NORTE, A NEIGHBORHOOD MEXICAN STEAKHOUSE, TO OPEN IN MANHATTAN'S FLATIRON DISTRICT THIS OCTOBER

Rooted in the Northern Mexican Asador, with Prime Steaks, Live-Fire Cooking, and Warm Hospitality at Its Core

Norte is a new neighborhood Mexican steakhouse opening October 29, 2026, at 39 West 19th Street in Manhattan's Flatiron District.

Inspired by the asador de barrio , a fixture of everyday life in northern Mexico, where neighbors gather around carne asada , live-fire cooking, and the table.

, a fixture of everyday life in northern Mexico, where neighbors gather around , live-fire cooking, and the table. Led by Executive Chef Oriol Mendívil, the menu features USDA Prime steaks cooked in a Josper charcoal oven, northern Mexican coastal seafood, handmade corn and flour tortillas, trompo-carved tacos, a tableside chicharrón cart, and daily specials, including a signature French Dip Barbacoa (limited to 12 orders per night).

cart, and daily specials, including a signature French Dip Barbacoa (limited to 12 orders per night). The 150-seat restaurant is housed in a restored 1910 landmark building, with interiors designed by Mexican firm A de Arquitectos.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29, the spirit and culinary traditions of northern Mexico will arrive in Manhattan's Flatiron District with the opening of Norte, a new neighborhood Mexican steakhouse from restaurateur Alberto Martínez. Located at 39 West 19th Street in a beautifully restored 1910 landmark building, Norte draws inspiration from the asador de barrio - the northern Mexican tradition of gathering around carne asada, a communal ritual of grilling meat over live fire and sharing meals around the table. Anchored by a Josper charcoal oven, Norte combines prime steaks and open-fire cooking with the warmth and familiarity of a classic neighborhood bistro.

Norte marks the latest U.S. venture from Martínez and his second restaurant in New York City, following the 2025 opening of Cuerno New York at Rockefeller Center. Building on decades of hospitality experience and a portfolio of restaurants across Mexico and the U.S., Martínez continues to introduce authentic northern Mexican foodways and culture to a global audience.

"For generations, Mexican cooks have shaped how New York eats. Norte is our way of honoring that legacy by bringing northern Mexican cooking and hospitality to the heart of the city," said Martínez. "Northern Mexican cuisine has a depth, history, and craft that deserves to stand shoulder to shoulder with the American, Chinese, Italian, and French culinary giants that have defined New York dining."

Led by Executive Chef Oriol Mendívil and Chef of Culinary Innovation Jaime Cavazos, Norte's menu traces the traditional progression of a northern Mexican meal - moving from botanas and tacos to vibrant vegetables, carne asada, and slow-cooked house specialties designed for sharing. Each section - Botanas, Tacos, Vegetales, La Carne Asada, Especiales de la Casa, and Sides - honors regional traditions through premium ingredients and precise techniques.

"In building the menu at Norte, we wanted to create something deeply rooted in our traditions while offering a fresh perspective on a side of Mexican cuisine we're proud to introduce to New York," said Executive Chef Oriol Mendívil. "We let the quality of the ingredients and the depth of the flavors speak for themselves, creating a menu that feels authentic to our roots yet distinctly Norte."

Botanas: A selection of small plates designed for sharing, including a tableside chicharrón cart serving freshly fried pork skin alongside handmade tortillas, house-made salsas and accompaniments for guests to assemble their own tacos. Highlights include:

Chicharrón de Cachete: Crispy beef cheek with guacamole, served tableside

Crispy beef cheek with guacamole, served tableside Chicharrón de Rib Eye: Crispy rib eye, frijoles meneados

Tacos: The taco program explores the range of meats and preparations central to northern Mexican cooking, from spit-roasted pork to slow-braised beef and crispy beef cheek. The trompo is a centerpiece, with marinated pork slowly roasted on a vertical spit and carved to order onto handmade tortillas, accompanied by house-made salsas. Highlights include:

Tacos de Trompo : Spit-roasted marinated pork carved to order with grilled pineapple, onion and cilantro

: Spit-roasted marinated pork carved to order with grilled pineapple, onion and cilantro Tacos Bachi: Slow-braised beef barbacoa with a crispy cheese crust and chicharrón

Vegetables: Familiar Mexican ingredients are reimagined through a contemporary lens, pairing classic flavors with unexpected preparations and rich savory accents. Highlights include:

Col Asada: Charred cabbage with pistachio, a touch of truffle and a creamy beef jus dressing

Charred cabbage with pistachio, a touch of truffle and a creamy beef jus dressing Chicharrón de Esquites: Crispy corn and pumpkin seeds with red chile aioli, Grana Padano and fresh lime

La Carne Asada: Norte's kitchen centers on a Josper charcoal oven, where cooking over natural charcoal imparts the signature char and subtle smokiness that defines the restaurant's fire-driven approach. USDA Prime steaks take center stage, elevated by northern Mexican flavor profiles. Highlights include:

Rib Eye con Tuétano: USDA Prime rib eye with roasted bone marrow, topped with a Northern-style garlic-chili sauce and piquín pepper with lime

USDA Prime rib eye with roasted bone marrow, topped with a Northern-style garlic-chili sauce and piquín pepper with lime Vacío al Jus: USDA Prime flap steak, grilled over the fire and served with a rich, slow-cooked beef jus

Especialidades de la Casa: Bridging classic New York steakhouse staples with the vibrant flavors of northern Mexico, Norte's house specialties honor recipes passed down through generations, cooked with the same precision and patience as the steaks. Highlights include:

French Dip de Barbacoa: A limited house specialty - only 12 crafted daily - featuring tender beef cheek and tongue barbacoa slow-cooked for 12 hours in the charcoal oven, served on house-made sourdough with melted Chihuahua cheese. Accompanied by a reduced, northern-spiced jus for dipping, and finished with creamy jalapeño sauce and horseradish dressing

A limited house specialty - - featuring tender beef cheek and tongue barbacoa slow-cooked for 12 hours in the charcoal oven, served on house-made sourdough with melted Chihuahua cheese. Accompanied by a reduced, northern-spiced jus for dipping, and finished with creamy jalapeño sauce and horseradish dressing Lengua en Salsa Verde : Beef tongue slow-cooked until tender in a bright salsa verde, served with homemade corn tortillas

: Beef tongue slow-cooked until tender in a bright salsa verde, served with homemade corn tortillas Pollo Asado Rojo: Half chicken marinated in a rich adobo of dried red chiles, garlic, and spices, then roasted over the Josper fire

Sides: Bringing the communal ritual of shared sides to the table, Norte reimagines familiar favorites with a gentle northern heat. Highlights include:

Puré de Papa : Idaho mashed potatoes, a steakhouse staple, enriched with roasted garlic and a 48-hour beef jus

: Idaho mashed potatoes, a steakhouse staple, enriched with roasted garlic and a 48-hour beef jus Rajas con Crema: Norte's northern Mexican take on classic steakhouse creamed corn and spinach, featuring roasted poblano strips and sweet corn in a creamy sauce with melted cheese

Complementing the main menu, Bar de Mar is Norte's dedicated raw bar and seafood menu, celebrating the coastal traditions of northern Mexico through tostadas, aguachiles, ceviches, and fresh oysters, with select preparations finished over the fire. It can be enjoyed at its own chef's counter, at the bar, and throughout the restaurant. Highlights include:

Tostada de Atún Cubano: Fresh bluefin tuna, avocado, chipotle mayo, pickled onion, and citrus-soy on a crispy corn tostada

Fresh bluefin tuna, avocado, chipotle mayo, pickled onion, and citrus-soy on a crispy corn tostada Tostada de Callo de Hacha: Fresh scallop, wild chiltepín chile, and salsas negras on a crispy corn tostada

Norte's beverage program mirrors the kitchen's philosophy, pairing native Mexican flavors and spirits with globally renowned selections. The cocktail menu features fresh, citrus-forward drinks, a curated trio of margaritas, signature cocktails highlighting spirits from northern Mexico, and updated classic cocktails. The wine list showcases over 40 Mexican labels across eight winemaking states alongside benchmark bottles from Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Napa Valley, Tuscany, Piedmont, and Ribera del Duero. At the bar, tequila and mezcal take center stage alongside curated selections of sotol and raicilla. The beer list pairs local New York craft brews with traditional Mexican staples, including Carta Blanca and Tecate.

Designed by Mexican firm A de Arquitectos inside a landmark 1910 building, Norte has an old New York soul and a northern Mexican heart. Honoring the history of the Flatiron District, the design draws inspiration from the city's classic bistros and grand dining rooms, creating a space that feels as though it has always belonged to the neighborhood. Noble materials, distressed brick, aged timber, metallic ceilings, and antique furnishings create an atmosphere that feels timeless, authentic, and lived-in. The 150-seat interior features a 16-seat central bar, a Bar de Mar chef's counter, and a private dining room - thoughtfully crafted to bring classic New York spirit together with the joy and personality of Mexican hospitality. The goal is to create a lasting neighborhood institution, rooted in the belief that trends pass, but places with soul remain.

"We want Norte to feel like an essential New York bistro and a seamless part of everyday life, all while staying deeply rooted in the traditions and hospitality of northern Mexico," added Martínez. "Where we grew up, you feed guests in your home before they even ask - that is the warmth we want every guest to experience, whether stopping in for a quick taco at the bar or settling in for a long dinner with friends."

Norte is located at 39 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011, and will be open nightly for dinner (Sunday-Wednesday from 5:00 PM-11:00 PM; Thursday-Saturday from 5:00 PM-12:00 AM). The music program, curated by Rulo, seamlessly evolves from ambient soul-jazz early in the evening to an energetic tempo after 10:00 PM. Reservations are available via Resy, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit nortenyc.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norte-a-neighborhood-mexican-steakhouse-to-open-in-manhattans-flatiron-district-this-october-302916145.html