Lead generation, conversational AI and a single data platform operating as one system

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) (FSE: JC3) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today provided an overview of how the components of its customer-acquisition system, which it refers to as its demand engine, operate together on a single platform.

The demand engine has four parts. Lead generation across OCAL's digital channels identifies Canadians who are looking to finance a vehicle. Conversational AI sales agents, built on SalesCloser technology and grounded in OCAL's proprietary knowledge base, are in final testing ahead of handling first-contact customer conversations, with a person stepping in wherever judgment is required. Voice AI, in production since 2025, answers inbound calls and keeps response times consistent as volume changes. Underneath all of it, OCAL's centralized business-intelligence system, CBIS, records each step and makes that information available to the next decision.

For a customer, the process runs as follows. A prospective buyer is identified through OCAL's lead-generation channels. An AI agent or an OCAL representative responds, answers questions and pre-qualifies the customer. The application moves into OCAL's credit and lender-routing engine, which assembles the file and matches it to the lender considered most likely to approve it. On approval, OCAL sources a vehicle to fit the approved deal through OPENLANE Canada, its exclusive auction and sourcing channel, and arranges delivery to the customer. Each step runs on the same platform against the same data.

Lead quality and customer-acquisition cost are two of the larger drivers of profitability in consumer auto finance. Because OCAL manages both the sourcing of leads and the conversations that convert them, improvements in call scripts, lender matching and follow-up speed are retained within the Company's own operations.

Management notes that the individual technologies involved are available to other companies. OCAL's position rests on the combination of its operating team, its accumulated data on which customers, files and vehicles have led to funded deals, and a platform that applies that data to each new lead.

Based on management information for the trailing twelve months (unaudited): the median time from lead to signed contract is approximately seven days; approximately 98% of funded deals include a warranty or protection product; and repeat and referral customers account for approximately 17.6% of funded deals. These are internal operating metrics, they are unaudited, and they should be read together with the Company's filed financial statements rather than on their own.

"Each part of this system was built or adopted for a specific job, and the value comes from running them together on one data set," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "The same platform that serves our customers in British Columbia and Alberta today is the platform we intend to use as we enter new markets, subject to obtaining the required licences."

OCAL intends to continue investing in the demand engine as it scales, with the objective of increasing funded-deal volume while lowering its cost per funded deal.

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. OCAL does not carry owned inventory; it sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, through OPENLANE Canada, its exclusive auction and sourcing channel. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans and technology development; plans to expand into various provinces and, over time, into the United States; and, where applicable, proposed acquisitions and related appointments. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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