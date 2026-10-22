Expanded capabilities give lean compliance and risk teams greater visibility, more efficient workflows, and stronger records of oversight

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced new and expanded capabilities across Professional Archive, Web Archive, Cyber Compliance, and Vendor Risk Management, including capture support for Claude Cowork within Professional Archive.

The expansion comes as communications channels multiply, AI adoption accelerates, and cyber and third-party risks grow more complex. As digital activity grows and regulatory demands evolve, financial services firms must identify meaningful risk sooner, respond consistently, and maintain clear evidence of effective oversight.

This challenge is especially acute for small and mid-sized firms, operating with lean compliance and risk teams, yet facing many of the same regulatory expectations as larger institutions. For these firms, the stakes, and the need for stronger oversight, have never been higher.

"Risk does not arrive in one system or on one schedule," said Kamesh Tumsi, Chief Product Officer at Smarsh. "Small and mid-sized financial services firms need a practical way to understand what is changing across their communications, devices, and third parties without adding unnecessary complexity. These capabilities help lean teams focus their expertise where it matters most and maintain a clear record of the actions they take."

Expanding visibility across a changing risk environment

The latest Smarsh enhancements extend oversight across communications, websites, personal devices, and third parties while helping teams move from fragmented signals to faster, more informed action:

Professional Archive expands communications coverage through planned capture support for Claude Cowork, bringing additional Claude-enabled workflows into established governance processes. Noise Reduction Agent, AI Assistant, and Misconduct Detection Agent, which together make up Smarsh Intelligent Supervision, help reduce low-value review and surface contextual risk, while planned enhancements such as natural language search, expanded AI policy coverage, and enhanced queue and search controls are designed to make supervision and investigations more targeted.

expands communications coverage through planned capture support for Claude Cowork, bringing additional Claude-enabled workflows into established governance processes. Noise Reduction Agent, AI Assistant, and Misconduct Detection Agent, which together make up Smarsh Intelligent Supervision, help reduce low-value review and surface contextual risk, while planned enhancements such as natural language search, expanded AI policy coverage, and enhanced queue and search controls are designed to make supervision and investigations more targeted. Web Archive is expanding web archiving support for dynamic and browser-generated content, helping firms preserve a more complete, searchable record of changing digital experiences, all within a new user interface for a more intuitive experience.

is expanding web archiving support for dynamic and browser-generated content, helping firms preserve a more complete, searchable record of changing digital experiences, all within a new user interface for a more intuitive experience. Cyber Compliance provides ongoing visibility into the security posture of personal devices (i.e. bring your own device BYOD) and other unmanaged devices that access sensitive business applications. It is designed to evaluate high-level security attributes rather than private content, helping firms identify potential exposure while limiting collection of personal information.

provides ongoing visibility into the security posture of personal devices (i.e. bring your own device BYOD) and other unmanaged devices that access sensitive business applications. It is designed to evaluate high-level security attributes rather than private content, helping firms identify potential exposure while limiting collection of personal information. Vendor Risk Management strengthens third-party risk management by centralizing vendor inventories, assessments, risk scores, remediation, and reassessment history. It streamlines vendor due diligence, while Vendor Breach Monitoring helps firms identify relevant breach events between scheduled reviews and begin a documented response.

Together, these capabilities support a shift from periodic, disconnected checks toward more continuous oversight where firms can identify changing conditions, take action, and preserve evidence of their response.

Bring Claude Cowork into established governance

Smarsh currently supports the capture of Claude Enterprise communications through the Claude Compliance API. Planned support for Claude Cowork will extend that coverage to additional Claude-enabled workflows, helping firms preserve those interactions within Professional Archive alongside their other regulated communications.

Once captured, firms can apply established internal and external policies for retention, supervision, investigation, and legal-hold processes to Claude Cowork communications. This gives compliance and governance teams a more complete record as generative AI becomes embedded in everyday work.

AI that cuts review noise and surfaces risk beyond keywords

Professional Archive brings AI directly into supervision and investigation workflows, helping lean compliance teams focus their attention where it matters most:

Noise Reduction Agent reduces predictable, low-value alerts before they consume reviewer time.

reduces predictable, low-value alerts before they consume reviewer time. Misconduct Detection Agent surfaces behavioral and contextual risk signals beyond static keywords and lexicons, including across multilingual communications.

surfaces behavioral and contextual risk signals beyond static keywords and lexicons, including across multilingual communications. AI Assistant helps reviewers summarize, translate, and investigate communications within their existing review workflow.

helps reviewers summarize, translate, and investigate communications within their existing review workflow. Search with Natural Language, a planned capability, will translate natural-language requests into transparent search criteria that users can review and confirm.

These capabilities build on nearly a decade of Smarsh AI development for regulated communications. Human reviewers remain responsible for final supervision decisions, while AI helps bring potentially relevant information forward sooner.

Learn more about Smarsh solutions for small and mid-sized financial services firms.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in communications data. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines. Smarsh serves a global client base spanning nine of the top 10 banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors, and U.S. state and local government agencies. Follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022121761/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ratika Sadana

press@smarsh.com