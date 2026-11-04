Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Harrison Newlands to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Newlands is a seasoned business strategist, entrepreneur, executive, and investor. He is a capital markets professional with extensive experience in business development, corporate strategy, and advising growth-stage companies. Mr. Newlands has successfully led numerous strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions and raising capital for high-growth companies. He is adept at crafting and executing growth strategies across North America, making him a valuable asset in the venture capital and investment management sectors. As a managing partner at North King Capital, a Toronto-based consulting firm, he continues to drive innovation and investment in emerging markets.

Mr. Newlands multi-industry background spans health tech, cannabis, and emerging growth sectors, with a strong track record of strategic leadership, corporate development, and venture expansion. He is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK), an artificial intelligence company integrating cognitive science and human behavior design to advance health and well-being solutions.

Mr. Newlands began his career as a research associate at MacNicol & Associates before co-founding Fire & Flower, where he served as Director of Business Development. He also co-founded electric vehicle charging company Hypercharge Networks and served as a strategic advisor to Taiga Motors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harrison to the Forge Resources team. Harrison's deep roots in venture capital, corporate strategy, and business development make him an outstanding addition to our Board," said PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources. "His expertise will add significant depth to our governance as we advance our near-term revenue coal project in Colombia, and unlock the broader potential of our district-scale Yukon gold-copper porphyry project."

Mr. Newlands received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from the University of Guelph and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Ryerson University.

"Forge Resources stands at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory as a junior mining company listed here in Canada, backed by two strong projects in its portfolio, with one of those having a clear path to revenue" commented Mr. Newlands. "I am eager to work alongside PJ and the leadership team to support their operational milestones and help capitalize on the immense potential within the Company's asset base."

Resignation of Director

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Gordon Neal from its Board of Directors. Management would like to thank Mr. Neal for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

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