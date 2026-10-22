Mary Kay: MK5K Unites Communities Across the U.S. To Advance Women's Cancer Research and Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

More than 2,300 virtual and in-person participants and supporters made strides turning purpose into impact with every step benefiting the Mary Kay Ash Foundation

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / A powerful show of purpose, compassion and community generated significant impact at this year's 22nd Annual MK5K fundraising event hosted by the Mary Kay Ash Foundation, as thousands of participants rallied and committed to changing lives. Preliminary results indicate the MK5K raised more than $234,000, advancing critical support for cancer research and programs that help survivors of domestic violence rebuild their lives. The event welcomed 2,324 participants, including both in-person and virtual registrants, with 731 individuals crossing the finish line in person at Mary Kay Inc.'s Addison, TX headquarters. Supporters rallied, creating 336 teams, demonstrating the collective strength of people united around a shared mission of hope and healing.

Participants celebrate crossing the finish line at the 22nd Annual MK5K, an event that unites the community in support of breakthrough cancer research and efforts to end domestic violence. (Photo Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

The event's reach extended across the Mary Kay community, with 1,813 Independent Beauty Consultants and 224 employees participating, while 130 volunteers helped bring the in-person event experience to life. Even four-legged supporters joined the 7,141.6 miles logged, with 69 dogs participating alongside their owners.

"Every dollar raised represents something deeply personal, a loved one remembered, a survivor supported, a family given hope and a future made brighter," said Anne Crews, Vice President of Public Affairs at Mary Kay Inc. and Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board Member. "What makes this event so meaningful is the heart behind it. Our Independent Beauty Consultants, employees, volunteers, and community supporters didn't just show up to participate. They showed up to stand beside individuals facing some of life's most difficult challenges and remind them they are not alone. Together, we've transformed compassion into action and created impact that will be felt long after race day."

Heather Henry, Vice President of Development at the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Jessica Bair Williams, Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board Member, connect with participants at the 22nd Annual MK5K, highlighting critical resources and partnerships that support survivors of domestic violence nationwide. (Photo Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

The funds raised will help advance meaningful contributions to the fight against cancer while supporting organizations that provide safety, resources, and a path forward for survivors of domestic violence. Through the commitment of participants, donors, volunteers and advocates, the event continues to serve as a powerful reminder that collective action can create long-lasting change.

"The MK5K is a powerful example of community in action," said Bruce Arfsten, Mayor of the Town of Addison, Texas. "Each year, it brings residents, businesses, and visitors together to support meaningful causes while strengthening the connections that make Addison such a special place. We are proud to host this annual Mary Kay Ash Foundation tradition for over 20 years and celebrate the positive impact it creates both within our community and for women's health and safety."

Attendees connected with Mary Kay Ash Foundation community partners and businesses during the 22nd Annual MK5K, learning about programs, services, and resources that support women and families throughout North Texas and beyond. (Photo Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

This year's results reflect not only the generosity of those who contributed, but also the unwavering belief that everyone deserves hope, support, and the opportunity to thrive.

MK5K by the Numbers

$234,051 raised (to-date. Fundraising efforts continue through October 31.)

raised (to-date. Fundraising efforts continue through October 31.) 2,324 total participants (in-person and virtual)

total participants (in-person and virtual) 731 in-person finishers

in-person finishers 336 teams formed

teams formed 1,813 Independent Beauty Consultant participants

Independent Beauty Consultant participants 224 employee participants

employee participants 130 volunteers

volunteers 69 four-legged participants

four-legged participants 7,141.6 miles logged

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to women's shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org

Did You Know: 30 Years of Impact of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation

$100+ million donated to fund women's cancer research and end domestic violence

$41+ million invested in innovative cancer research, clinical trials, and support programs

$60+ million granted to domestic violence shelters and support services nationwide

300+ cancer researchers funded, accelerating breakthroughs in detection, diagnosis, and treatment

5 years of clinical trials supported, advancing cutting-edge solutions for women's cancers

2,800+ domestic violence shelters and organizations supported

More than 4 million women and children impacted through life-changing services and programs

750,000+ hours of cancer research enabled

13 international cancer research fellows sponsored, expanding global innovation

$30,000 Matching Gift Challenge successfully funded by The Mary Kay Family Foundation (Feb. 2026).

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About Mary Kay Ash Foundation

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $100 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

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Mary Kay Ash Foundation

Newsroom.marykay.com

info@marykayashfoundation.org

A little rain didn't stop participants of the 22nd Annual MK5K from coming out to support the event benefiting the Mary Kay Ash Foundation and its mission to fund breakthrough cancer research and help end domestic violence. (Photo Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mk5kr-unites-communities-across-the-u.s.-to-advance-womens-cance-1239940