Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 14:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TFS HealthScience Unveils New Global Brand Identity

TFS HealthScience Unveils New Global Brand Identity

New identity makes clear how Swedish-founded CRO works with biotech, pharma and medtech sponsors: radical honesty, scientific urgency, therapeutic depth and teams that stay

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS HealthScience, a global clinical research organization (CRO) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, has launched a new brand identity and claim: Securing the path from science to life. Introduced on October 5, 2026, the identity sets out how TFS works with biotech, pharma and medtech sponsors in more than 40 countries: radical honesty, scientific urgency, therapeutic depth and teams that stay. The people, the leadership and the commitment to sponsor programs stay the same.

"Our new brand shows exactly who we are and where we are going," said Markus Granlund, Chief Executive Officer of TFS HealthScience. "We secure the path from science to life and we do that with a great team that goes above and beyond to make it happen."

Watch the TFS brand film

Watch the brand film at tfscro.com/new-brand ?

The short film shows the new TFS in practice: how its teams work alongside sponsors from first patient to database lock.

What the new brand stands for

The identity anchors every study in the company's purpose: to apply a human lens to clinical development so that promising science reaches the patients who need it. TFS began in Lund with a clear idea of how clinical research should be done. Tell sponsors exactly what the data says, act with urgency and keep the same experts on a study from first patient to database lock.

The new brand turns that idea into four commitments sponsors can hold TFS to:

  • Radical honesty. TFS teams tell sponsors exactly what the data says and flag what matters early.
  • Scientific urgency. Therapeutic leads hold direct decision-making authority, so sponsors get fast decisions without escalation chains.
  • Therapeutic depth. TFS focuses on five therapeutic areas: dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology and ophthalmology. Clinical leads know the indication before kickoff.
  • Teams that stay. 88% of TFS teams stay for the whole study, 8 percentage points above the industry average. The people who start a trial are still there at database lock.

Sponsors work with TFS through full delivery, embedded resourcing or a blend of both, shaped around what they keep in-house and what they hand over.

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a global clinical research organization (CRO) that partners with biotech, pharma and medtech sponsors to secure the path from science to life. Founded in Lund, Sweden, in 1996, TFS operates in more than 40 countries. The company focuses on five therapeutic areas: dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology and ophthalmology. Learn more at tfscro.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tfs-healthscience-unveils-new-global-brand-identity-302915828.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.