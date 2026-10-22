Vonage Identity Insights API earns top recognition for delivering real-time network intelligence that protects enterprises against fraud at scale

Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named a gold winner at the Merit Awards for Technology for its Vonage Identity Insights API, a solution that puts real-time mobile network intelligence directly in the hands of enterprises to help stop fraud before it starts.

The award recognizes Vonage's leadership in transforming how businesses approach digital trust. As fraud grows in both scale and sophistication, with global cybercrime losses exceeding $10 trillion in 2025¹, Vonage Identity Insights offers enterprises a fundamentally different approach: harnessing carrier-grade signals sourced directly from the network to detect threats in real time, with no friction added to the customer experience.

At the core of the solution are trust signals including SIM Swap detection, which flags when a SIM card has recently changed, a common precursor to account takeover fraud, and Subscriber Match, which cross-references user-supplied attributes against mobile operator KYC records to verify identity in real time. Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to block synthetic identities, streamline onboarding, and strengthen compliance, while improving the customer journey.

The Vonage Identity Insights API is available as part of the broader Vonage Protection Suite, a comprehensive set of tools and APIs, including Fraud Defender and the Verify API with Silent Authentication, that enterprises can deploy individually or in combination to address a wide range of security use cases.

"Identity fraud isn't a future threat, it's the challenge enterprises are navigating today, at massive scale," said Kunal Shukla, Head of Solution Area, Network Powered Solutions at Vonage. "What makes Vonage Identity Insights different is that it turns the network itself into a trust layer. By exposing carrier-grade intelligence through a single, developer-friendly API, we're giving enterprises the tools to stop fraud at the source, without adding steps that slow down the customer. This gold recognition reflects what our customers are already experiencing: real protection designed to block threats without slowing down genuine customers."

"In an era where identity fraud and security threats are rapidly evolving, Vonage stood out for delivering a solution that pairs robust protection with seamless execution," said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. "Its gold-winning entry demonstrated the exact kind of measurable impact and technical rigor our judges were looking for in the cybersecurity category."

Established in 2022, the Merit Awards for Technology recognizes organizations delivering exceptional innovation and measurable impact across the technology landscape. Winners are selected by a panel of leading journalists, consultants, executives, entrepreneurs, and educators.

For more information about the Vonage Protection Suite, visit vonage.com/communications-apis/protection-suite.

Cybercrime Statistics 2025: Costs, Attacks, and Global Impact. Deep Strike. May 18, 2025.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022362216/en/

Contacts:

press@vonage.com