Experienced defense executive to lead industrial execution and development of electronic warfare and special vehicle opportunities across Italian and international markets

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), a dual-use Defense Security platform company, today announced the appointment of Gianluca Trezza as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of TEKNE S.p.A. ("Tekne"), effective October 26, 2026. The appointment follows NUBURU's acquisition of a 70% controlling interest in Tekne on October 15, 2026, and places industrial execution and commercial development at the center of the next phase of integration.

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Gianluca Trezza

Trezza brings more than three decades of experience across Italian institutions and the international defense industry. Following service in Italy's Guardia di Finanza, where he attained the rank of Major, he held senior leadership roles at ELT Group, a major player in EW and defense industry, across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and global business development. His experience spans electronic warfare, cyber intelligence, C4ISR and international industrial partnerships.

His priorities will include aligning customer commitments with procurement and production, strengthening program controls, engaging the relevant Italian authorities on potential program reactivation, and developing Tekne's electronic-warfare, special-vehicle and defense-mobility businesses. This mandate supports NUBURU's strategy of combining Tekne's industrial capabilities with the group's photonics, software and systems-integration capabilities, subject to technical qualification, customer requirements and applicable approvals.

"With Tekne now part of NUBURU, our priority is execution," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU. "Gianluca brings the sector knowledge and international experience to connect customer opportunities with industrial delivery. We intend to demonstrate progress through confirmed awards, reliable deliveries and the conversion of those deliveries into revenue."

"With Golden Power authorization secured and NUBURU's acquisition completed, I am fully committed to working with the relevant Italian government authorities and contracting bodies to pursue the resumption of selected eligible programs and opportunities placed on hold while the authorization process was pending," said Gianluca Trezza. "We will address the contractual and technical requirements of each program and align delivery plans with customers and suppliers. Any resumption or new award remains subject to the relevant authorities' decisions and applicable procurement procedures."

Tekne commercial overview

USD millions at 100% of Tekne, grouped by the military and civil classifications in its registers. Other sectors include civil protection, public safety, transport and industrial applications.

Commercial category Military defense Other sectors Indicative revenue-generation period4 Orders and programs remaining value1 22.41 74.38 Q4 2026-2029 for the plan's existing-program pool Projects and orders for potential reactivation2 254.62 18.63 2027-2030 for selected defense programs Additional pipeline3 181.50 78.33 2027-2029 in the register scenario; broader new-business plan through 2031

By recorded value, approximately 89% of the order and program portfolio relates to Italy and 11% to markets outside Italy. The potential reactivation register relates entirely to Italian contracting authorities, representing approximately 100% Italy and 0% outside Italy. Additional pipeline is approximately 39% Italy and 61% outside Italy, illustrating the international scope of Tekne's prospective business.

1 Preliminary remaining program value in the supplied September operating schedule, including conditional items; not validated signed backlog or a revenue forecast.

2 Historical values of terminated contracts and previously unawarded procurement procedures under review for possible reactivation or renewed participation. These are not current awards or expected recoveries.

3Gross value of 41 prospective opportunities.

4 Periods are indicative planning assumptions. The business plan and commercial registers cover different populations; these dates do not allocate every amount in the table to annual revenue. The 2031 growth scenario requires further new orders beyond the identified pipeline.

USD amounts are approximate and have been translated at a reference exchange rate of $1.1551 per euro, consistent with the rate used in the Company's previous portfolio disclosures. Actual US GAAP translation rates may differ.

Revenue generation through 2031

The planning scenario concentrates existing-program revenue in 2027-2028, with remaining deliveries through 2029. Selected defense programs assume restart in December 2026, with initial revenue from other MoD procedures in March 2027 and Flyer in April 2027. These programs require reinstatement or new awards, production funding and customer acceptance. Growth through 2031 also depends on securing further new business.

The Company intends to build on Tekne's customer base across Italy, the United States, NATO and allied markets where authorized, extending equipment deliveries through maintenance, upgrades, software and lifecycle support. New integrated offerings remain subject to qualification and customer adoption. NUBURU aims to integrate Tekne into a comprehensive Defense Security platform, operating as a long-term industrial group with shared engineering, coordinated manufacturing and integrated customer solutions across electronic warfare, special vehicles, photonics, software and lifecycle services.

About NUBURU Inc

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is developing a dual-use Defense Security platform combining electronic warfare and defense mobility, laser and photonics engineering, operational-resilience software and AI-assisted orchestration, and advanced manufacturing and support. Its strategy is to integrate operating businesses and developing technologies into solutions for defense, security, critical-infrastructure and industrial customers. NUBURU's operating capabilities include Tekne's special-vehicle and electronic-system engineering, Lyocon's laser expertise and Orbit's operational-resilience software. Integrated mission packages and technologies under development remain subject to validation and applicable approvals. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements about leadership priorities, integration, industrial execution, prospective awards, program reactivation, billing, pipeline and multiannual revenue scenarios, financing and market expansion.

Program and pipeline measures are preliminary and unaudited; they are not recognized revenue or complete forecasts. Pipeline estimates do not guarantee awards and may overlap with other program descriptions. Reactivation values represent historical contract or procurement amounts, not expected recoveries. Resumption or new awards may not occur. Illustrative scenarios depend on their assumptions and do not establish future results.

Actual results may differ materially because of procurement and funding decisions; contract changes or cancellations; competition; supply-chain, capacity, delivery, acceptance or payment delays; working-capital and financing constraints; integration risks; product qualification; export-control, security, Golden Power and other regulatory requirements; currency, liquidity and continued-listing risks; and other factors described in NUBURU's SEC filings. Statements speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net