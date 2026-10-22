Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a development update from its fully permitted La Estrella coal project, located in Santander, Colombia.

The Company reports that the junction is complete and the crosscut is now advancing at a strong pace, with 15 metres completed to date on a direct line to the coal seams. The company estimates that the first coal seam will be encountered in approximately 25 metres of additional crosscut advance.

Junction Complete, Crosscut Gaining Momentum

The underground junction connecting the ramp to the crosscut has now been fully completed, enabling direct advance toward La Estrella's coal seams. The crosscut has progressed 15 metres to date, comprised of 10 metres on the 12.4 m² steel arch profile and 5 metres on the streamlined 9.0 m² profile. The smaller profile is improving excavation, loading and muck handling efficiency as development continues.

Straight Line to Coal Seams

The crosscut is now advancing on a straight line toward the first of La Estrella's eight known coal seams, which the Company expects to encounter in approximately 25 metres of additional development. Reaching the seam will mark a pivotal milestone and a major step on La Estrella's path toward extraction and cash flow.





Figure 1. Ramp and crosscut junction 3D view

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Photo 1. Ramp base at 149.5 metres advance and junction to crosscut (right)

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Photo 2. Crosscut advances 15m and transition to from 12.4m2 to a streamlined 9m2 arch support profile.

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Building Capacity for the Metres Ahead

To keep the heading moving as the crosscut lengthens, the Company is planning a package of ventilation, power and mucking upgrades:

Ventilation: installation of an additional 30 HP explosion-proof axial fan approximately 120 metres along the underground ramp, working with the existing surface fan to reinforce air pressure and fresh air flow to the working face as the crosscut lengthens and the coal seams are approached

Power: an upgrade of on-site electrical generation capacity from 60 kW to 175 kW is being planned to support the expanded ventilation system and new equipment

PJ Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Forge Resources Corp., commented: "This is an exciting stage for La Estrella. The junction is complete, the crosscut is advancing at a fast pace, and we are on a direct line to the coal seams. With ventilation, power and mucking upgrades being implemented, our underground team is well positioned to make excellent progress. Reaching the first coal seam will mark a pivotal milestone for Forge Resources and is a major step on La Estrella's path toward extraction and cash flow."

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Emilio Gene, P.Eng., Project Director and Mining Engineer of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the continued advancement of the La Estrella project, future underground development activities, potential expansion of site infrastructure, workforce growth, expected benefits of road access improvements, ongoing environmental and reforestation initiatives, and the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for the project. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

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