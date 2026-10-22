The People's Government of Xinyu City: Tiangong Kaiwu, Connecting the World Dialogue on High-Quality Industrial Development Held in Xinyu, Jiangxi

The People's Government of Xinyu City

XINYU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tiangong Kaiwu, Connecting the World Dialogue on High-Quality Industrial Development took place recently in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province. Around 120 guests from government, academia and business communities at home and abroad gathered for in-depth discussions on integrating fine traditional Chinese culture with advanced manufacturing, boosting international cooperation, and telling China's stories well.

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Haji Dabo, Director of the Sierra Leone National Mineral Resources Agency, noted that Tiangong Kaiwu, the renowned 17th-century Chinese encyclopedia of science and industry, embodies the wisdom of the Chinese nation. Centuries ago, people understood the importance of following objective laws and harnessing human ingenuity to explore and utilize natural resources. "We look forward to deeper cooperation with more Chinese enterprises across the whole new energy industrial chain - from upstream to downstream - to translate resource advantages into development dividends and contribute to the global transition to green energy," he said.

Xinyu is where Tiangong Kaiwu was completed. In the 10th year of the Chongzhen reign of the Ming Dynasty, Song Yingxing finished this monumental scientific work hailed as "China's encyclopedia of crafts from the 17th century". Nearly 400 years on, Xinyu has adopted the culture of Tiangong Kaiwu as its core urban theme. Cultural elements are woven into daily city life through landmarks such as Tiangong Avenue and Kaiwu Avenue, alongside events including the Tiangong Kaiwu Cup Basketball Tournament and the Tiangong Kaiwu Skills Competition.

During the event, Xinyu City signed a friendship and cooperation agreement with Salta, Argentina. The event is hosted by Xinhua News Information Center, the Xinyu Municipal Party Committee and the People's Government of Xinyu City. Going forward, Xinyu will continue rolling out related activities to build Tiangong Kaiwu into a distinctive urban cultural IP.

Contact person: Mr. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.