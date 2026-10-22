Hong Kong, SAR, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Finance leaders and representatives of international organisations attended the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Finance Ministers' Meeting (FMM) 2026, successfully held in Hong Kong for the first time (October 20-21). Participants engaged in in-depth exchanges on issues concerning regional financial and economic development.

Yesterday (October 21), the FMM issued the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers' Joint Statement, reaffirming the commitment to building an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040 for the prosperity of all our people and future generations.





Representatives of the participating APEC member economies and international organisations during the meeting.



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Minister of Finance and chair of the 2026 FMM, Lan Fo'an, said that all parties should firmly implement the consensus reached at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, uphold multilateralism, and deepen practical co-operation in fiscal and financial affairs, with a view to contributing to regional economic and financial stability and long-term sustainable growth.

Earlier, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, welcomed participants to the FMM.

"This is a historic occasion for Hong Kong. The APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting - part of APEC China 2026 - is taking place in our city for the very first time. We are honoured to support this significant international event, which brings together the member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, representing some three billion people and accounting for over 60 per cent of global GDP," Mr Lee said.

"Under the unique 'one country, two systems' principle, Hong Kong enjoys both the China advantage and the global advantage. We are the only common law jurisdiction in China, our country, and have a legal and regulatory regime similar to most of the world's top financial hubs."

Speaking during the discussion sessions, Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, said that amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainties over trade policies, Asia-Pacific economies should strengthen co-operation to maintain the smooth flow of trade and investment, while guarding against financial risks and nurturing long-term growth drivers.

He said that Hong Kong would leverage its unique advantages under the "one country, two systems" principle, and make full use of its diverse financing channels and professional services as an international financial centre to serve as a "super connector" and "super value-adder."

"Regionally, we need open channels for trade and investment, not new barriers. Connected markets allow capital to reach productive uses and technologies be adopted across borders," Mr Chan said during a plenary session on Global and Regional Economic and Financial Outlook (October 20).

"Our collective task is to safeguard stability while strengthening the foundations for lasting prosperity. Hong Kong, China stands ready to work with fellow economies to seize opportunities, manage risks and support more resilient, sustainable and inclusive growth across the Asia Pacific."

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) held two thematic seminars (October 20) on "Fostering a digitalised, inclusive and sustainable supply chain ecosystem through finance" and "Mobilising capital for nature: scaling finance and regional cooperation across APEC" respectively.

In his welcoming remarks at the seminars, Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR, said: "In an era of profound economic transformation and evolving global challenges, prosperity will not be secured by any economy acting alone. It will be built through partnership, innovation and resilience. I am therefore delighted that this seminar brings together regulators, business leaders and experts from across the Asia-Pacific region for meaningful exchanges on how we can unlock new opportunities, strengthen financial resilience, and drive sustainable growth for all."

Following the conclusion of the FMM, Mr Lee and other officials met Mr Lan at Government House to exchange views on economic and financial development of the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong. Mr Lee expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the country for its trust in and support for Hong Kong, as well as its strong affirmation of Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre.

During the FMM, a diverse range of tours and visits were arranged for members of delegations from participating economies and international organisations to enjoy the city's cultural heritage and unique charm as an international metropolis.

The itineraries included visits to the Peak, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Palace Museum, Xiqu Centre, Chinese Culinary Institute and Ocean Park as well as a boat tour to enjoy the renowned views of Victoria Harbour.

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