeds into higher-yielding assets, which is expected to enhance future net interest income and support net interest margin expansion.
  • Mortgage banking increased $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting improved secondary market execution resulting from expanding the use of mandatory delivery loan sales while continuing to utilize best-efforts delivery channels.
  • Other income increased $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily reflecting $1.8 million in net insurance proceeds in the third quarter of 2026 related to the Stateline branch fire.

Non-interest income totaled $28.1 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 16.6%, when compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Service charges increased $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.
  • Net loss on sale of debt securities was $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 as part of a balance sheet repositioning strategy.
  • Mortgage banking increased $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting improved secondary market execution and disciplined pricing strategies.
  • Leasing and commercial finance revenue increased $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the non-recurring adjustment discussed above. Excluding the non-recurring adjustment, leasing and commercial finance revenue was up $0.3 million year-over-year resulting from increased origination volume.
  • Other income increased $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to net insurance proceeds of $1.8 million and $0.5 million in income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $28.0 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 1.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $0.7 million from acquisition expenses related to the acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") that closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. These expenses were recorded in other non-interest expense.

  • Compensation expense increased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.
  • The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 555 at September 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 524 for the same period in 2025.
  • FDIC assessment decreased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.
  • Equipment expense decreased $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to $0.7 million in depreciation expense recorded in the third quarter of 2025 on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
  • Amortization of intangibles increased $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.
  • Other expenses decreased $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
  • The efficiency ratio was 55.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 61.4% for the same period in 2025. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 14.1% increase in net interest income and a 1.2% decrease in non-interest expenses.

Non-interest expense totaled $86.5 million, an increase of $3.6 million or 4.3%, when compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense was increased by $0.4 million from non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other non-interest expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $0.3 million resulting from the aforementioned $0.7 million acquisition-related expenses, partially offset by a $0.3 million reduction resulting from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. The acquisition-related expense of $0.7 million is recorded in other non-interest expense. The core conversion reduction of $0.3 million is recorded in equipment expense.

  • Compensation expense increased $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.
  • The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 550 at September 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 523 for the same period in 2025.
  • FDIC assessment decreased $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.
  • Equipment expense decreased $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to $0.7 million in depreciation expense recorded in 2025 on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
  • Professional fees decreased $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to utilizing consultants in 2025 to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
  • Amortization of intangibles increased $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio was 57.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 63.5% for the same period in 2025. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 13.4% increase in net interest income and a 16.6% increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a 4.3% increase in non-interest expenses.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 19.1% compared to 18.5% for the same period in 2025.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was 17.6% compared to 16.2% in the same period in 2025.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2026, totaled $552.7 million, an increase of $9.3 million from December 31, 2025. The increase reflected a $34.1 million increase in retained earnings mostly offset by increases in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $23.6 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio and treasury stock of $2.5 million, mainly due to share repurchases.

Civista repurchased 82,075 shares in the first nine months ended September 30, 2026. The current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,654 shares held by employees, at an average price of $22.00 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per diluted common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended September 30,



2026



2025



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,274,016


$

51,385



6.23

%


$

3,128,033



48,718



6.18

%

Taxable securities ***


416,958



3,871



3.43

%



402,216



3,922



3.57

%

Non-taxable securities ***


270,638



2,255



3.87

%



274,722



2,324



3.84

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other
banks


32,092



312



3.87

%



24,513



276



4.47

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,993,704


$

57,823



5.73

%


$

3,829,484


$

55,240



5.69

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial
institutions


36,456








34,261






Premises and equipment, net


37,331








42,638






Accrued interest receivable


14,450








14,230






Intangible assets


141,643








132,503






Bank owned life insurance


64,085








63,289






Other assets


55,085








59,667






Less allowance for loan losses


(41,959)








(40,380)






Total Assets

$

4,300,795







$

4,135,692




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,665,740


$

6,035



1.44

%


$

1,536,897


$

5,856



1.51

%

Time


1,072,756



9,854



3.64

%



1,037,256



10,491



4.01

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


127,500



1,321



4.11

%



272,985



3,063



4.45

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


498



4



2.81

%



1,011



7



2.59

%

Other borrowings


2,859



58



8.02

%



5,123



108



8.39

%

Subordinated debentures


104,337



1,121



4.27

%



104,186



1,170



4.46

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,973,690


$

18,393



2.45

%


$

2,957,458


$

20,695



2.78

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


719,232








662,872






Other liabilities


41,020








42,369






Shareholders' equity


566,853








472,993






Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,300,795







$

4,135,692




















Net interest income and interest rate
spread



$

39,430



3.28

%




$

34,545



2.91

%















Net interest margin ***






3.93

%







3.58

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $599 thousand and $618 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $52.3 million and $62.9 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.


Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026



2025



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,256,851


$

150,502



6.18

%


$

3,121,292


$

146,336



6.27

%

Taxable securities ***


422,490



11,732



3.48

%



401,091



11,228



3.43

%

Non-taxable securities ***


277,969



6,836



3.91

%



279,668



7,002



3.88

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other
banks


39,256



1,109



3.75

%



22,238



678



4.07

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,996,566


$

170,179



5.69

%


$

3,824,289


$

165,244



5.75

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial
institutions


36,819








39,232






Premises and equipment, net


38,523








44,563






Accrued interest receivable


14,305








13,908






Intangible assets


142,455








132,883






Bank owned life insurance


63,687








63,171






Other assets


53,175








59,410






Less allowance for loan losses


(41,453)








(40,295)






Total Assets

$

4,304,077







$

4,137,161




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,670,478


$

17,463



1.40

%


$

1,554,969


$

17,216



1.48

%

Time


1,091,392



29,773



3.65

%



994,788



30,405



4.09

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


127,915



3,506



3.66

%



346,737



11,595



4.47

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


640



13



2.79

%



1,225



24



2.57

%

Other borrowings


3,394



227



8.95

%



5,804



376



8.67

%

Subordinated debentures


104,293



3,351



4.30

%



104,145



3,496



4.49

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,998,112


$

54,333



2.42

%


$

3,007,668


$

63,112



2.81

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


705,988








662,662






Other liabilities


39,299








42,910






Shareholders' equity


560,678








423,921






Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,304,077







$

4,137,161




















Net interest income and interest rate
spread



$

115,846



3.27

%




$

102,132



2.94

%















Net interest margin ***






3.89

%







3.58

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - 2026 and 2025 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $46.8 million and $62.1 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.


Non-interest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

1,835



$

1,667



$

168




10.1

%

Net loss on sale of debt securities


(1,571)




-




(1,571)




0.0

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


99




255




(156)




-61.2

%

Mortgage banking


1,085




1,018




67




6.6

%

ATM/Interchange fees


1,553




1,435




118




8.2

%

Wealth management fees


1,458




1,402




56




4.0

%

Leasing and commercial finance revenue


2,572




2,707




(135)




-5.0

%

Bank owned life insurance


413




666




(253)




-38.0

%

Swap fees


-




-




-




0.0

%

Other


2,207




483




1,724




356.9

%

Total non-interest income

$

9,651



$

9,633



$

18




0.2

%

























Non-interest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

5,438



$

4,756



$

682




14.3

%

Net loss on sale of debt securities


(1,571)




-




(1,571)




0.0

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


272




152




120




78.9

%

Mortgage banking


3,040




2,261




779




34.5

%

ATM/Interchange fees


4,494




4,179




315




7.5

%

Wealth management fees


4,350




4,067




283




7.0

%

Leasing and commercial finance revenue


7,274




5,984




1,290




21.6

%

Bank owned life insurance


1,202




1,438




(236)




-16.4

%

Swap fees


59




125




(66)




-52.8

%

Other


3,531




1,120




2,411




215.3

%

Total non-interest income

$

28,089



$

24,082



$

4,007




16.6

%

























Non-interest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

15,484



$

15,161



$

323




2.1

%

Net occupancy expense


1,589




1,466




123




8.4

%

Contracted data processing


611




559




52




9.3

%

FDIC assessment


365




627




(262)




-41.8

%

State franchise tax


629




536




93




17.4

%

Professional services


1,244




1,225




19




1.6

%

Equipment expense


1,560




2,205




(645)




-29.3

%

ATM/Interchange expense


786




755




31




4.1

%

Marketing


543




391




152




38.9

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


675




318




357




112.3

%

Software maintenance expense


1,465




1,480




(15)




-1.0

%

Other


3,027




3,604




(577)




-16.0

%

Total non-interest expense

$

27,978



$

28,327



$

(349)




-1.2

%

























Non-interest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

47,450



$

44,216



$

3,234




7.3

%

Net occupancy expense


4,795




4,519




276




6.1

%

Contracted data processing


1,923




1,662




261




15.7

%

FDIC Assessment


1,208




2,189




(981)




-44.8

%

State franchise tax


1,782




1,696




86




5.1

%

Professional services


4,050




5,113




(1,063)




-20.8

%

Equipment expense


5,369




6,072




(703)




-11.6

%

ATM/Interchange expense


2,261




2,018




243




12.0

%

Marketing


1,563




976




587




60.1

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


2,067




988




1,079




109.2

%

Software maintenance expense


4,175




4,051




124




3.1

%

Other


9,861




9,435




426




4.5

%

Total non-interest expense

$

86,504



$

82,935



$

3,569




4.3

%

























End of period loan and lease balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













September 30,



December 31,









2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Commercial and Agriculture

$

316,162



$

308,692



$

7,470




2.4

%

Commercial Real Estate:












Owner Occupied


387,946




385,547




2,399




0.6

%

Non-owner Occupied


1,228,232




1,239,017




(10,785)




-0.9

%

Residential Real Estate


982,843




944,328




38,515




4.1

%

Real Estate Construction


280,900




285,137




(4,237)




-1.5

%

Farm Real Estate


31,815




37,775




(5,960)




-15.8

%

Lease financing receivable


36,365




35,103




1,262




3.6

%

Consumer and Other


28,660




34,447




(5,787)




-16.8

%

Total Loans

$

3,292,923



$

3,270,046



$

22,877




0.7

%

























End of period deposit balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













September 30,



December 31,









2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Noninterest-bearing demand

$

725,403



$

702,032



$

23,371




3.3

%

Interest-bearing demand


378,326




400,403




(22,077)




-5.5

%

Savings and money market


1,286,927




1,234,593




52,334




4.2

%

Time deposits


761,889




727,294




34,595




4.8

%

Brokered deposits


325,134




402,142




(77,008)




-19.1

%

Total Deposits

$

3,477,679



$

3,466,464



$

11,215




0.3

%

Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

41,713



$

40,455


Charge-offs


(1,698)




(662)


Recoveries


1,559




83


Provision


823




378


End of period

$

42,397



$

40,254














Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

42,020



$

39,669


Charge-offs


(2,678)




(2,730)


Recoveries


1,749




518


Provision


1,306




2,797


End of period

$

42,397



$

40,254














Allowance for Unfunded Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

3,894



$

3,553


Provision


472




(178)


End of period

$

4,366



$

3,375














Allowance for Unfunded Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

3,236



$

3,380


Provision


1,130




(5)


End of period

$

4,366



$

3,375














(dollars in thousands)

September 30,



December 31,



2026



2025


Non-accrual loans

$

27,555



$

30,834


Restructured loans, accruing


-




14


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


94




462


Total non-performing loans


27,649




31,310


Other Real Estate Owned


-




-


Total non-performing assets

$

27,649



$

31,310


Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025














Interest income

$

57,823



$

55,240



$

170,179



$

165,244


Interest expense


18,393




20,695




54,333




63,112


Net interest income


39,430




34,545




115,846




102,132


Provision for credit losses


823




378




1,306




2,797


Provision for unfunded commitments


472




(178)




1,130




(5)


Net interest income after provision


38,135




34,345




113,410




99,340


Non-interest income


9,651




9,633




28,089




24,082


Non-interest expense


27,978




28,327




86,504




82,935


Income before taxes


19,808




15,651




54,995




40,487


Income tax expense


3,789




2,891




9,672




6,544


Net income


16,019




12,760




45,323




33,943


Net income available












to common shareholders

$

16,019



$

12,760



$

45,323



$

33,943














Dividends paid per common share

$

0.18



$

0.17



$

0.54



$

0.51














Earnings per common share












Basic












Net income

$

16,019



$

12,760



$

45,323



$

33,943


Less allocation of earnings and












dividends to participating securities


61




61




144




173


Net income available to common












shareholders - basic

$

15,958



$

12,699



$

45,179



$

33,770


Weighted average common shares outstanding


20,775,467




18,767,307




20,769,132




16,605,546


Less average participating securities


78,903




91,743




65,838




85,141


Weighted average number of shares
outstanding












used to calculate basic earnings per share


20,696,564




18,675,564




20,703,294




16,520,405














Earnings per common share












Basic

$

0.77



$

0.68



$

2.18



$

2.04


Diluted

$

0.77




0.68



$

2.18




2.04


Selected financial ratios:












Return on average assets


1.48

%



1.22

%



1.41

%



1.10

%

Return on average equity


11.21

%



10.70

%



10.81

%



10.71

%

Return on average tangible common equity


14.95

%



14.87

%



14.49

%



15.59

%

Dividend payout ratio


23.34

%



25.00

%



24.75

%



24.95

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.93

%



3.58

%



3.89

%



3.58

%

Effective tax rate


19.13

%



18.47

%



17.59

%



16.16

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









September 30,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Cash and due from financial institutions

$

67,710



$

77,320


Investment in time deposits


3,165




1,165


Investment securities


640,217




684,600


Loans held for sale


3,548




7,180


Loans


3,292,923




3,270,046


Less: allowance for credit losses


(42,397)




(42,020)


Net loans


3,250,526




3,228,026


Other securities


26,829




25,942


Premises and equipment, net


37,026




40,611


Goodwill and other intangibles


141,270




143,538


Bank owned life insurance


64,355




63,153


Other assets


70,280




64,918


Total assets

$

4,304,926



$

4,336,453








Total deposits

$

3,477,679



$

3,466,464


Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


122,500




175,000


Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


466




855


Subordinated debentures


104,359




104,234


Other borrowings


2,640




4,090


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


44,541




42,336


Total liabilities


3,752,185




3,792,979


Common shares


421,097




419,769


Retained earnings


273,891




239,784


Treasury shares


(78,299)




(75,764)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(63,948)




(40,315)


Total shareholders' equity


552,741




543,474


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,304,926



$

4,336,453















September 30,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Shares outstanding at period end


20,712,013




20,746,474


Book value per share

$

26.69



$

26.20


Equity to asset ratio


12.84

%



12.53

%







Selected asset quality ratios:






Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.29

%



1.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.64

%



0.72

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


153.34

%



134.21

%







Non-performing asset analysis






Nonaccrual loans

$

27,555



$

30,834


Restructured loans


-




14


Other real estate owned


-




-


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


94




462


Total

$

27,649



$

31,310


Supplemental Financial Information






(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

























September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





End of Period Balances

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025























Assets


















Cash and due from banks

$

67,710



$

61,743



$

83,525



$

77,320



$

62,766





Investment in time deposits


3,165




4,125




2,880




1,165




735





Investment securities


640,217




670,179




682,462




684,600




657,189





Loans held for sale


3,548




8,508




6,940




7,180




8,012





Loans and leases


3,292,923




3,254,904




3,229,667




3,270,046




3,095,994





Allowance for credit losses


(42,397)




(41,713)




(40,536)




(42,020)




(40,254)





Net Loans


3,250,526




3,213,191




3,189,131




3,228,026




3,055,740





Other securities


26,829




28,957




25,144




25,942




27,901





Premises and equipment, net


37,026




37,417




39,055




40,611




40,910





Goodwill and other intangibles


141,270




142,018




142,774




143,538




132,276





Bank owned life insurance


64,355




63,942




63,543




63,153




62,756





Other assets


70,280




64,218




62,868




64,918




65,049





Total Assets

$

4,304,926



$

4,294,298



$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334























Liabilities


















Total deposits

$

3,477,679



$

3,458,243



$

3,501,890



$

3,466,464



$

3,230,463





Federal Home Loan Bank
advances - short term


122,500




123,500




100,000




175,000




232,000





Federal Home Loan Bank
advances - long term


466




561




739




855




970





Subordinated debentures


104,359




104,317




104,276




104,234




104,213





Other borrowings


2,640




3,121




3,594




4,090




4,699





Accrued expenses and other
liabilities


44,541




37,771




35,580




42,336




41,961





Total liabilities


3,752,185




3,727,513




3,746,079




3,792,979




3,614,306























Shareholders' Equity


















Common shares


421,097




420,922




420,488




419,769




388,458





Retained earnings


273,891




261,615




251,041




239,784




230,798





Treasury shares


(78,299)




(76,082)




(76,082)




(75,764)




(75,760)





Accumulated other
comprehensive loss


(63,948)




(39,670)




(43,204)




(40,315)




(44,468)





Total shareholders' equity


552,741




566,785




552,243




543,474




499,028























Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity

$

4,304,926



$

4,294,298



$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334























Shares outstanding at period end


20,712,013




20,794,238




20,783,348




20,746,474




19,312,726























Book value per share

$

26.69



$

27.26



$

26.57



$

26.20



$

25.84





Equity to asset ratio


12.84

%



13.20

%



12.85

%



12.53

%



12.13

%









































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,






2026



2026



2026



2025



2025





Selected asset quality ratios:


















Allowance for credit losses to total
loans


1.29

%



1.28

%



1.26

%



1.28

%



1.30

%




Non-performing assets to total
assets


0.64

%



0.71

%



0.70

%



0.72

%



0.55

%




Allowance for credit losses to non-
performing loans


153.34

%



136.69

%



134.37

%



134.21

%



176.52

%






















Non-performing asset analysis


















Non-accrual loans

$

27,555



$

29,865



$

29,400



$

30,834



$

22,615





Restructured loans


-




549




538




14




12





90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


94




103




229




462




177





Other real estate owned


-




-




-




-




-





Total

$

27,649



$

30,517



$

30,167



$

31,310



$

22,804

























Supplemental Financial Information






(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

























September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





Quarterly Average Balances

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025





Assets:


















Earning assets

$

3,993,704



$

3,992,950



$

4,003,144



$

3,939,580



$

3,829,484





Securities


687,596




696,076




718,037




694,263




676,938





Loans


3,274,016




3,243,955




3,252,342




3,197,327




3,128,033





Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity


















Total deposits

$

3,457,728



$

3,484,685



$

3,461,202



$

3,424,018



$

3,237,025





Interest-bearing deposits


2,738,496




2,781,645




2,765,773




2,717,751




2,574,153





Other interest-bearing
liabilities


235,194




216,181




257,599




256,899




383,305





Total shareholders' equity


566,853




561,101




553,940




525,673




472,993

























Supplemental Financial Information










(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)





























September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





End of period loan and lease
balances

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025





Commercial and Agriculture

$

316,162



$

315,479



$

310,400



$

308,692



$

302,407





Commercial Real Estate:


















Owner Occupied


387,946




389,434




390,786




385,547




384,176





Non-owner Occupied


1,228,232




1,229,731




1,232,781




1,239,017




1,216,031





Residential Real Estate


982,843




957,960




943,425




944,328




842,362





Real Estate Construction


280,900




265,488




254,254




285,137




278,163





Farm Real Estate


31,815




32,440




32,700




37,775




23,713





Lease financing receivable


36,365




32,665




32,693




35,103




38,960





Consumer and Other


28,660




31,707




32,628




34,447




10,182





Total Loans

$

3,292,923



$

3,254,904



$

3,229,667



$

3,270,046



$

3,095,994

























Supplemental Financial Information






(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

























September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





End of period deposit
balances

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025





Noninterest-bearing demand

$

725,403



$

695,142



$

703,778



$

702,032



$

651,934





Interest-bearing demand


378,326




380,752




419,295




400,403




415,620





Savings and money market


1,286,927




1,271,089




1,291,253




1,234,593




1,129,985





Time deposits


761,889




761,117




710,423




727,294




601,757





Brokered deposits


325,134




350,143




377,141




402,142




431,167





Total Deposits

$

3,477,679



$

3,458,243



$

3,501,890



$

3,466,464



$

3,230,463

























Supplemental Financial Information






(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

























Three Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





Income statement

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025























Total interest and dividend income

$

57,823



$

56,547



$

55,809



$

55,741



$

55,240





Total interest expense


18,393




17,954




17,986




19,290




20,695





Net interest income


39,430




38,593




37,823




36,451




34,545





Provision for credit losses


823




1,251




(768)




724




378





Provision for unfunded commitments


472




519




139




(139)




(178)





Non-interest income


9,651




9,007




9,431




9,884




9,633





Non-interest expense


27,978




28,653




29,873




31,003




28,327





Income before taxes


19,808




17,177




18,010




14,747




15,651





Income tax expense


3,789




2,862




3,021




2,480




2,891





Net income

$

16,019



$

14,315



$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760





Net income available to common
shareholders

$

16,019



$

14,315



$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760





Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$

21,103



$

18,947



$

17,381



$

15,332



$

15,851























Per share data




































Earnings per common share


















Basic


















Net income

$

16,019



$

14,315



$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760





Less allocation of earnings and


















dividends to participating
securities


61




54




28




48




61





Net income available to common
shareholders - basic

$

15,958



$

14,261



$

14,961



$

12,219



$

12,699























Weighted average common shares
outstanding


20,775,467




20,786,101




20,745,499




20,185,285




18,767,307





Less average participating securities


78,903




79,006




39,169




90,281




91,743





Weighted average number of
shares outstanding used to
calculate basic earnings per share


20,696,564




20,707,095




20,706,330




20,095,004




18,675,564























Earnings per common share


















Basic

$

0.77



$

0.69



$

0.72



$

0.61



$

0.68





Diluted

$

0.77



$

0.69



$

0.72



$

0.61



$

0.68























Common shares dividend paid

$

3,743



$

3,741



$

3,732



$

3,283



$

3,283





Dividends paid per common share


0.18




0.18




0.18




0.17




0.17




























Three Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





Selected financial ratios

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025























Return on average assets


1.48

%



1.34

%



1.41

%



1.14

%



1.22

%




Return on average equity


11.21

%



10.23

%



10.97

%



9.26

%



10.70

%




Return on average tangible
common equity


14.95

%



13.72

%



14.64

%



12.72

%



15.03

%




Dividend payout ratio


23.34

%



26.14

%



24.91

%



27.97

%



25.00

%




Net interest margin (tax
equivalent)


3.93

%



3.89

%



3.85

%



3.69

%



3.58

%




Effective tax rate


19.13

%



16.66

%



16.77

%



16.82

%



18.47

%
























Supplemental Financial Information






(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





Non-interest income

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025





Service charges

$

1,835



$

1,889



$

1,714



$

1,706



$

1,667





Net loss on sale of debt
securities


(1,571)




-




-




-




-





Net gain (loss) on equity
securities


99




140




33




120




255





Mortgage banking


1,085




950




1,005




1,092




1,018





ATM/Interchange fees


1,553




1,555




1,386




1,722




1,435





Wealth management fees


1,458




1,459




1,433




1,473




1,402





Leasing and commercial finance revenue


2,572




2,233




2,469




2,278




2,707





Bank owned life insurance


413




399




390




397




666





Swap fees


-




3




56




150




-





Other


2,207




379




945




946




483





Total non-interest income

$

9,651



$

9,007



$

9,431



$

9,884



$

9,633

























Supplemental Financial Information






(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





Non-interest expense

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025





Compensation expense

$

15,484



$

15,737



$

16,229



$

14,526



$

15,161





Net occupancy expense


1,589




1,583




1,623




1,410




1,466





Contracted data processing


611




582




730




672




559





FDIC assessment


365




420




423




493




627





State franchise tax


629




599




554




343




536





Professional services


1,244




1,221




1,585




1,467




1,225





Equipment expense


1,560




1,720




2,089




2,032




2,205





ATM/Interchange expense


786




743




732




710




755





Marketing


543




542




478




410




391





Amortization of core deposit
intangible


675




696




696




576




318





Software maintenance expense


1,465




1,235




1,475




1,411




1,480





Other


3,027




3,575




3,259




6,953




3,604





Total non-interest expense

$

27,978



$

28,653



$

29,873



$

31,003



$

28,327

























Supplemental Financial Information





(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

























Three Months Ended










September 30,




June 30,




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,





Asset quality


2026




2026




2026




2025




2025























Allowance for credit losses:


















Beginning of period

$

41,713



$

40,536



$

42,020



$

40,254



$

40,455





CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB


-




-




-




1,960




-





Charge-offs


(1,698)




(174)




(806)




(1,064)




(662)





Recoveries


1,559




100




90




146




83





Provision


823




1,251




(768)




724




378





End of period

$

42,397



$

41,713



$

40,536



$

42,020



$

40,254





Allowance for unfunded commitments:


















Beginning of period

$

3,894



$

3,375



$

3,236



$

3,375



$

3,553





Charge-offs


-




-




-




-




-





Recoveries


-




-




-




-




-





Provision


472




519




139




(139)




(178)





End of period

$

4,366



$

3,894



$

3,375



$

3,236



$

3,375























Ratios


















Allowance to total loans


1.29

%



1.28

%



1.26

%



1.28

%



1.30

%




Allowance to nonperforming assets


153.34

%



136.69

%



134.37

%



134.21

%



176.52

%




Allowance to nonperforming loans


153.34

%



136.69

%



134.37

%



134.21

%



176.52

%






















Nonperforming assets


















Non-accrual loans

$

27,555



$

29,865



$

29,400



$

30,834



$

22,615





Restructured loans


-




549




538




14




12





90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


94




103




229




462




177





Total non-performing loans


27,649




30,517




30,167




31,310




22,804





Other Real Estate Owned


-




-




-




-




-





Total non-performing assets

$

27,649



$

30,517



$

30,167



$

31,310



$

22,804





































Three Months Ended







September 30,





June 30,




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,





Capital and liquidity


2026





2026




2026




2025




2025























Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.11

%



11.87

%



11.57

%



11.32

%



10.96

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


15.56

%



15.33

%



15.12

%



14.51

%



14.19

%




Total risk-based capital ratio


19.08

%



18.86

%



18.67

%



18.02

%



17.80

%




Tangible common equity
ratio (1)


9.88

%



10.23

%



9.85

%



9.54

%



9.21

%






















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.




















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
























September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,






2026



2026



2026



2025



2025























Tangible Common
Equity


















Total Shareholder's
Equity - GAAP

$

552,741



$

566,785



$

552,243



$

543,474



$

499,028





Less: Preferred Equity


-




-




-




-




-





Less: Goodwill and
intangible assets


141,270




142,018




142,774




143,538




132,276





Tangible common equity
(Non-GAAP)

$

411,471



$

424,767



$

409,469



$

399,936



$

366,752























Total Shares
Outstanding


20,712,013




20,794,238




20,783,348




20,746,474




19,312,726























Tangible book value per
share

$

19.87



$

20.43



$

19.70



$

19.28



$

18.99























Tangible Assets


















Total Assets - GAAP

$

4,304,926



$

4,294,298



$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334





Less: Goodwill and
intangible assets


141,270




142,018




142,774




143,538




132,276





Tangible assets (Non-
GAAP)

$

4,163,656



$

4,152,280



$

4,155,548



$

4,192,915



$

3,981,058























Tangible common equity
to tangible assets


9.88

%



10.23

%



9.85

%



9.54

%



9.21

%








































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)




























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended










September 30,



September 30,





Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):





2026



2025



2026



2025
























Non-interest expense (GAAP)





$

27,978



$

28,327



$

86,504



$

82,935





Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense






675




318




2,067




988





Less: Acquisition related expenses






-




664




427




669





Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)





$

27,303



$

27,345



$

84,010



$

81,278
























Net interest income (GAAP)





$

39,430



$

34,545



$

115,846



$

102,132





Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment






599




618




1,817




1,861





Non-interest income (GAAP)






9,651




9,633




28,089




24,082





Add: Net losses on debt securities






(1,571)




-




(1,571)




-





Less: Net gains on equity securities






99




255




272




152





Less: Net gain insurance proceeds






1,771




-




1,771




-





Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest
income (non-GAAP)





$

49,381



$

44,541



$

145,280



$

127,923
























Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)






55.3

%



61.4

%



57.8

%



63.5













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025























Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

27,978



$

28,653



$

29,873



$

31,003



$

28,327





Less: Amortization of
intangible assets expense


675




696




696




576




318





Less: Acquisition related
expenses


-




-




427




3,424




664





Non-interest expense (non-
GAAP)

$

27,303



$

27,957



$

28,750



$

27,003



$

27,345























Net interest income (GAAP)

$

39,430



$

38,593



$

37,823



$

36,451



$

34,545





Plus: Taxable equivalent
adjustment


599




606




612




620




618





Noninterest income (GAAP)


9,651




9,007




9,431




9,884




9,633





Add: Net losses on debt
securities


(1,571)




-




-




-




-





Less: Net gains on equity
securities


99




140




33




120




255





Less: Net gain insurance
proceeds


1,771




-




-




-




-





Net interest income (FTE)
plus non-interest income
(non-GAAP)

$

49,381



$

48,066



$

47,833



$

46,835



$

44,541























Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


55.3

%



58.2

%



60.1

%



57.7

%



61.4

%










Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,




Net interest
margin (non-
GAAP):

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025





















Net interest income
(GAAP)

$

39,430



$

38,593



$

37,823



$

36,451



$

34,545




Tax-equivalent
adjustment


599




606




612




620




618




Net interest income
(tax-equivalent)


40,029




39,199




38,435




37,071




35,163





















Average earning
assets (GAAP)

$

3,993,704



$

3,992,950



$

4,003,144



$

3,939,580



$

3,829,484




Unrealized loss
adjustment


52,295




46,706




41,288




46,944




62,947




Adjusted average
earning assets


4,045,999




4,039,656




4,044,432




3,986,524




3,892,431





















Net interest margin
(Non-GAAP)


3.93

%



3.89

%



3.85

%



3.69

%



3.58

%







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



















Three Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Pre-Provision Net Revenue -
PPNR (non-GAAP):

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



















Income before taxes (GAAP)

$

19,808



$

17,177



$

18,010



$

14,747



$

15,651



Add: Provision for credit losses


823




1,251




(768)




724




378



Add: Provision for unfunded
commitments


472




519




139




(139)




(178)



Pre-Provision Net Revenue (non-
GAAP)

$

21,103



$

18,947



$

17,381



$

15,332



$

15,851



SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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