Manitoba and Ontario dealer applications filed and awaiting final approval; annual general and special meeting on December 10, 2026; operating metrics to be reported with the Company's interim and annual financial results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) (FSE: JC3) ("OCAL" or the "Company"), the technology-enabled automotive financing and purchasing platform that gets Canadians approved for financing first and holds no standing vehicle inventory, today provided an update on its expansion in Canada, its governance and its investor communications, and its schedule on which it will report its financial results and operating metrics.

The Company believes that reporting its operating metrics together with its financial statements, after review by its Chief Financial Officer and its audit committee, gives shareholders figures that can be read directly against the Company's filings.

With more than 1,500 cumulative funded vehicle transactions and audited revenue of $6.48 million in the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, OCAL has an established commercial operating history while maintaining an asset-light structure that eliminates the need for standing vehicle inventory. A funded vehicle transaction is a retail vehicle sale arranged through OCAL's platform for which the customer's financing contract was funded by a lender and the vehicle was delivered to the customer; the cumulative count is drawn from the Company's transaction records and lender reporting since its first funded transaction in 2021 and is not a measure presented in its financial statements.

Operating Highlights

Financial Reporting Schedule: OCAL's fiscal year ends on August 31. The Company expects to file its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026 on or before December 29, 2026, and its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ending November 30, 2026 on or before January 29, 2027, in each case on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In its news release of November 3, 2026, the Company stated that it intended to report operating metrics for each closed month beginning on November 10, 2026. The Company has since determined that it will instead report its operating metrics quarterly, together with its interim and annual financial results, so that each figure can be reconciled to the Company's financial statements before it is published. The first such report is expected to accompany the Company's results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2026.

Expansion in Canada: OCAL is licensed and operating in British Columbia and Alberta. In Manitoba, the Company has established an office within the OPENLANE Winnipeg facility and has filed its application for a dealer permit, which is awaiting final approval. In Ontario, the Company has filed its application for registration as a motor vehicle dealer with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council, which is also awaiting final approval. Each application is subject to regulatory approval, and OCAL will not trade in vehicles in a province until it is licensed or registered there. The Company is targeting Ontario for 2027, subject to registration and capital.

Governance and Investor Communications: The Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held on December 10, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at Suite 1600, 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. The notice of meeting, management information circular and form of proxy have been mailed to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2026 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. OCAL has also launched a dedicated investor website at investors.ocal.ca, which brings together the Company's news releases, financial statements and other filings, meeting materials, share structure, governance documents and investor contact details.

Management Commentary

"Many customers come to us facing challenges with financing approval, finding the right vehicle, accessing a dealership or simply understanding their financing options. We solve the problem first, and the vehicle follows. Our work now is to bring that same process to customers in Manitoba and Ontario, once we are licensed in each province," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL Financial.

"We want every figure OCAL publishes to be one that shareholders can tie back to our filed financial statements. Reporting our operating metrics each quarter, with the statements and after the review of our Chief Financial Officer and our audit committee, is the right discipline for a public company," said Matthew Friesen, Executive Chairman of OCAL Financial.

Operating Performance

Transaction Economics and Path to Profitability

OCAL's asset-light business model is designed to generate multiple revenue streams from each funded vehicle transaction while maintaining a largely fixed operating cost structure. In the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, the Company's audited revenue increased 18.8 percent to $6,480,254, gross profit increased 32.7 percent to $810,751, or 12.5 percent of revenue (fiscal 2024: $610,787, or 11.2 percent), and operating expenses decreased 9.8 percent to $1,114,195, narrowing the operating loss to $303,444 from $624,056. Finance, insurance and other products contributed $701,727 of fiscal 2025 gross profit.

The Company's operating costs are largely fixed. As transaction volumes increase, OCAL has the potential to spread its fixed costs across more vehicle sales, improving operating efficiency and advancing toward profitability. OCAL will report its operating metrics together with its interim and annual financial results, which will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The first such report is expected to accompany the Company's results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2026.

The fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024 figures above are taken from the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) (FSE: JC3) is a technology-enabled automotive financing and purchasing platform transforming how Canadians finance and purchase vehicles. Built around an approval-first approach, OCAL connects customers with suitable financing options before sourcing a vehicle that meets their needs and budget. Its integrated platform brings together credit assessment and financial guidance, lender matching, vehicle sourcing, digital transactions and home delivery anywhere in the provinces it serves, eliminating the need to visit a traditional dealership. OCAL holds no standing vehicle inventory; it sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, through OPENLANE Canada, its auction and sourcing channel. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL generated revenue of $6.48 million (audited) in the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025 and has completed more than 1,500 funded vehicle transactions to date.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans and technology development; plans to expand into various provinces; the Company's belief that its business model can scale efficiently and advance toward sustainable profitability; the timing of the filing of the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis; the Company's intention to report operating metrics quarterly together with its interim and annual financial results; the timing and outcome of the Company's Manitoba and Ontario applications, and the availability of capital required to support such expansion; and the Company's annual general and special meeting. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the continued availability of lender and auction relationships on acceptable terms; the completion of the audit of the Company's fiscal 2026 financial statements on the expected schedule; the receipt of regulatory approvals on a timely basis; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; reliance on third-party lenders and on OPENLANE Canada; risks associated with the technology industry in general; the risk that the filing of the Company's financial statements is delayed; the risk that licences or registrations are delayed or refused; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325530