Former IonQ Chief Revenue Officer and NVIDIA enterprise sales leader joins as independent non-executive director as Chemify scales chemputation worldwide

Chemify, the digital chemistry company, today announced the appointment of Rima Alameddine to its Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director.

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Chemify, the digital chemistry company, today announced the appointment of Rima Alameddine to its Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director. Alameddine brings three decades of experience commercialising transformative technologies and scaling global businesses, spanning the internet era at Cisco, the rise of AI at NVIDIA and the emergence of quantum computing at IonQ.

Alameddine brings three decades of experience commercialising transformative technologies and scaling global businesses, spanning the internet era at Cisco, the rise of AI at NVIDIA and the emergence of quantum computing at IonQ. Most recently, from 2022 to 2025, she served as Chief Revenue Officer of IonQ, where she led the company's global go-to-market organisation, including enterprise and government sales, strategic partnerships and customer success. Previously, she spent nearly seven years at NVIDIA as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, initially building its enterprise business across the eastern half of the United States from the ground up, and subsequently leading key industries, including healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing, across the Americas. Earlier she held engineering and sales leadership roles at Cisco over 18 years, including leading its New York enterprise business.

Her appointment comes as Chemify moves into its next phase of growth. In September the company announced an £89.9 million expansion, supported by £22 million from Scottish Enterprise and the UK Government, to establish a new global headquarters and research and development centre at the University of Glasgow's Health Innovation Hub in Govan and to create up to 300 new jobs. Chemify's Series B round, co-led by Wing Venture Capital and Insight Partners, has been extended to £51.9 million, taking the total funding raised to more than £110 million.

Professor Lee Cronin, founder and CEO of Chemify, said: "While chemistry design powered by AI has gone exponential, making has not. Chemify closes that gap, and our Chemifarm in Glasgow has shown that chemputation-AI works. The next job is a commercial one: how do we get this into the hands of every company that designs and makes molecules? Rima has done exactly this twice, building an enterprise sales business at NVIDIA from scratch and then taking quantum computing to enterprise customers at IonQ. We are very pleased she is joining the board as we build the first chemistry hyperscaler."

Rima Alameddine said: "At NVIDIA and IonQ I brought new kinds of computing to market and saw what became possible when customers put them to work. Chemify is taking computing one step further into the physical world: a molecule designed in software can be made, tested and scaled on the same platform. Lee and the team have proved it in their Glasgow Chemifarm, and I'm delighted to join the board and help them take it to the world."

Alameddine holds a Master's degree in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University and a Bachelor's degree in Computer and Communication Engineering from the American University of Beirut. She is a frequent speaker on emerging technologies and leadership.

About Chemify

Chemify is a digital chemistry company based in Glasgow, Scotland. A spin-out from the University of Glasgow, it combines artificial intelligence, robotics and chemistry to design, make and scale new molecules for medicines and advanced materials. Its chemputation technology, built on more than 20 years of research in the Cronin Group, turns chemical synthesis into code that can be run automatically and reproducibly, grounding AI-driven molecular design in physical synthesis. Chemify's first Chemifarm in Glasgow is operational and the company is now establishing a new global headquarters and research and development centre at the University of Glasgow's Health Innovation Hub in Govan. Chemify is backed by investors including Wing Venture Capital, Insight Partners, 8VC and Triatomic Capital, with support from Scottish Enterprise and the UK Government. For more information visit www.chemify.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

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