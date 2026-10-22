S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Record Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Per Share

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $36.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $35.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was a record high of $1.09 for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.07, or 6.9%, compared to $1.02 for the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $0.18, or 19.8%, compared to $0.91 for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share growth was due to both higher net income and share repurchases of 8.3% of outstanding shares since September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter of 2026 Highlights:

Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.55%, return on average equity (ROE) of 10.84% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.81% compared to ROA of 1.49%, ROE of 10.37% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 14.15% for the second quarter of 2026.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) increased 12 basis points to 2.01% compared to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2026.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 7 basis points to 4.06% compared to 3.99% in the second quarter of 2026.

Net charge-offs were $2.1 million, or 0.10% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2026.

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased $3.7 million to $36.5 million, or 0.45% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $40.2 million, or 0.50%, at June 30, 2026.

"Our results reflect another strong quarter, highlighted by record earnings per share, record revenue and higher core profitability," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We delivered broad-based strength across our income statement which reflects our disciplined operating strategy and continued focus on creating shareholder value. We believe we are well-positioned to build on this momentum and capitalize on future opportunities."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $93.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2026. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 4.06% compared to 3.99% in the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and one additional day in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points to 5.73% compared to 5.64% in the second quarter of 2026 primarily related to a higher yield on both average securities and average loans. The yield on total average loans increased 6 basis points to 5.95% compared to 5.89% in the prior quarter. Average total loan balances increased $61.2 million to $8.1 billion compared to $8.0 billion in the second quarter of 2026. Total interest-bearing liability costs increased 3 basis points to 2.53% compared to 2.50% in the second quarter of 2026 mainly due to a higher cost of deposits and borrowings. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $31.8 million to $5.9 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was unchanged at $93.3 million, or 1.16% of total portfolio loans, at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. The provision for credit losses was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. Net loan charge-offs were $2.1 million, or 0.10% of average loans, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2026. NPAs decreased $3.7 million to $36.5 million, or 0.45% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $40.2 million, or 0.50%, at June 30, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income was relatively unchanged at $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2026. Expenses were well controlled during the third quarter with an efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) of 53.23% compared to 55.52% in the second quarter of 2026. Noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million to $57.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $58.7 million in the second quarter of 2026. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million primarily due to normal fluctuations across several expense categories and timing-related items.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.9 billion at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Total portfolio loans decreased $4.4 million compared to June 30, 2026 due to lower line utilization and originations. Commercial loans decreased $11.9 million and consumer loans increased $7.5 million compared to June 30, 2026. The decrease in the commercial loan portfolio was due to a decrease in commercial and industrial of $51.1 million and a decrease in commercial construction of $25.6 million, offset by growth in commercial real estate of $64.8 million compared to June 30, 2026. Deposits were down modestly in the third quarter of 2026 primarily due to seasonality. Total deposits decreased $22.2 million compared to June 30, 2026. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $32.6 million and savings decreased $8.3 million, offset primarily by an increase in certificates of deposit of $15.0 million. Total borrowings decreased $60.0 million to $215.3 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $275.3 million at June 30, 2026.

Capital

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

No share repurchases occurred in the third quarter of 2026. A total of 3,169,294 shares were repurchased, representing 8.3% of outstanding shares, at an average price of $42.09 per share totaling $133.4 million since share repurchases began in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2026 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 pm ET, Thursday, October 22, 2026. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital assets; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our brand risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2026

2025



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $120,227

$116,960

$120,321

Investment Securities:











Taxable 11,194

10,756

10,994

Tax-exempt 51

34

34

Dividends 280

309

274

Total Interest and Dividend Income 131,752

128,059

131,623















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 36,372

35,399

39,864

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 2,250

2,280

2,518

Total Interest Expense 38,622

37,679

42,382















NET INTEREST INCOME 93,130

90,380

89,241

Provision for credit losses 1,411

1,112

2,792

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 91,719

89,268

86,449















NONINTEREST INCOME











Gain on sale of securities -

169

-

Debit and credit card 4,764

4,695

4,722

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,456

4,290

4,175

Investment services and trust 3,727

3,563

3,118

Other 1,716

2,143

1,748

Total Noninterest Income 14,663

14,860

13,763















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 32,654

32,680

32,180

Data processing and information technology 5,036

5,163

4,901

Occupancy 3,990

4,074

4,014

Furniture, equipment and software 3,644

3,524

3,225

Other taxes 2,196

1,773

2,088

Professional services and legal 1,432

1,286

1,199

Marketing 1,325

1,876

1,255

FDIC insurance 1,080

1,074

1,071

Other noninterest expense 6,284

7,214

6,443

Total Noninterest Expense 57,641

58,664

56,376

Income Before Taxes 48,741

45,464

43,836

Income tax expense 10,138

8,821

8,874

Net Income $38,603

$36,643

$34,962















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 35,266,564

35,264,936

38,350,500

Average shares outstanding - diluted 35,559,299

36,010,449

38,595,118

Diluted earnings per share $1.09

$1.02

$0.91

Dividends declared per share $0.37

$0.37

$0.34

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.06 %

3.02 %

3.62 %

Dividends paid to net income 33.82 %

36.40 %

37.35 %

Book value $39.91

$39.81

$38.47

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(1) $29.28

$29.18

$28.69

Market value $48.37

$49.08

$37.59















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.55 %

1.49 %

1.42 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 10.84 %

10.37 %

9.48 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.81 %

14.15 %

12.81 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3) 2.01 %

1.89 %

1.89 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4) 53.23 %

55.52 %

54.41 %



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2026

2025

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$352,481

$352,357

Investment Securities:











Taxable



32,710

31,913

Tax-exempt



119

226

Dividends



834

881

Total Interest and Dividend Income



386,144

385,377















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



107,457

117,274

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



6,741

8,967

Total Interest Expense



114,198

126,241















NET INTEREST INCOME



271,946

259,136

Provision for credit losses



3,850

1,726

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



268,096

257,410















NONINTEREST INCOME











Gain (loss) on sale of securities



169

(2,295)

Debit and credit card



13,742

13,498

Service charges on deposit accounts



12,942

12,227

Investment services and trust



10,659

9,244

Other



5,653

5,018

Total Noninterest Income



43,165

37,692















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



96,690

94,940

Data processing and information technology



15,357

14,678

Occupancy



12,656

12,340

Furniture, equipment and software



10,660

10,060

Other Taxes



6,032

5,670

Marketing



4,668

4,360

Professional services and legal



3,963

4,224

FDIC insurance



3,227

3,173

Other noninterest expense



19,759

20,136

Total Noninterest Expense



173,012

169,581

Income Before Taxes



138,249

125,521

Income tax expense



27,931

25,258















Net Income



$110,318

$100,263















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



36,243,384

38,611,041

Diluted earnings per share



$3.04

$2.60

Dividends declared per share



$1.10

$1.02

Dividends paid to net income



36.04 %

39.15 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.50 %

1.38 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



10.32 %

9.35 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(5)



14.05 %

12.73 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(6)



1.92 %

1.78 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(7)



54.65 %

56.35 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2026

2025



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $192,223

$217,819

$196,228

Securities available for sale, at fair value 984,444

1,013,305

1,001,149

Loans held for sale 574

4,695

-

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,550,690

3,485,893

3,653,790

Commercial and industrial 1,538,964

1,590,086

1,466,075

Commercial construction 449,889

475,450

320,190

Total Commercial Loans 5,539,543

5,551,429

5,440,055

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,680,848

1,674,052

1,700,636

Home equity 735,975

727,702

698,886

Installment and other consumer 77,148

80,086

102,600

Consumer construction 20,505

25,117

38,830

Total Consumer Loans 2,514,476

2,506,957

2,540,952

Total Portfolio Loans 8,054,019

8,058,386

7,981,007

Allowance for credit losses (93,252)

(93,320)

(98,155)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,960,767

7,965,066

7,882,852

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 14,318

16,796

15,042

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other Intangible assets, net 1,707

1,887

2,450

Other assets 362,034

351,021

346,338

Total Assets $9,889,491

$9,944,013

$9,817,483















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,223,912

$2,256,542

$2,188,699

Interest-bearing demand 771,052

769,495

745,904

Money market 2,186,099

2,183,937

2,194,702

Savings 873,656

881,967

868,019

Certificates of deposit 2,009,172

1,994,142

1,924,619

Total Deposits 8,063,891

8,086,083

7,921,943















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 165,000

200,000

135,000

Long-term borrowings 751

25,773

50,836

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,523

49,508

49,463

Total Borrowings 215,274

275,281

235,299

Other liabilities 202,992

178,834

184,775

Total Liabilities 8,482,157

8,540,198

8,342,017















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,407,334

1,403,815

1,475,466

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,889,491

$9,944,013

$9,817,483















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 14.23 %

14.12 %

15.03 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(9) 10.85 %

10.75 %

11.65 %

Tier 1 leverage 11.79 %

11.58 %

12.33 %

Common equity tier 1 - risk-based capital 14.02 %

13.64 %

14.75 %

Tier 1 - risk-based capital 14.32 %

13.95 %

15.06 %

Total - risk-based capital 15.89 %

15.51 %

16.63 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2026

2025



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks $115,584 3.74 % $127,429 3.69 % $128,236 4.43 % Securities, at fair value 999,252 4.08 % 1,007,484 3.83 % 1,011,624 3.80 % Loans held for sale 2,660 6.60 % 2,034 6.47 % 18 6.88 % Commercial real estate 3,498,095 5.98 % 3,503,981 5.90 % 3,564,071 5.86 % Commercial and industrial 1,572,162 6.24 % 1,555,118 6.18 % 1,485,816 6.78 % Commercial construction 482,988 6.39 % 433,427 6.40 % 379,167 6.97 % Total Commercial Loans 5,553,245 6.09 % 5,492,526 6.02 % 5,429,054 6.19 % Residential mortgage 1,669,190 5.46 % 1,672,326 5.39 % 1,688,697 5.33 % Home equity 731,173 5.86 % 720,484 5.91 % 687,639 6.35 % Installment and other consumer 77,549 7.42 % 82,452 7.43 % 100,551 7.85 % Consumer construction 24,565 6.57 % 27,370 6.61 % 40,612 6.73 % Total Consumer Loans 2,502,477 5.65 % 2,502,632 5.62 % 2,517,499 5.73 % Total Portfolio Loans 8,055,722 5.95 % 7,995,158 5.89 % 7,946,553 6.04 % Total Loans 8,058,382 5.95 % 7,997,192 5.89 % 7,946,571 6.04 % Total other earning assets 13,230 7.96 % 13,772 8.40 % 13,808 7.63 % Total Interest-earning Assets 9,186,448 5.73 % 9,145,877 5.64 % 9,100,239 5.77 % Noninterest-earning assets 696,156

694,086

699,840

Total Assets $9,882,604

$9,839,963

$9,800,079















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand $762,711 0.93 % $777,216 0.94 % $742,817 0.99 % Money market 2,224,318 2.64 % 2,185,936 2.57 % 2,247,331 3.06 % Savings 878,006 0.72 % 879,391 0.67 % 873,968 0.72 % Certificates of deposit 2,003,793 3.61 % 1,994,523 3.64 % 1,915,006 3.96 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,868,828 2.46 % 5,837,066 2.43 % 5,779,122 2.74 % Short-term borrowings 90,978 3.92 % 106,209 3.86 % 73,538 4.53 % Long-term borrowings 24,947 3.76 % 25,783 3.76 % 50,846 3.80 % Junior subordinated debt securities 49,514 6.50 % 49,499 6.47 % 49,454 7.08 % Total Borrowings 165,439 4.67 % 181,491 4.56 % 173,838 5.04 % Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 32,095 3.72 % 23,602 3.69 % 28,049 4.36 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 6,066,362 2.53 % 6,042,159 2.50 % 5,981,009 2.81 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,403,433

2,379,939

2,355,972

Shareholders' equity 1,412,809

1,417,865

1,463,098

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,882,604

$9,839,963

$9,800,079















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(10)

4.06 %

3.99 %

3.93 %















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2026

2025

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (YTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$131,998 3.71 % $125,708 4.45 % Securities, at fair value



1,001,266 3.90 % 1,004,633 3.73 % Loans held for sale



1,905 6.53 % 7 6.23 % Commercial real estate



3,527,027 5.89 % 3,479,614 5.85 % Commercial and industrial



1,547,160 6.22 % 1,513,214 6.73 % Commercial construction



434,959 6.40 % 378,819 6.95 % Total Commercial Loans



5,509,146 6.03 % 5,371,647 6.18 % Residential mortgage



1,680,951 5.41 % 1,674,472 5.27 % Home equity



719,923 5.89 % 670,399 6.34 % Installment and other consumer



82,527 7.41 % 99,839 7.90 % Consumer construction



27,333 6.63 % 42,248 6.81 % Total Consumer Loans



2,510,734 5.63 % 2,486,958 5.69 % Total Portfolio Loans



8,019,880 5.90 % 7,858,605 6.02 % Total Loans



8,021,785 5.90 % 7,858,612 6.02 % Total other earning assets



13,270 7.82 % 15,694 7.34 % Total Interest-earning Assets



9,168,319 5.65 % 9,004,647 5.75 % Noninterest-earning assets



694,418

713,016

Total Assets



$9,862,737

$9,717,663















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand



$772,752 0.93 % $761,804 1.00 % Money market



2,218,646 2.60 % 2,175,399 3.02 % Savings



876,917 0.68 % 879,645 0.69 % Certificates of deposit



1,988,180 3.66 % 1,882,923 4.11 % Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,856,495 2.45 % 5,699,771 2.75 % Short-term borrowings



90,511 3.92 % 108,811 4.61 % Long-term borrowings



33,750 3.78 % 50,866 3.80 % Junior subordinated debt securities



49,500 6.50 % 49,439 7.12 % Total Borrowings



173,761 4.63 % 209,116 5.01 % Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



26,220 3.70 % 34,667 4.39 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



6,056,476 2.52 % 5,943,554 2.84 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,377,632

2,340,420

Shareholders' equity



1,428,629

1,433,689

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,862,737

$9,717,663















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(8)





3.99 %

3.87 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2026

2025



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonaccrual Loans











Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans Commercial real estate $7,985 0.23 % $9,354 0.27 % $27,964 0.77 % Commercial and industrial 14,042 0.91 % 16,836 1.06 % 9,826 0.67 % Commercial construction - - % - - % 869 0.27 % Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 22,027 0.40 % 26,190 0.47 % 38,659 0.71 % Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 10,210 0.61 % 10,027 0.60 % 7,005 0.41 % Home equity 4,062 0.55 % 3,859 0.53 % 3,790 0.54 % Installment and other consumer 155 0.20 % 140 0.18 % 164 0.16 % Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 14,427 0.57 % 14,026 0.56 % 10,959 0.43 % Total Nonaccrual Loans $36,454 0.45 % $40,216 0.50 % $49,618 0.62 %





2026

2026

2025



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $2,427

$1,236

$3,053

Recoveries (365)

(241)

(639)

Net Loan Charge-offs $2,062

$995

$2,414















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate $831

$249

$106

Commercial and industrial 1,033

614

2,142

Commercial construction -

69

(9)

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs 1,864

932

2,239

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage (23)

223

32

Home equity 144

74

9

Installment and other consumer 77

(234)

134

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 198

63

175

Total Net Loan Charge-offs $2,062

$995

$2,414





S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2026

2025

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$5,598

$5,593

Recoveries



(854)

(2,048)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$4,744

$3,545















Net Loan Charge-offs











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate



$1,572

($56)

Commercial and industrial



1,822

2,627

Commercial construction



69

110

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



3,463

2,681

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



227

58

Home equity



454

188

Installment and other consumer



600

618

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,281

864

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$4,744

$3,545



















2026

2026

2025



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $36,454

$40,216

$49,618

OREO 29

-

8

Total nonperforming assets 36,483

40,216

49,626

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.45 %

0.50 %

0.62 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.45 %

0.50 %

0.62 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.16 %

1.16 %

1.23 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 256 %

232 %

198 %

Net loan charge-offs $2,062

$995

$2,414

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.10 %

0.05 %

0.12 %













Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2026

2025

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$4,744

$3,545

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.08 %

0.06 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2026

2026

2025



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,407,334

$1,403,815

$1,475,466

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (374,773)

(374,915)

(375,359)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,032,561

$1,028,900

$1,100,107

Common shares outstanding 35,266,564

35,264,936

38,350,500

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $29.28

$29.18

$28.69

Tangible book value is a common industry metric used by investors and analysts to measure our company's value.













(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $153,153

$146,975

$138,708

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 564

577

649

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $153,717

$147,552

$139,357















Average total shareholders' equity $1,412,809

$1,417,865

$1,463,098

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (374,848)

(374,991)

(375,446)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $1,037,961

$1,042,874

$1,087,652

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.81 %

14.15 %

12.81 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a common industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.













(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $48,741

$45,464

$43,836

Plus: net gain on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange (109)

(169)

-

Plus: Provision for credit losses 1,411

1,112

2,792

Total $50,043

$46,407

$46,628

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $198,540

$186,138

$184,992

Average assets $9,882,604

$9,839,963

$9,800,079

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 2.01 %

1.89 %

1.89 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a commonly used industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $57,641

$58,664

$56,376















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $93,130

$90,380

$89,241

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 593

584

602

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $93,723

$90,964

$89,843

Noninterest income 14,663

14,860

13,763

Plus: net gain on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange (109)

(169)

-

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $108,277

$105,655

$103,606

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 53.23 %

55.52 %

54.41 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2026

2025

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized)



$147,495

$134,051

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



574

690

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$148,069

$134,741















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,428,629

$1,433,689

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(374,991)

(375,585)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,053,638

$1,058,104

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



14.05 %

12.73 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a common industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.













(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$138,249

$125,521

Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and second quarter VISA Class B-2 exchange



(278)

2,295

Plus: Provision for credit losses



3,850

1,726

Total (non-GAAP)



$141,821

$129,542

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$189,614

$173,197

Average assets



$9,862,737

$9,717,663

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.92 %

1.78 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a commonly used industry measurement, to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(7) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$173,012

$169,581















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$271,946

$259,136

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,767

1,810

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$ 273,713

$ 260,946

Noninterest income



43,165

37,692

Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange



(278)

2,295

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$316,600

$300,933

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)



54.65 %

56.35 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.













(8) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$386,144

$385,377

Less: interest expense



(114,198)

(126,241)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$271,946

$259,136

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,767

1,810

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$273,713

$260,946

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$365,953

$348,884

Average interest-earning assets



$9,168,319

$9,004,647

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.99 %

3.87 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be a commonly used industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2026

2026

2025



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,407,334

$1,403,815

$1,475,466

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (374,773)

(374,915)

(375,359)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,032,561

$1,028,900

$1,100,107















Total assets $9,889,491

$9,944,013

$9,817,483

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (374,773)

(374,915)

(375,359)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,514,718

$9,569,098

$9,442,124

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.85 %

10.75 %

11.65 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a commonly used industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.













(10) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $131,752

$128,059

$131,623

Less: interest expense (38,622)

(37,679)

(42,382)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 93,130

90,380

89,241

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 593

584

602

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $93,723

$90,964

$89,843

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $371,836

$364,856

$356,442

Average interest-earning assets $9,186,448

$9,145,877

$9,100,239

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 4.06 %

3.99 %

3.93 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be a commonly used industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.















SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.