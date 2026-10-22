Shopware U.S.: Shopware named "a Visionary" in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

Shopware named "a Visionary" in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

SCHÖPPINGEN, Germany, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopware announced today that the company has once again been named "a Visionary" in the "2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce". This marks the seventh consecutive year that Shopware has been included among the providers evaluated by Gartner worldwide. The report evaluated a total of 14 digital commerce platforms worldwide.

The "Magic Quadrant" positions technology providers based on their "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision". For companies looking to evaluate B2C or B2B commerce platforms, we feel the report offers a structured overview of the digital commerce market and the key capabilities of providers.

Why this is important for retailers and partners

According to Gartner's definition, visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well. In our view, Shopware's open and "composable" approach, combined with AI-powered features, advanced integrations, and a strong partner ecosystem, enables merchants and agencies to innovate independently, scale efficiently, and grow flexibly.

"We never set out to simply manage commerce, but to keep rethinking it," says Sebastian Hamann, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Shopware. "We think Gartner positioning Shopware once again as a Visionary, and this time as the only one, confirms this path. And it spurs us on: with agentic AI and an open, scalable platform for B2B and B2C, we aim to shape the next era of commerce."

The full report, "2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce", can be found here: https://www.shopware.com/en/gartner-magic-quadrant/

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Aditya Vasudevan, Penny Gillespie, Sandy Shen, Jason Daigler, Mike Lowndes, 19 October 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Shopware:

Shopware is the open commerce platform for the age of agentic commerce. It provides global B2C and B2B companies with the powerful, agile and scalable infrastructure they need for sustainable growth.

The platform combines the robust security of open-source technology with a flexible API-first architecture. It brings together ready-to-use capabilities with the freedom to customize and extend solutions and bring innovations to market quickly.

Shopware supports all deployment models: SaaS, PaaS and self-hosted. This gives companies full flexibility and control over their infrastructure and data, allowing them to align the platform with their strategic priorities. Shopware is one of Europe's leading commerce platforms and is also growing rapidly in North America.

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