The platform brings sales activity, lender approvals and deal status from OCAL's existing systems into one real-time view for management

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) (FSE: JC3) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today introduced OCAL Showroom, a management platform that presents the Company's sales operations as a live virtual dealership. From one screen, OCAL's management can see each salesperson's results, the status of applications with lenders, and the progress of each deal from first contact to vehicle delivery.

OCAL operates without a customer-facing lot, so there is no showroom floor for management to walk. OCAL Showroom connects to the systems the Company already uses, including its customer relationship management (CRM) system, its phone system, the finance desk's approvals list and recorded customer calls, and displays the results as a three-dimensional model of the office. Each salesperson has a desk that shows that person's results for the period selected (today, this week or this month): customers received, applications submitted to lenders, approvals, vehicles in preparation and vehicles delivered.

The model is organized into five areas: the sales floor, the submissions office (applications with lenders), the delivery area, the transfer office (incoming customer calls) and the deals desk (approvals, and what each customer needs to close).

Management can open any salesperson to see calls made, time spent in conversation with customers, files moved forward, follow-ups due and vehicles delivered. The team leaderboard can be ranked by vehicles delivered, approvals, submissions or close rate, rather than by call volume alone.

The deals desk shows each customer application as a card in four stages: submissions, approvals, vehicle selection and deals. Each card brings together what the customer is looking for, the next step that was agreed, a timeline of conversations and the number of days since the file last moved. When a lender approves an application, the manager responsible for the file can review its history before contacting the customer.

"OCAL does not have a lot to walk, so Showroom gives us a virtual one. Management can see where each file stands and what each person is working on, which helps us act on approvals quickly," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL.

"As OCAL adds markets and volume, management needs the same clear daily picture of the business that it has today. Showroom is a practical step in that direction, and it works from the data we already collect," said Matthew Friesen, Executive Chairman of OCAL.

OCAL intends to display the live view on screens in its offices. The Company also plans to add secure access from phones and laptops, to link advertising results to individual leads so that spending can be reviewed against vehicles delivered, and to allow questions about customers and deals to be asked in plain language. These features are planned, have no set timeline and may change. OCAL Showroom is an internal operating tool, and the Company is not providing financial guidance in connection with it.

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. OCAL does not carry owned inventory; it sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, through OPENLANE Canada, its exclusive auction and sourcing channel. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans and technology development, including the planned rollout and future features of OCAL Showroom; plans to expand into various provinces and, over time, into the United States; and, where applicable, proposed acquisitions and related appointments. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the ability of the Company to complete and integrate the planned OCAL Showroom features and to maintain reliable data from the underlying systems; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general, including the development, integration, security and reliability of technology systems and the data held in them; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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