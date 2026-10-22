German engineering meets Italian manufacturing in a compact, highly reliable thermal cycler for research and diagnostic laboratories

Diatech Pharmacogenetics, an Italian molecular diagnostics company serving the precision medicine market internationally, is expanding into laboratory instrumentation with Labcycler, a compact PCR thermal cycler built on three principles: robustness, accuracy and ease of use. Designed for routine laboratory workflows, Labcycler delivers reliable performance in nucleic acid amplification.

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Diatech Pharmacogenetics launches Labcycler, a compact PCR thermal cycler.

Originally developed by Germany-based SensoQuest, Labcycler is now manufactured at Diatech's facility in Jesi, Italy, combining German engineering heritage with Italian manufacturing heritage.

Nucleic acid analysis underpins modern medicine, enabling earlier and more precise detection of molecular information across a broad range of applications, from oncology and forensics to veterinary, plant and environmental testing. At the core of these workflows is nucleic acid amplification, a critical step that every lab must be able to perform with accurate, reproducible results.

The SensoQuest investment is the natural evolution of a relationship built on first-hand experience. With more than 30 years in R&D for molecular diagnostics, Diatech had already used and evaluated the product, recognizing its high reliability and precision. Based on its positive experience, Diatech has taken over Labcycler's manufacturing and development in order to make it available to a broader market.

"With the acquisition of SensoQuest and the launch of Labcycler, Diatech is taking a strategic step, from reagents and diagnostic kits to complete solutions for the molecular laboratory," said Fabio Biondi, President of Diatech Pharmacogenetics. "What convinced us was the quality of the German engineering, to which Diatech now adds Italian manufacturing and the know-how we have built over the years. Together, these features create a powerful combination that is grounded in expertise. Precision, reliability and ease of use are what laboratories ask us for every day, and Labcycler delivers them all in a platform built to last."

Designed for up to 600,000 cycles, equivalent to roughly 20 years of use, Labcycler is a future-proof investment for laboratories seeking accuracy, efficiency and excellent value for money.

Labcycler is available now. For more information, visit www.diatechpharmacogenetics.com

DIATECH PHARMACOGENETICS is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative solutions for precision medicine.

Building on extensive experience in solid tumor and liquid biopsy diagnostics, genetics and pharmacogenetics, Diatech constantly invests in R&D to design advanced technologies and integrated solutions. Its portfolio supports pathology departments and molecular biology laboratories in biomarker identification and the molecular characterization of disease.

With a commercial presence in more than 50 countries, Diatech Pharmacogenetics operates globally, providing laboratories, healthcare institutions and international partners with specialist expertise, reliable technologies and innovation-driven solutions.

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