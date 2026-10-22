DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc

Amundi Asset Management (CNEG) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc 22-Oct-2026 / 13:19 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note the delisting of Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (LU2343997XXX / CNEG LN) initially planned on 09/11/2026 has been cancelled. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2343997XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: CNEG LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 447176 EQS News ID: 2418824 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2026 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)