The ASSEMBLY Show Opens October 27 in Rosemont with Plant of The Year Spotlight, Exclusive Factory Tour and Industry Networking

Three-day event features Award Presentation to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, an exclusive Weber Grill factory tour, AI in Manufacturing executive keynote and Taste of Rosemont Networking Reception

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Manufacturing professionals from across the country will gather next week for The ASSEMBLY Show, taking place October 27-29 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The three-day event will showcase the latest assembly technologies, automation solutions and manufacturing innovations, along with an executive keynote, educational programming, exclusive factory tours and networking opportunities.

Co-located with The Quality Show and SMTA International, The ASSEMBLY Show will bring together engineers, manufacturing executives, plant managers and technology suppliers to explore solutions for improving productivity, quality and operational efficiency.

"The ASSEMBLY Show is where manufacturing professionals come together to discover new technologies, exchange ideas and build relationships that move the industry forward," said Bill DeYoe, Executive Director, BNP Manufacturing Division. "From recognizing Hyundai's achievements in advanced manufacturing to touring Weber's production facility and exploring real-world applications of artificial intelligence, this year's event offers valuable opportunities to learn from industry leaders and see innovation in action. We're looking forward to welcoming the manufacturing community to Rosemont for three days of education, discovery and networking."

A highlight of this year's event will be the presentation of ASSEMBLY magazine's Plant of the Year Award to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America on Wednesday, October 28, at 9:00 a.m., immediately preceding the executive keynote.

The state-of-the-art electric vehicle manufacturing facility integrates more than 1,000 robots with AI-powered production technologies, demonstrating how advanced automation, robotics and artificial intelligence are transforming automotive manufacturing. The facility exemplifies innovative approaches to improving production efficiency, flexibility and quality through intelligent manufacturing systems.

Attendees can go behind the scenes at Weber's manufacturing facility in Huntley, Illinois, during an exclusive off-site tour on Tuesday, October 27, from 8:00-11:00 a.m. Participants will see how Weber's charcoal and gas grills are produced, from fabrication through final assembly and packaging, while gaining firsthand insights into the equipment, processes and technologies behind one of America's most recognized grill brands.

Transportation departs from the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at 8:00 a.m. The $55 registration fee includes the tour and round-trip transportation. Advance registration is required. Click here for registration information.

The ASSEMBLY Show will offer several networking opportunities for attendees and exhibitors to connect with industry colleagues and build new business relationships, including:

Taste of Rosemont - Tuesday, October 27: Sponsored by UJIGAMI, this opening-day networking reception will feature cuisine from popular local restaurants, including Moretti's, Carlucci Rosemont, Truluck's, Crust Brewing, NISI, Harry Caray's, Fogo de Chão, Gibson's, Fat Rosie's, Liberty Tavern and Carmine's.

Sponsored by UJIGAMI, this opening-day networking reception will feature cuisine from popular local restaurants, including Moretti's, Carlucci Rosemont, Truluck's, Crust Brewing, NISI, Harry Caray's, Fogo de Chão, Gibson's, Fat Rosie's, Liberty Tavern and Carmine's. Halloween Bash Networking Reception - Wednesday, October 28, 5:00-6:30 p.m.: Co-hosted with SMTA International, this reception offers an opportunity for attendees and exhibitors to connect in a festive setting.

Co-hosted with SMTA International, this reception offers an opportunity for attendees and exhibitors to connect in a festive setting. Morning Mingle & Breakfast - Thursday, October 29, 9:00-10:00 a.m.: Held in the exhibit hall, this gathering will include the announcement of the New Product of the Year Award winners and a donation presentation supporting FIRST Illinois Robotics and the next generation of engineers.

Following the Plant of the Year Award presentation on Wednesday, October 28, manufacturing leaders from Milwaukee Tool, CNH and IBM will participate in the executive keynote panel, "AI in Manufacturing."

Moderated by John Sprovieri, the panel will feature John Platais of Milwaukee Tool, Girish Gopalakrishnan of CNH and Jung H. Yoon, Ph.D., of IBM Supply Chain. The discussion will explore practical applications of artificial intelligence, implementation challenges and opportunities to improve manufacturing productivity, decision-making and operational performance.

Throughout the three-day event, attendees can also participate in educational sessions, Learning Theater presentations, Learning HUB demonstrations and guided show floor tours highlighting new technologies, automation and solutions for today's manufacturing challenges. The event will also feature the ASQ Measurement Quality Division (ASQ-MQD) Conference, providing additional technical education for quality and manufacturing professionals.

The expansive exhibit floor will feature the latest advances in assembly equipment, robotics, fastening, joining, inspection, automation and digital manufacturing, providing attendees with opportunities to meet suppliers, compare technologies and discover solutions they can implement in their facilities.

For additional information and to register, visit The ASSEMBLY Show.

The ASSEMBLY Show is an annual trade event dedicated exclusively to assembly technology, equipment and products. Produced by BNP Media, the event brings together manufacturing professionals, engineers and industry suppliers to discover innovative solutions, exchange ideas and advance assembly operations. The 2026 event will take place October 27-29 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, alongside The Quality Show and SMTA International.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-assembly-show-opens-october-27-in-rosemont-with-plant-of-the-year-spotligh-1239848