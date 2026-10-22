Templafy Limited: Templafy Launches Templafy Team, Enabling Professionals to Build and Share Their Own Document Agents

New offering turns company knowledge, templates and best practices into customizable AI agents for creating professional, business-ready presentations

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templafy, the agentic document generation platform, today announces the launch of Templafy Team, a new offering that enables professional teams to build, customize and share their own purpose-built Document Agents, powered by company knowledge, templates and trusted content.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday business workflows, professionals have more tools than ever to generate content, but ensuring the output is high-quality and consistent remains a challenge, particularly when teams are repeatedly creating similar presentations, proposals and client deliverables.

Designed for document-intensive teams, including consulting, professional services, financial services and sales, Templafy Team combines customizable Document Agents with Templafy's patented document generation technology. Rather than individuals repeatedly prompting AI or rebuilding presentations from previous work, business teams can now put their existing knowledge, expertise and best practices into shared agents that can be reused across recurring workflows.

Oskar Konstantyner, CPO at Templafy, comments: "AI has made it easier than ever to generate content, but generating a document is only one part of getting work done. The bigger opportunity is enabling teams to create AI agents that understand how their business operates, drawing on their own knowledge, expertise and established ways of working.

"With Templafy Team, we're combining the flexibility to build your own agents with the document generation capabilities needed to produce high-quality, business-ready work. Instead of everyone working with AI differently, teams can build on shared knowledge and best practices, creating a more consistent and scalable approach."

The offering enables professional teams to:

Build and share custom Document Agents: Create and customize AI agents for recurring business needs, turning individual expertise and ways of working into reusable capabilities for the whole team.

Create and customize AI agents for recurring business needs, turning individual expertise and ways of working into reusable capabilities for the whole team. Put company knowledge to work: Ground AI in trusted company information, methodologies and best practices, so outputs reflect the business rather than relying on prompts alone.

Ground AI in trusted company information, methodologies and best practices, so outputs reflect the business rather than relying on prompts alone. Create professional, on-brand PowerPoints: Generate native, editable presentations using company templates and approved assets, reducing the time spent rebuilding and formatting AI-generated outputs .

Generate native, editable presentations using company templates and approved assets, reducing the time spent rebuilding and formatting AI-generated outputs Work within existing AI workflows: Access Templafy Document Agents through PowerPoint, ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot, without requiring teams to change the tools they already use.

Access Templafy Document Agents through PowerPoint, ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot, without requiring teams to change the tools they already use. Go beyond initial generation: Use AI agents to develop presentations, make edits and review outputs against company knowledge and standards.





Templafy Team is available with a 14-day free trial. For more information, visit https://www.templafy.com/teams/ .

Notes to editors

About Templafy

Templafy is the leading agentic document generation platform, enabling professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency.

Our platform allows enterprises to curb AI in the moments that matter by giving AI agents the right context, guardrails, and company-approved knowledge to work from. Through our approach, AI agents apply a combination of AI generated content and rules-based automation to create high-quality and trustworthy documents at speed, without compromising organizational control or consistency, at a low and predictable token cost.

Accessible directly within tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, and AI Assistants including Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot, Templafy's patented technology simplifies document workflows, reduces risk, and gives teams greater confidence in the documents that matter most.

More than 4 million users worldwide rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI. Trusted by industry leaders including KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they would typically spend on repetitive content, such as proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports, allowing them to focus on revenue-driving work instead.

For more information, press only:

Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com