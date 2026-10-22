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SN

WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 09:55
0,008 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 13:40 Uhr
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Spago Nanomedical AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) was held today, October 22, 2026, at which the following resolutions were passed.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to implement Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2030:A, intended for employees of the company, and Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2030:B, intended for certain members of the Board of Directors.

To secure the delivery of shares or warrants under the programs, the Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved on directed issues, free of charge, of a maximum of 10,862,315 warrants of series 2026/2030:A and a maximum of 5,431,157 warrants of series 2026/2030:B to Spago Nanomedical AB (publ), and to approve transfers of the warrants to the participants or a designated third party in accordance with the terms of the program.

If all employee stock options are exercised, the dilution corresponds to approximately 1.3 per cent for Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2030:A and approximately 0.7 per cent for Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2030:B. The total dilution for both programs amounts to approximately 2.0 per cent of the shares and votes, based on the company's current number of shares.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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