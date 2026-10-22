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ST

WKN: 916686 | ISIN: US7838591011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.10.26 | 21:59
48,830 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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S&T BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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S&T BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
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S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Record Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Per Share

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $36.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $35.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was a record high of $1.09 for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.07, or 6.9%, compared to $1.02 for the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $0.18, or 19.8%, compared to $0.91 for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share growth was due to both higher net income and share repurchases of 8.3% of outstanding shares since September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter of 2026 Highlights:

  • Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.55%, return on average equity (ROE) of 10.84% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.81% compared to ROA of 1.49%, ROE of 10.37% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 14.15% for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) increased 12 basis points to 2.01% compared to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 7 basis points to 4.06% compared to 3.99% in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Net charge-offs were $2.1 million, or 0.10% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased $3.7 million to $36.5 million, or 0.45% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $40.2 million, or 0.50%, at June 30, 2026.

"Our results reflect another strong quarter, highlighted by record earnings per share, record revenue and higher core profitability," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We delivered broad-based strength across our income statement which reflects our disciplined operating strategy and continued focus on creating shareholder value. We believe we are well-positioned to build on this momentum and capitalize on future opportunities."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $93.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2026. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 4.06% compared to 3.99% in the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and one additional day in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points to 5.73% compared to 5.64% in the second quarter of 2026 primarily related to a higher yield on both average securities and average loans. The yield on total average loans increased 6 basis points to 5.95% compared to 5.89% in the prior quarter. Average total loan balances increased $61.2 million to $8.1 billion compared to $8.0 billion in the second quarter of 2026. Total interest-bearing liability costs increased 3 basis points to 2.53% compared to 2.50% in the second quarter of 2026 mainly due to a higher cost of deposits and borrowings. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $31.8 million to $5.9 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was unchanged at $93.3 million, or 1.16% of total portfolio loans, at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. The provision for credit losses was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. Net loan charge-offs were $2.1 million, or 0.10% of average loans, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2026. NPAs decreased $3.7 million to $36.5 million, or 0.45% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $40.2 million, or 0.50%, at June 30, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income was relatively unchanged at $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2026. Expenses were well controlled during the third quarter with an efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) of 53.23% compared to 55.52% in the second quarter of 2026. Noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million to $57.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $58.7 million in the second quarter of 2026. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million primarily due to normal fluctuations across several expense categories and timing-related items.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.9 billion at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Total portfolio loans decreased $4.4 million compared to June 30, 2026 due to lower line utilization and originations. Commercial loans decreased $11.9 million and consumer loans increased $7.5 million compared to June 30, 2026. The decrease in the commercial loan portfolio was due to a decrease in commercial and industrial of $51.1 million and a decrease in commercial construction of $25.6 million, offset by growth in commercial real estate of $64.8 million compared to June 30, 2026. Deposits were down modestly in the third quarter of 2026 primarily due to seasonality. Total deposits decreased $22.2 million compared to June 30, 2026. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $32.6 million and savings decreased $8.3 million, offset primarily by an increase in certificates of deposit of $15.0 million. Total borrowings decreased $60.0 million to $215.3 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $275.3 million at June 30, 2026.

Capital

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

No share repurchases occurred in the third quarter of 2026. A total of 3,169,294 shares were repurchased, representing 8.3% of outstanding shares, at an average price of $42.09 per share totaling $133.4 million since share repurchases began in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2026 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 pm ET, Thursday, October 22, 2026. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital assets; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our brand risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2026


2025



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$120,227


$116,960


$120,321


Investment Securities:







Taxable

11,194


10,756


10,994


Tax-exempt

51


34


34


Dividends

280


309


274


Total Interest and Dividend Income

131,752


128,059


131,623









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

36,372


35,399


39,864


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

2,250


2,280


2,518


Total Interest Expense

38,622


37,679


42,382









NET INTEREST INCOME

93,130


90,380


89,241


Provision for credit losses

1,411


1,112


2,792


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

91,719


89,268


86,449









NONINTEREST INCOME







Gain on sale of securities

-


169


-


Debit and credit card

4,764


4,695


4,722


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,456


4,290


4,175


Investment services and trust

3,727


3,563


3,118


Other

1,716


2,143


1,748


Total Noninterest Income

14,663


14,860


13,763









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

32,654


32,680


32,180


Data processing and information technology

5,036


5,163


4,901


Occupancy

3,990


4,074


4,014


Furniture, equipment and software

3,644


3,524


3,225


Other taxes

2,196


1,773


2,088


Professional services and legal

1,432


1,286


1,199


Marketing

1,325


1,876


1,255


FDIC insurance

1,080


1,074


1,071


Other noninterest expense

6,284


7,214


6,443


Total Noninterest Expense

57,641


58,664


56,376


Income Before Taxes

48,741


45,464


43,836


Income tax expense

10,138


8,821


8,874


Net Income

$38,603


$36,643


$34,962









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

35,266,564


35,264,936


38,350,500


Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,559,299


36,010,449


38,595,118


Diluted earnings per share

$1.09


$1.02


$0.91


Dividends declared per share

$0.37


$0.37


$0.34


Dividend yield (annualized)

3.06 %


3.02 %


3.62 %


Dividends paid to net income

33.82 %


36.40 %


37.35 %


Book value

$39.91


$39.81


$38.47


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(1)

$29.28


$29.18


$28.69


Market value

$48.37


$49.08


$37.59









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.55 %


1.49 %


1.42 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

10.84 %


10.37 %


9.48 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)

14.81 %


14.15 %


12.81 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3)

2.01 %


1.89 %


1.89 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4)

53.23 %


55.52 %


54.41 %










S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2026


2025


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees



$352,481


$352,357


Investment Securities:







Taxable



32,710


31,913


Tax-exempt



119


226


Dividends



834


881


Total Interest and Dividend Income



386,144


385,377









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits



107,457


117,274


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



6,741


8,967


Total Interest Expense



114,198


126,241









NET INTEREST INCOME



271,946


259,136


Provision for credit losses



3,850


1,726


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



268,096


257,410









NONINTEREST INCOME







Gain (loss) on sale of securities



169


(2,295)


Debit and credit card



13,742


13,498


Service charges on deposit accounts



12,942


12,227


Investment services and trust



10,659


9,244


Other



5,653


5,018


Total Noninterest Income



43,165


37,692









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits



96,690


94,940


Data processing and information technology



15,357


14,678


Occupancy



12,656


12,340


Furniture, equipment and software



10,660


10,060


Other Taxes



6,032


5,670


Marketing



4,668


4,360


Professional services and legal



3,963


4,224


FDIC insurance



3,227


3,173


Other noninterest expense



19,759


20,136


Total Noninterest Expense



173,012


169,581


Income Before Taxes



138,249


125,521


Income tax expense



27,931


25,258









Net Income



$110,318


$100,263









Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



36,243,384


38,611,041


Diluted earnings per share



$3.04


$2.60


Dividends declared per share



$1.10


$1.02


Dividends paid to net income



36.04 %


39.15 %









Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets



1.50 %


1.38 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



10.32 %


9.35 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(5)



14.05 %


12.73 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(6)



1.92 %


1.78 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(7)



54.65 %


56.35 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2026


2025



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$192,223


$217,819


$196,228


Securities available for sale, at fair value

984,444


1,013,305


1,001,149


Loans held for sale

574


4,695


-


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,550,690


3,485,893


3,653,790


Commercial and industrial

1,538,964


1,590,086


1,466,075


Commercial construction

449,889


475,450


320,190


Total Commercial Loans

5,539,543


5,551,429


5,440,055


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,680,848


1,674,052


1,700,636


Home equity

735,975


727,702


698,886


Installment and other consumer

77,148


80,086


102,600


Consumer construction

20,505


25,117


38,830


Total Consumer Loans

2,514,476


2,506,957


2,540,952


Total Portfolio Loans

8,054,019


8,058,386


7,981,007


Allowance for credit losses

(93,252)


(93,320)


(98,155)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,960,767


7,965,066


7,882,852


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

14,318


16,796


15,042


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other Intangible assets, net

1,707


1,887


2,450


Other assets

362,034


351,021


346,338


Total Assets

$9,889,491


$9,944,013


$9,817,483









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,223,912


$2,256,542


$2,188,699


Interest-bearing demand

771,052


769,495


745,904


Money market

2,186,099


2,183,937


2,194,702


Savings

873,656


881,967


868,019


Certificates of deposit

2,009,172


1,994,142


1,924,619


Total Deposits

8,063,891


8,086,083


7,921,943









Borrowings:







Short-term borrowings

165,000


200,000


135,000


Long-term borrowings

751


25,773


50,836


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,523


49,508


49,463


Total Borrowings

215,274


275,281


235,299


Other liabilities

202,992


178,834


184,775


Total Liabilities

8,482,157


8,540,198


8,342,017









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,407,334


1,403,815


1,475,466


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,889,491


$9,944,013


$9,817,483









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

14.23 %


14.12 %


15.03 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(9)

10.85 %


10.75 %


11.65 %


Tier 1 leverage

11.79 %


11.58 %


12.33 %


Common equity tier 1 - risk-based capital

14.02 %


13.64 %


14.75 %


Tier 1 - risk-based capital

14.32 %


13.95 %


15.06 %


Total - risk-based capital

15.89 %


15.51 %


16.63 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2026


2025



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)







ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$115,584

3.74 %

$127,429

3.69 %

$128,236

4.43 %

Securities, at fair value

999,252

4.08 %

1,007,484

3.83 %

1,011,624

3.80 %

Loans held for sale

2,660

6.60 %

2,034

6.47 %

18

6.88 %

Commercial real estate

3,498,095

5.98 %

3,503,981

5.90 %

3,564,071

5.86 %

Commercial and industrial

1,572,162

6.24 %

1,555,118

6.18 %

1,485,816

6.78 %

Commercial construction

482,988

6.39 %

433,427

6.40 %

379,167

6.97 %

Total Commercial Loans

5,553,245

6.09 %

5,492,526

6.02 %

5,429,054

6.19 %

Residential mortgage

1,669,190

5.46 %

1,672,326

5.39 %

1,688,697

5.33 %

Home equity

731,173

5.86 %

720,484

5.91 %

687,639

6.35 %

Installment and other consumer

77,549

7.42 %

82,452

7.43 %

100,551

7.85 %

Consumer construction

24,565

6.57 %

27,370

6.61 %

40,612

6.73 %

Total Consumer Loans

2,502,477

5.65 %

2,502,632

5.62 %

2,517,499

5.73 %

Total Portfolio Loans

8,055,722

5.95 %

7,995,158

5.89 %

7,946,553

6.04 %

Total Loans

8,058,382

5.95 %

7,997,192

5.89 %

7,946,571

6.04 %

Total other earning assets

13,230

7.96 %

13,772

8.40 %

13,808

7.63 %

Total Interest-earning Assets

9,186,448

5.73 %

9,145,877

5.64 %

9,100,239

5.77 %

Noninterest-earning assets

696,156


694,086


699,840


Total Assets

$9,882,604


$9,839,963


$9,800,079









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing demand

$762,711

0.93 %

$777,216

0.94 %

$742,817

0.99 %

Money market

2,224,318

2.64 %

2,185,936

2.57 %

2,247,331

3.06 %

Savings

878,006

0.72 %

879,391

0.67 %

873,968

0.72 %

Certificates of deposit

2,003,793

3.61 %

1,994,523

3.64 %

1,915,006

3.96 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,868,828

2.46 %

5,837,066

2.43 %

5,779,122

2.74 %

Short-term borrowings

90,978

3.92 %

106,209

3.86 %

73,538

4.53 %

Long-term borrowings

24,947

3.76 %

25,783

3.76 %

50,846

3.80 %

Junior subordinated debt securities

49,514

6.50 %

49,499

6.47 %

49,454

7.08 %

Total Borrowings

165,439

4.67 %

181,491

4.56 %

173,838

5.04 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities

32,095

3.72 %

23,602

3.69 %

28,049

4.36 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

6,066,362

2.53 %

6,042,159

2.50 %

5,981,009

2.81 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,403,433


2,379,939


2,355,972


Shareholders' equity

1,412,809


1,417,865


1,463,098


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,882,604


$9,839,963


$9,800,079









Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(10)


4.06 %


3.99 %


3.93 %








S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2026


2025


Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (YTD Averages)







ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$131,998

3.71 %

$125,708

4.45 %

Securities, at fair value



1,001,266

3.90 %

1,004,633

3.73 %

Loans held for sale



1,905

6.53 %

7

6.23 %

Commercial real estate



3,527,027

5.89 %

3,479,614

5.85 %

Commercial and industrial



1,547,160

6.22 %

1,513,214

6.73 %

Commercial construction



434,959

6.40 %

378,819

6.95 %

Total Commercial Loans



5,509,146

6.03 %

5,371,647

6.18 %

Residential mortgage



1,680,951

5.41 %

1,674,472

5.27 %

Home equity



719,923

5.89 %

670,399

6.34 %

Installment and other consumer



82,527

7.41 %

99,839

7.90 %

Consumer construction



27,333

6.63 %

42,248

6.81 %

Total Consumer Loans



2,510,734

5.63 %

2,486,958

5.69 %

Total Portfolio Loans



8,019,880

5.90 %

7,858,605

6.02 %

Total Loans



8,021,785

5.90 %

7,858,612

6.02 %

Total other earning assets



13,270

7.82 %

15,694

7.34 %

Total Interest-earning Assets



9,168,319

5.65 %

9,004,647

5.75 %

Noninterest-earning assets



694,418


713,016


Total Assets



$9,862,737


$9,717,663









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing demand



$772,752

0.93 %

$761,804

1.00 %

Money market



2,218,646

2.60 %

2,175,399

3.02 %

Savings



876,917

0.68 %

879,645

0.69 %

Certificates of deposit



1,988,180

3.66 %

1,882,923

4.11 %

Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,856,495

2.45 %

5,699,771

2.75 %

Short-term borrowings



90,511

3.92 %

108,811

4.61 %

Long-term borrowings



33,750

3.78 %

50,866

3.80 %

Junior subordinated debt securities



49,500

6.50 %

49,439

7.12 %

Total Borrowings



173,761

4.63 %

209,116

5.01 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



26,220

3.70 %

34,667

4.39 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



6,056,476

2.52 %

5,943,554

2.84 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,377,632


2,340,420


Shareholders' equity



1,428,629


1,433,689


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,862,737


$9,717,663









Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(8)




3.99 %


3.87 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2026


2025



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Nonaccrual Loans







Commercial loans:


% Loans


% Loans


% Loans

Commercial real estate

$7,985

0.23 %

$9,354

0.27 %

$27,964

0.77 %

Commercial and industrial

14,042

0.91 %

16,836

1.06 %

9,826

0.67 %

Commercial construction

-

- %

-

- %

869

0.27 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

22,027

0.40 %

26,190

0.47 %

38,659

0.71 %

Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

10,210

0.61 %

10,027

0.60 %

7,005

0.41 %

Home equity

4,062

0.55 %

3,859

0.53 %

3,790

0.54 %

Installment and other consumer

155

0.20 %

140

0.18 %

164

0.16 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

14,427

0.57 %

14,026

0.56 %

10,959

0.43 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans

$36,454

0.45 %

$40,216

0.50 %

$49,618

0.62 %



2026


2026


2025



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs

$2,427


$1,236


$3,053


Recoveries

(365)


(241)


(639)


Net Loan Charge-offs

$2,062


$995


$2,414









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

$831


$249


$106


Commercial and industrial

1,033


614


2,142


Commercial construction

-


69


(9)


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

1,864


932


2,239


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

(23)


223


32


Home equity

144


74


9


Installment and other consumer

77


(234)


134


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

198


63


175


Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$2,062


$995


$2,414



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2026


2025


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs



$5,598


$5,593


Recoveries



(854)


(2,048)


Net Loan Charge-offs



$4,744


$3,545









Net Loan Charge-offs







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate



$1,572


($56)


Commercial and industrial



1,822


2,627


Commercial construction



69


110


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



3,463


2,681


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage



227


58


Home equity



454


188


Installment and other consumer



600


618


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,281


864


Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$4,744


$3,545










2026


2026


2025



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$36,454


$40,216


$49,618


OREO

29


-


8


Total nonperforming assets

36,483


40,216


49,626


Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.45 %


0.50 %


0.62 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.45 %


0.50 %


0.62 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.16 %


1.16 %


1.23 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

256 %


232 %


198 %


Net loan charge-offs

$2,062


$995


$2,414


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

0.10 %


0.05 %


0.12 %







Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2026


2025


Asset Quality Data







Net loan charge-offs



$4,744


$3,545


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.08 %


0.06 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2026


2026


2025



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,407,334


$1,403,815


$1,475,466


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(374,773)


(374,915)


(375,359)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,032,561


$1,028,900


$1,100,107


Common shares outstanding

35,266,564


35,264,936


38,350,500


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$29.28


$29.18


$28.69


Tangible book value is a common industry metric used by investors and analysts to measure our company's value.








(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$153,153


$146,975


$138,708


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

564


577


649


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$153,717


$147,552


$139,357









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,412,809


$1,417,865


$1,463,098


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(374,848)


(374,991)


(375,446)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$1,037,961


$1,042,874


$1,087,652


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.81 %


14.15 %


12.81 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a common industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.








(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$48,741


$45,464


$43,836


Plus: net gain on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange

(109)


(169)


-


Plus: Provision for credit losses

1,411


1,112


2,792


Total

$50,043


$46,407


$46,628


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$198,540


$186,138


$184,992


Average assets

$9,882,604


$9,839,963


$9,800,079


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

2.01 %


1.89 %


1.89 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a commonly used industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.








(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$57,641


$58,664


$56,376









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$93,130


$90,380


$89,241


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

593


584


602


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$93,723


$90,964


$89,843


Noninterest income

14,663


14,860


13,763


Plus: net gain on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange

(109)


(169)


-


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$108,277


$105,655


$103,606


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)

53.23 %


55.52 %


54.41 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.








S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2026


2025


(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)



$147,495


$134,051


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



574


690


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$148,069


$134,741









Average total shareholders' equity



$1,428,629


$1,433,689


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(374,991)


(375,585)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,053,638


$1,058,104


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



14.05 %


12.73 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a common industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.








(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes



$138,249


$125,521


Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and second quarter VISA Class B-2 exchange



(278)


2,295


Plus: Provision for credit losses



3,850


1,726


Total (non-GAAP)



$141,821


$129,542


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$189,614


$173,197


Average assets



$9,862,737


$9,717,663


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.92 %


1.78 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a commonly used industry measurement, to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.








(7) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense



$173,012


$169,581









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$271,946


$259,136


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,767


1,810


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$ 273,713


$ 260,946


Noninterest income



43,165


37,692


Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange



(278)


2,295


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$316,600


$300,933


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)



54.65 %


56.35 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.








(8) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income



$386,144


$385,377


Less: interest expense



(114,198)


(126,241)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$271,946


$259,136


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,767


1,810


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$273,713


$260,946


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$365,953


$348,884


Average interest-earning assets



$9,168,319


$9,004,647


Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.99 %


3.87 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be a commonly used industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2026


2026


2025



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,407,334


$1,403,815


$1,475,466


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(374,773)


(374,915)


(375,359)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,032,561


$1,028,900


$1,100,107









Total assets

$9,889,491


$9,944,013


$9,817,483


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(374,773)


(374,915)


(375,359)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,514,718


$9,569,098


$9,442,124


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

10.85 %


10.75 %


11.65 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a commonly used industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.








(10) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$131,752


$128,059


$131,623


Less: interest expense

(38,622)


(37,679)


(42,382)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

93,130


90,380


89,241


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

593


584


602


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$93,723


$90,964


$89,843


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$371,836


$364,856


$356,442


Average interest-earning assets

$9,186,448


$9,145,877


$9,100,239


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.06 %


3.99 %


3.93 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be a commonly used industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.








SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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