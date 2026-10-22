FL Series uses ultrasonic technology to deliver highly accurate, non-intrusive flow monitoring for data center liquid cooling systems.

Designed for data center liquid cooling applications, the FL Series provides continuous visibility into coolant flow to support effective thermal management and system performance.

An IP65-rated, non-intrusive design, low pressure drops and no moving parts support reliable, low-maintenance operation.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced the launch of its FL Series Ultrasonic Flow Sensors, a non-intrusive flow-monitoring solution for liquid cooling systems in data centers and other industrial applications. Supporting flow rates up to 400 liters per minute, the FL Series provides visibility into coolant flow to help operators identify potential issues and protect the uptime of critical computing infrastructure.

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Sensata Flow Sensors

As data centers support increasingly demanding computing and AI workloads, owners and operators need cooling systems capable of keeping Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) and other critical equipment operating at peak performance. Maintaining accurate coolant flow is central to achieving that goal: too little flow can lead to overheating and reduced equipment performance, while excessive flow can waste energy and decrease cooling efficiency.

Key benefits of the new FL Series include:

Flow measurement accuracy of up to ±1% of full scale to support precise cooling-system monitoring and control.

Support for a wide range of cooling applications, including coolant distribution units (CDUs), chillers, HVAC systems, and industrial cooling equipment, with flow rates up to 400 liters per minute.

Simple integration with digital and analog outputs compatible with Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), building management systems, and other control platforms.

Reliable, low-maintenance operation supported by an IP65-rated design, non-intrusive ultrasonic sensing, no moving parts and low pressure drop.

"As AI and high-performance computing place greater demands on data center infrastructure, effective cooling is becoming increasingly critical," said Alice Martins, EVP and President of Industrials at Sensata Technologies. "Sensata brings capabilities across the data center environment, from thermal management to electrical protection and power management. The FL Series builds on that broader portfolio, giving customers reliable flow data to help them manage cooling performance and keep critical systems operating reliably."

Designed for primary and secondary cooling loops, the FL Series is purpose-built for coolant distribution units (CDUs), chillers, HVAC systems and a range of industrial cooling environments. The platform is compatible with deionized water and glycol mixtures commonly used in liquid cooling systems. Customers can select from a range of housing materials, connection types and communication protocols, with integrated temperature sensing available as an option.

Ultrasonic sensing enables the FL Series to provide stable flow measurements across varying coolant conditions, including the presence of bubbles. This gives operators more dependable cooling data to help identify potential flow issues earlier, support proactive maintenance and reduce the risk of unplanned downtime.

The FL Series expands Sensata's data center portfolio and strengthens its position as a grid-to-chip engineering partner supporting AI and high-performance computing. Across thermal management, electrical protection, and power and peak management, Sensata is helping customers address critical infrastructure needs across the data center environment.

About Sensata

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 16,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense and commercial equipment markets.

Learn more at sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook,Instagram and X

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