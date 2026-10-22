The company is opening distribution in Mexico through a community of mothers that took part in product development. A peer-reviewed labelling analysis of the product was published in April 2026.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Loovies, a food-technology company with operations in the United States and Mexico, is starting distribution of Loovies Styx in Mexico through its MomBoard, a community of mothers that took part in the product's development. The company plans to enter the U.S. market in the first quarter of 2027. Loovies Styx was first announced in September 2026

Loovies Styx

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What the product is

Loovies Styx is a vegetable crisp. According to the company, each 22-gram serving is made from 150 grams of whole vegetables and fruit measured before dehydration. The recipe uses 14 vegetables, one fruit and less than 7% functional vegetable fibers. The company states that it contains no refined flour, no oil, no added sugar and no synthetic additives.

The product is made with vacuum-microwave dehydration technology from EnWave, a Canadian food-technology company.

What the published study found

A labelling analysis of Loovies Styx by Prof. Dr. Javier Morán of UCAM-Catholic University of Murcia (Spain) appeared in PriMera Scientific Medicine and Public Health (Volume 8, Issue 4, April 2026). The paper examines one product, Loovies Styx, against front-of-pack labelling systems used in more than 40 countries and regions.

Using nutrition values from the manufacturer's labelling, the author reports that the product would not trigger a warning label under any of the 17 mandatory systems reviewed. He also reports that it would receive an "A" under Nutri-Score and four to five stars under Australia's Health Star Rating. The product contains 19.74 grams of dietary fibre per 100 grams, which the paper puts at about 80% of the 25 grams recommended daily for adults.

The author concludes that Loovies Styx can be described as the healthiest industrially produced snack within its category, which the paper defines as salty snacks, under the criteria assessed. The paper acknowledges support from the manufacturer. The nutrition values come from the company, not from independent laboratory testing, and the study does not compare Loovies Styx with other products one by one.

Why the category is under scrutiny

Ultra-processed foods supply a large share of calories in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics reported that they accounted for 61.9% of calories among youth ages 1 to 18 and 53.0% among adults between August 2021 and August 2023, according to NCHS Data Brief No. 536.

Regulators are also revising nutrition claims. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published a final rule updating the criteria for the "healthy" claim on December 27, 2024, with a compliance date of February 25, 2028, according to the FDA. The Morán paper does not assess Loovies Styx against that rule.

The MomBoard and the Cofounder title

The MomBoard is a community of mothers that, according to the company, gave feedback across 326 product iterations over four years. Members receive the title "Loovies Cofounder." The title is honorary. It carries no ownership, equity or compensation. Benefits include a vote on future product formulations, a welcome kit and invitations to company retreats. Votes are advisory and do not give members any role in the company's governance.

Availability

Distribution begins in Mexico through the MomBoard. The company plans to enter the U.S. market in the first quarter of 2027.

About Loovies

Loovies is a binational U.S.-Mexico food-technology company. Its NutrionIQ platform, powered by EnWave technology (Canada), enables the production of snacks composed of whole foods and plant fibers. Loovies Styx is the first product in the company's portfolio, engineered in partnership with the MomBoard. Learn more at loovies.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320068