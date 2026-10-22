Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates: UAE leads landmark global operation with 30 countries and leading technology companies against AI-powered fraud networks

UAE leads landmark global operation with 30 countries and leading technology companies against AI-powered fraud networks

Operation Confrontation Ghost brings together INTERPOL, Meta, TikTok, Mastercard, Huawei, and other partners together in a united front against cross-border scam networks and sextortion.

VIENNA, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior, law enforcement authorities from 30 countries across five continents joined INTERPOL, the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and 13 private sector partners from the technology and financial sectors in a first-of-its-kind operation against the criminal networks behind cross-border digital fraud. The operation identified more than USD 39 billion in funds and cryptocurrencies linked to scam activity, with participating countries, jurisdictions and private sector partners working towards the recovery of these assets.

The operation reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates which places the safety of people and communities at the heart of the UAE's international engagement and regards security in the digital age as a shared global responsibility that no nation can address alone. Guided by this vision, the UAE has moved from calling for international cooperation to leading it in practice. Operation Confrontation Ghost builds on the UAE Ministry of Interior's strong track record of successful international operations and its extensive experience and expertise in combating transnational organised crime and digital fraud.

Running from 1 July to 30 September 2026, the operation targeted three of the fastest-growing threats in the digital space: AI-enabled fraud, digital financial fraud, and technology-facilitated sextortion, a crime that often targets children and teenagers and leaves families facing lasting harm.

"Under the UAE's global leadership, Operation Confrontation Ghost transformed international shared intelligence into coordinated operational impact. This first-of-its-kind initiative demonstrates how the UAE continues to drive practical international responses to evolving threats such as AI-enabled fraud and cross-border scams, strengthening collective resilience for all participating nations," said Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior.

Over three months, the operation identified over 15,500 victims and more than 3,500 suspects across multiple countries, resulting in more than 960 arrests and raids on 29 fraud centres. Investigations resulted in the shutdown of over 570 social media accounts used to move money and manipulate victims, and identified more than 4,126 bank accounts linked to fraud. Participants exchanged more than 9,000 pieces of intelligence and information between law enforcement agencies and mapped distinct criminal methods, building a shared picture of how modern scam networks recruit and deceive victims and launder money across borders.

For too long, these networks have used borders as a shield, and Operation Confrontation Ghost was designed to strip that shield away.

By converting shared intelligence and technical capabilities into coordinated action, the operation disrupted criminal networks, targeted illicit financial flows, and strengthened protections for communities worldwide. Participating countries and private sector partners included:

30 countries: United Arab Emirates, Philippines, Canada, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom, Ecuador, Romania, Kuwait, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Denmark, Myanmar, Brazil, Jordan, Italy, Maldives, Singapore, Sweden, China, Senegal, France, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Slovakia, Kenya, Morocco, Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea.

countries: United Arab Emirates, Philippines, Canada, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom, Ecuador, Romania, Kuwait, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Denmark, Myanmar, Brazil, Jordan, Italy, Maldives, Singapore, Sweden, China, Senegal, France, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Slovakia, Kenya, Morocco, Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea. 13 private sector partners: Bayut, Crypto.com, Dubizzle, Feedzai, Ghostly Solutions, Group-IB, Huawei, Mastercard, Meiya Pico, Meta, Outseer, TikTok, and Trend Micro.

The results of Operation Confrontation Ghost were unveiled at the Thirteenth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC COP13) in Vienna at a UAE-led side-event titled 'From Cooperation to Action: How Law Enforcement, International Organizations and the Private Sector Can Jointly Counter Organized Fraud'.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) commended the operation and its outcomes, recognizing the UAE's pivotal role in bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and technology companies, under a unified framework to strengthen collective efforts in combating this form of crime.

Speaking during the event Monica Juma, Executive Director of the UNODC said:

"I commend the United Arab Emirates for using their convening power and making this operation possible...I also wish to recognize the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, whose vision and commitment have been instrumental in advancing this effort."

The side event focused on turning operational experience into sustained international cooperation, stronger public-private partnerships and greater readiness against evolving fraud methods, including those powered by artificial intelligence. It also reflected the UAE's role as a practical and trusted convenor of law enforcement, international organisations and the private sector.

The UAE Ministry of Interior thanked all participating countries, companies, and organizations for their contributions and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing practical, inclusive cooperation against transnational digital fraud, so that those who profit from deception have nowhere to hide.

Further information on the operation can be found in this video: https://we.tl/t-grte7ZXD8Adgqg1Z

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