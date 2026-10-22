Adobe becomes the Official AI Fan Experience Partner for BWT Alpine Formula One Team, a partnership that aims to deepen audience engagement globally.

Adobe solutions will help shape the next generation of fan experiences by bringing together AI-powered content creation with deep data insights, driving visibility across AI search and providing fans design tools to create shareable content.

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms and BWT Alpine Formula One Team have announced a global premium partnership to reshape fan experiences through AI, with Adobe becoming the Official AI Fan Experience Partner for the team.

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Formula One is one of the world's most dynamic sporting platforms, demanding speed, precision and constant innovation. As the fan base continues to grow globally, audiences have come to expect connected and highly customized interactions. Adobe AI solutions will enable the team to create and personalize experiences with greater speed, while engaging consumers that are leaning more on AI agents and large language models (LLMs) to discover and research brands. The partnership will also empower individual creativity by providing fans AI-powered design tools to express their passion for the sport.

"Formula One has become so much more than what happens on the track, becoming a global sports phenomenon where engineering excellence, innovation, sustainability and cultural connection meet," said Marissa Dacay, global vice president of enterprise marketing, Adobe. "Our partnership with BWT Alpine Formula One Team showcases how Adobe's AI technology is powering new ways to drive fan engagement around the world, creating more personalized connections and providing fans different ways to share their passion for the sport."

"We are entering an incredibly exciting new era for BWT Alpine Formula One Team, and creativity and personalization will be at the heart of how we express our ambitions, our identity, and our connection with audiences and fans worldwide," said Guy Martin, global marketing director, BWT Alpine Formula One Team. "Adobe is an incredible partner for this journey, giving us the tools to bring our vision to life in new and unexpected ways. Together we have an opportunity to create experiences that extend far beyond the racetrack."

The partnership will provide BWT Alpine Formula One Team access to solutions across Adobe CX Enterprise, a set of solutions that unify marketing, creativity and AI technologies to drive impactful fan experiences. Over 20,000 brands rely on Adobe solutions to drive Customer Experience Orchestration (CXO), creating systems where organizations can anticipate customer intent and create interactions that are relevant and engaging. BWT Alpine Formula One Team is partnering with Adobe to accelerate CXO and reimagine every touchpoint it has with fans.

The partnership is focused on AI initiatives that will include:

A new system for content creation: Adobe GenStudio-the AI-powered content supply chain solution-will enable the team to easily create tailored experiences for fans anywhere in the world. By powering content production with AI, the team can deliver personalized variations that speak to individual tastes and preferences.

Adobe GenStudio-the AI-powered content supply chain solution-will enable the team to easily create tailored experiences for fans anywhere in the world. By powering content production with AI, the team can deliver personalized variations that speak to individual tastes and preferences. Deeper insights to drive better engagement: The team will leverage Adobe Experience Platform, a solution that can provide a real-time, comprehensive view into fan engagement. This will help enable a new level of precision for driving CXO, where the team can deliver the right message on the right channel, in moments that matter.

The team will leverage Adobe Experience Platform, a solution that can provide a real-time, comprehensive view into fan engagement. This will help enable a new level of precision for driving CXO, where the team can deliver the right message on the right channel, in moments that matter. Mindshare across AI surfaces: As AI agents and LLMs become a primary surface for consumer discovery and research, the team will implement Adobe Brand Visibility (an AI search optimization system) to understand how the team is showing up across leading platforms and make quick changes that can boost discoverability.

As AI agents and LLMs become a primary surface for consumer discovery and research, the team will implement Adobe Brand Visibility (an AI search optimization system) to understand how the team is showing up across leading platforms and make quick changes that can boost discoverability. Fan creativity, powered by AI: The team will be able to equip fans with design tools to convey their passion for the sport through Adobe Express (the quick and easy create-anything app), with generative AI capabilities that enable high-quality image generation.

The partnership will enhance the fan experience from the 2027 Formula One season and beyond. Through its collaboration with Adobe, the team will be able to reach even bigger audiences and deepen its connection with fans around the world.

About Adobe

Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more visit www.adobe.com.

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly and rising star Franco Colapinto. The two drivers, under the leadership of Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore and Managing Director Steve Nielsen and piloting the revolutionary Alpine A526, are driving forward the team's charge during a highly competitive Formula One season. The team operates out of its Enstone factory in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, where it has been based since 1992, in its previous guises as Benetton Formula, Renault F1 Team and Lotus F1 Team. Enstone has a winning legacy with seven Formula One World Championships including the Drivers' World Championship [1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006] with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors' World Championship [1995, 2005 and 2006]. The team's 2026 car, the A526, is designed and built on-site with the 1000-strong workforce working hard towards the new opportunities presented in the 24-race season. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com

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Contacts:

Public relations contact

Alexis Weiss

Adobe

aweiss@adobe.com

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

media@alpinef1.com