Chinese solar cell and module maker Aiko Solar has revealed plans to upgrade and convert its Tianjin base from passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cell capacity to 6 GW of its all-back-contact (ABC) cell capacity. Aiko's proprietary ABC cells feature n-type technology which shifts all electrical grid lines and busbars from the front surface to the rear side of the cell. The architecture is intended to increase light absorption and improve aesthetics, particularly for rooftop and distributed PV applications. A filing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange explains that project will utilise ...

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