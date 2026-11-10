Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results, observations and summarized interpretations from the 2026 diamond drilling campaign at the Alotta Project. The Alotta Project, located within Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt, is one of several Late Cretaceous, gold-copper±molybdenum enriched porphyries that include the Casino and Revenue-Nucleus deposits.

The 2026 drill program confirmed the presence of strong, overprinting alteration and intense veining that indicate proximity to a highly prospective porphyry centre at the Commission target, and continued vein hosted and disseminated gold-mineralization at the Payoff and Severance zones (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Alotta Project overview

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Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Data

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) ALT-26-016 623281 6916125 1132 210 -80 397.24 ALT-26-017 624929 6916133 1218 70 -50 452 ALT-26-018 624731 6915835 1078 75 -45 565 ALT-26-019 624626 6916273 1119 235 -55 415 ALT-26-020 623856 6915984 973 225 -50 312 ALT-26-021 625134 6915896 1152 80 -75 651

Highlights from the 2026 exploration program include:

2,791.24 metres drilled in six holes at the Commission, Payoff and Severance zones, completing the 2026 program at Alotta. To date, a total of 8,137 m of drilling has been completed from 21 drill holes across four main targets.

Mineralization and alteration have been intersected in every hole drilled at Alotta to date - across a footprint more than 4 km long and 2 km wide, more consistent with several porphyry centres rather than a single centre.

Step-out drilling at the Payoff Zone (now totalling 3,328 metres in nine holes) continues to return widespread gold mineralization. Highlight results include:

ALT-26-020:

70 m grading 0.51 g/t Au, starting from 213 m depth.

Including 0.3 m of 4.44 g/t Au, starting from 217 m depth.

And 31.75 m of 0.63 g/t Au, starting from 237 m depth.

And 2.0 m of 1.65 g/t Au, starting from 281 m depth.

ALT-26-016:

85 m grading 0.42 g/t Au, starting from 229 m depth.

Including 9 m of 1.0 g/t Au, starting from 277 m depth.

And 10 m of 0.71 g/t Au, starting from 314 m depth.

Exploration drilling at the Commission Zone (now totalling 1,976 metres in four holes) encountered strong porphyry-style veining with associated chlorite, sericite and local magnetite alteration to depths greater than 600 m below surface, representing a large kilometre-scale porphyry system.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: "Drilling at the Payoff Zone has now returned widespread mineralization across approximately 700 metres of drill-tested strike length, with the target remaining open in all directions. Results from this year reinforce the bulk-tonnage potential of this target, and we think the best may be ahead of us given we have drilled less than 3500 metres on the target to date and have not yet tested the expansion potential to the north or south. At the Commission Zone we are excited by the drilling in that we have successfully continued to advance the target with the intersection of multiple strongly veined and altered porphyries that are completely blind at surface. The presence of stockwork and sheeted veining, higher-temperature alteration indicators and multiple porphyry phases are all hallmark ingredients of an endowed porphyry at Commission, and we are one step closer to vectoring towards a higher-grade centre at this target."

Payoff Zone

Drilling at the Payoff Zone successfully intersected mineralization in both holes drilled in 2026, extending the known strike length of the target to approximately 700 metres. Both holes intersected widespread alteration and mineralization consistent with previous holes drilled at the Payoff Zone, comprised of widespread mineralized stringers and veinlets of pyrite-pyrrhotite, with localized polymetallic veins. The presence of polymetallic veins at the Payoff Zone indicates mineralization is likely associated with the flanks of a larger hydrothermal porphyry system.

Table 2: 2026 Highlight Assay Results - Payoff Zone

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Payoff Zone ALT-26-016 This News Release 229 324 85 0.42 0.62 0.024 including 277 286 9 1.00 2.26 0.031 and 314 324 10 0.71 0.29 0.016 ALT-26-020 This News Release 59 71 12 0.41 0.84 0.026 including 69 71 2 1.27 0.34 0.017 213 273 70 0.51 0.27 0.009 including 217 217.30 0.30 4.44 0.49 0.006 and 237 268.75 31.75 0.63 0.28 0.008 and 281 283 2 1.65 0.47 0.016

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths.

ALT-26-016 was drilled to test a 3D magnetic anomaly approximately 125 m to the northwest of previous drilling at the Payoff Zone. The hole intersected porphyritic rocks at the top of the hole before transitioning into granodiorite and was mineralized throughout the hole. Common mineralized stringers and veins of pyrite-pyrrhotite ± molybdenite occur along the length of the hole, with local semi-massive arsenopyrite and blebby sphalerite within quartz veins and veinlets in the top 80 metres of the hole. Veins encountered in this hole show localized epithermal textures, indicating the preservation of much of distal, upper parts of the overall system. Broad mineralization in this hole returned 85 m grading 0.42 g/t gold, including 9 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold and 10 m grading 0.71 g/t gold (Table 2).

Figure 2. ALT-26-016 cross section.

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ALT-26-020 is a step out hole drilled to the east of previous drilling at the Payoff Zone to test for gold-enriched mineralization. The hole represents a 250 m step out to the west of ALT-23-002, drilled towards the southeast. The hole intersected abundant veinlets and stringers hosting pyrite, pyrrhotite and local chalcopyrite, and an instance of visible gold hosted in a narrow cm-scale quartz vein. This is consistent with the style of mineralization observed in all other holes drilled at the Payoff Zone. The best interval from this hole returned 70 m grading 0.51 g/t gold, including 0.3 m grading 4.44 g/t gold and 31.75 m grading 0.63 g/t gold (Table 2).

Figure 3. ALT-26-020 cross section.

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Commission Zone

Drilling at the Commission Zone was conducted to follow up 2025 drilling that identified blind porphyry mineralization located approximately 1.5 km east of the Payoff Zone. To date, only four drill holes totalling 1,976 m, have been completed at this target. Three drill holes completed in 2026 were a strong technical success, intersecting widespread sheeted and stockwork style quartz and quartz-sulphide veins associated with overprinting chlorite, sericite, magnetite and biotite alteration. Numerous porphyritic intrusions were intersected, indicating complex multi-phase porphyries are present. Veining was found in all porphyry phases and within the surrounding granodiorite country rock. Alteration was observed throughout all holes drilled at the Commission Zone, comprised mainly of chlorite and sericite alteration, with magnetite and biotite alteration occurring in the bottom half of the hole as veins, patchy disseminations and breccia infill.

Halley et al., (2015), have shown through geochemical and SWIR analyses of several large porphyry deposits, that the higher temperature, mineralized core of the deposits can be fingerprinted by the relative abundances of common elements found within the magmatic hydrothermal system (Figure 4). In particular, molybdenum is found to be elevated in the central part of the system, where magmatic fluids, responsible for deposition of metals, rise from the underlying porphyry. Generally, the elevated molybdenum is located above the highest temperature, potassic, high-grade core.

The presence of notable, elevated molybdenum within holes drilled at the Commission zone is significant as it indicates the presence of higher temperatures, and a possible higher-grade core. Coupled with the increase in molybdenum, at the Commission zone, is an increase in magnetite, rare in the system to date, indicating oxidized mineralizing fluids.

The additional presence of chlorite and sericite alteration at the level of increased molybdenum may signify the potassic alteration zone, often associated with the highest copper and gold grades in a porphyry system, has not yet been drilled and remains undiscovered (Figure 5).

Figure 4. Elemental distribution in a type porphyry deposit (from Hally et al., 20150)

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Figure 5. Geological interpretation of lithology with associated zones of mineralization encountered at the Alotta Property.

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The Alotta property is intruded by multiple phases of porphyries attributed to Late Cretaceous magmatism within the Dawson Range Gold Belt. When intact, these systems can have multi-kilometre chemical and alteration footprints, and multiple heat centres that create complex multi-phase minearlizing events. The Alotta property is interpreted to cover the full footprint of a large intrusion-related porphry system, and adjacent gold-bearing, basemetal-rich vein sytem. Gold mineralization at the Payoff Zone is interpreted to be a part of a hydrothermal vein system that flanks a higher-temperature copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system. Copper values become increasingly elevated towards the east (right in Figure 5), suggesting a higher-temperature system lies in the area of the Commission Zone. Diamond drilling at the Commission Zone has encountered abudnant sheeted and stockwork veins, and molybdenum-bearing quartz veins, which are a feature often found approaching hotter parts of porphyry systems that readily allow for the formation of copper-bearing minerals.

Table 3: 2026 Highlight Assay Results - Commission Zone

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) ALT-26-017 This News Release 311 398 87 0.06 0.5 0.027 0.001 including 348 368 20 0.11 0.82 0.048 0.001 ALT-26-018 This News Release 8 66 58 0.10 0.24 0.014 0.005 482 560 78 0.01 0.15 0.008 0.007 ALT-26-021 This News Release 115 119.1 4.1 0.05 0.18 0.005 0.056 555 651 95.5 0.01 0.17 0.006 0.009 Including 560 580 20 0.03 0.2 0.009 0.010

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths

ALT-26-017 was drilled to test the northern portion of a large 3D magnetic anomaly interpreted as a potential porphyry centre and heat source for porphyry style mineralization, located approximately 570 m to the west of previous drilling at the Commission Zone that returned 113.94 m grading 0.17 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu and 0.008% Mo (see news release dated January 15, 2026). The hole intersected porphyritic rocks until 400 m down hole before ending in granodiorite. The hole became increasingly veined and altered towards the granodiorite contact, within the target magnetic anomaly (Figure 5).

ALT-26-018 was drilled to test the southern portion of the 3D magnetic anomaly tested by ALT-26-017, located approximately 750 m to the west of previous drilling at the Commission Zone. The hole intersected porphyritic rocks for the entirety of the hole and became increasingly veined and altered downhole, within and beneath the magnetic anomaly. High density veining in this hole returned elevated molybdenum grades, including 0.007% molybdenum over 78 m (Table 3). The presence of magnetite alteration and abundance of molybdenum-rich sheeted and stockwork quartz veining in this hole reinforces the presence of higher temperatures that are commonly associated with a more centralized location of within a porphyry system (Figure 5). This hole was forced into shut down due to shallowing hole conditions.

ALT-26-021 was drilled to follow up the highly encouraging veining and alteration observed in hole ALT-26-018, collared approximately 400 m to the east of the previous hole. The hole intersected multiple phases of porphyritic rocks for the entirety of the hole, becoming increasingly veined and altered at depth. Molybdenite was observed in the lower half of the hole, becoming increasingly abundant within stockwork veins, suggesting an increase in temperatures towards depth (Figure 5). High density veining in this hole returned elevated molybdenum grades, with 95.5 m grading 0.009% molybdenum, including 20 m grading 0.01% molybdenum (Table 3).

Figure 6. Conceptual model of the porphyry system at the Alotta Property. Overprinting alteration zones are common in hydrothermal vein and porphyry systems, which often have direct implications for observed gold or copper enrichment. Complex overprinting occurs at the Payoff and Commission zones, suggesting a large and long-lived magmatic event relating to multiple porphyry phases. Approximate location of holes ALT-26-019, 020 and 021. Modified from Sillitoe (2010).

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Severance Zone

Drilling at the Severance Zone was conducted to follow up 2025 drilling that identified two mineralized zones of elevated copper and gold, respectively. A single drill hole, ALT-26-019, was drilled approximately 230 m north of ALT-25-007, which returned an upper mineralized zone of 53.96 m grading 0.28 g/t gold with 0.05% copper and a lower zone comprising 53.48 m grading 0.45 g/t gold, including 1.85 m grading 5.45 g/t gold (see news release dated August 7, 2025). The hole intersected altered and mineralized porphyritic rocks along most of its length, with abundant texturally destructive epidote, chlorite and sericite alteration. Several large fault zones were intersected, which appear to juxtapose lower temperature parts of the system against higher temperature parts, and may have increased the depth of oxidation. Significant carbonate and quartz-carbonate veining was observed throughout the hole, which returned elevated gold and copper grades, including 42 m grading 0.18 g/t gold, 0.46 g/t silver and 0.03% copper (Table 4).

Table 4: 2026 Highlight Assay Results - Severance Zone

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) ALT-26-019 This News Release 70 112 42 0.18 0.46 0.03 Including 72 90 18 0.21 0.55 0.04 237.47 261 23.53 0.31 0.28 0.015 293.26 295.28 2.02 1.07 0.25 0.014

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths

Figure 7. ALT-26-019 cross section.

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Drill Core Sample Procedures

Following geological and geotechnical data collection, sample intervals were generally laid out on a two-metre basis with interval lengths adjusted to match changes in lithology, alteration, and mineralization. In areas of mineralization, sampling lengths were reduced to not less than 30 cm in length, depending on the distribution, style and tenor of mineralization. Sample tags were placed at the end of each sample interval, and cutting lines were created to ensure consistent cutting and bagging of drill core.

References

Hally, S., Dilles, J.H., and Tosdal, R.M. Footprints: Hydrothermal alteration and geochemical dispersion around porphyry copper deposits. SEG Newsletter, January 2015.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work is being completed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample delivery and preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon, and Langley, British Columbia, and geochemical analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rigorous procedures are in place regarding sample collection and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. Core is being sampled using a diamond core saw, with half of each interval sent to the lab for analysis and the other half retained.

Half-core samples received at ALS are fine-crushed and a 250 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was determined for core samples using a 50 g charge by fire assay followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au-AA24). The fine fraction was analyzed for 48 elements using a four acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma combined with mass spectroscopy and atomic emission spectroscopy finish (ME-MS61).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta Project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km southeast of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

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