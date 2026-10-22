Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2026 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Lapon Canyon area of the Lapon Gold Project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada, within the Walker Lane structural corridor.

Highlights

Hole LC-26-175 returned 2.07 g/t gold ("Au") over 47.25 metres ("m") from 80.77 m, including 3.07 g/t Au over 30.48 m

Hole LC-26-179 returned 2.02 g/t Au over 48.77 m from 24.38 m, including 6.61 g/t Au over 7.62 m. A separate interval returned 0.55 g/t Au over 27.43 m , from 103.63 m

Hole LC-26-180 returned 1.06 g/t Au over 27.43 m from 21.34 meters, including 1.87 g/t Au over 9.15 m. A separate interval returned 1.15 g/t Au over 7.62 m from 111.25 m

Hole LC-26-182 returned 1.27 g/t Au over 16.76 m from 67.06 m, including 2.88 g/t Au over 4.57 m

Hole LC-26-183 returned 3.63 g/t Au over 12.19 m from 74.68 m.

Hole LC-26-185 returned 1.39 g/t Au over 10.67 m from 50.29 m

Hole LC-26-186 returned 1.29 g/t Au over 38.10 m from 24.38 m, including 2.62 g/t Au over 9.14 m.

The results extend the Company's understanding of gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon and include broad gold-bearing intervals intersected from the upper Hotspot drill roads. The results will be incorporated into the ongoing geological interpretation and evaluation of the mineralized system.

Table 1. Selected 2026 RC Drill Results



From To Width* Gold Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) LC-26-175 80.77 128.02 47.25 2.07 Including 97.54 128.02 30.48 3.07









LC-26-179 24.38 73.15 48.77 2.02 Including 45.72 53.34 7.62 6.61

103.63 131.06 27.43 0.55









LC-26-180 21.34 48.77 27.43 1.06 Including 32.00 41.15 9.15 1.87

111.25 118.87 7.62 1.15









LC-26-182 24.38 44.20 19.82 0.51

67.06 83.82 16.76 1.27 Including 67.06 71.63 4.57 2.88









LC-26-183 74.68 86.87 12.19 3.63









LC-26-185 50.29 60.96 10.67 1.39









LC-26-186 24.38 62.48 38.10 1.29 Including 53.34 62.48 9.14 2.62

* Reported intervals are sampled lengths. True widths have not been established and may differ from the reported sampled lengths.

Drilling conditions affected the completion of several holes during this program.

Hole LC-26-174 was lost before reaching its intended target depth. The hole intersected 0.39 g/t Au over 15.24 m above the intended target zone. Hole LC-26-186 was terminated at a depth of 64.01 m due to ground conditions while drilling through the reported mineralized interval of 1.29 g/t Au over 38.10 m. Other results included 0.40 g/t Au over 44.20 m in LC-26-176, 0.35 g/t Au over 10.67 m in LC-26-177, and 0.66 g/t Au over 28.96 m in LC-26-181. Hole LC-26-178 was abandoned, while LC-26-184 did not return significant gold values.

Geological Interpretation and Exploration

Historical drilling at Lapon Canyon has identified gold mineralization associated with a broad, shallow, iron oxide-altered horizon. The 2026 drilling program has also intersected gold mineralization hosted by intrusive rocks, including monzonite, providing additional information for evaluating the distribution and controls of gold mineralization at the project.

The intrusive-hosted mineralization raises the possibility that parts of the system may be related to a broader intrusive-related gold system, potentially including a monzonite porphyry-style setting. Elevated copper values identified through multi-element geochemical sampling provide an additional exploration vector for evaluating this interpretation. Further geological mapping, geochemical work and drilling will be required to assess the nature, extent and significance of the intrusive-hosted mineralization.

The Company is also evaluating whether higher-grade gold intervals, including those previously reported in hole LC-25-170, are associated with structurally controlled zones within the broader mineralized system. The relationship between these intervals and the surrounding mineralization remains an exploration target.

Drilling at Lapon Canyon has generally been conducted from drill pads spaced approximately 30 to 60 m apart, with individual pads accommodating multiple holes oriented at different azimuths. Historical and recent drilling have been used to interpret the mineralized system as predominantly sub-horizontal to moderately south-dipping, with the potential for more steeply dipping higher-grade zones. The geometry and continuity of these zones remain subject to further drilling and interpretation.

The 2026 program has included infill drilling, testing of potential extensions along strike and down dip, and exploration of deeper geological units. The new results will be incorporated into the ongoing compilation, interpretation and modelling of the project.

Figure 1. Plan map of the Lapon Gold deposit, showing the Central and Hotspot zones with historic and 2026 drilling results, cross-section line, and contours for 0.1 - 1.0 g/t Au (yellow) and 1.0 - 10.0 g/t Au (magenta).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5054/320308_24c3eaa69455d9f3_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Long-section of the Lapon Gold deposit at Central Zone and Hotspot, oriented looking northeast, showing historic and 2026 drilling results with historical workings, and highlights of intervals from this release and contours for 0.1 - 1.0 g/t Au (yellow) and 1.0 - 10.0 g/t Au (red).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5054/320308_24c3eaa69455d9f3_003full.jpg

Geochemical and Geophysical Exploration

The Company is conducting a preliminary soil geochemical survey at Lapon Canyon. Initial results are reported to show a spatial correlation with gold mineralization intersected by drilling. The results remain preliminary and will be evaluated as additional sampling and analytical data become available.

The Company is also reviewing results from its 2026 airborne geophysical survey at Lapon Canyon, Pikes Peak and Rattlesnake. The integration of geochemical data, geophysical interpretations, geological mapping and drilling results is intended to help identify and prioritize additional exploration targets across the Lapon Gold Project.

Michel David, Walker River's President & CEO states: "We are encouraged by the broad gold-bearing intervals returned from the latest drilling at Lapon Canyon. We are continuing to integrate the drilling results with our geological interpretation, soil geochemistry and airborne geophysical data to refine our understanding of the mineralized system and identify additional exploration targets across the project."

Ongoing Work and Next Steps

Ongoing work at Lapon Canyon includes data compilation, geological interpretation, mineralization modelling, detailed geochemical surveys and follow-up field reconnaissance of targets identified from the airborne geophysical survey.

Drilling during 2026 has focused on infill and exploration objectives, including evaluating potential feeder structures and testing deeper intrusive bodies. Results from previous and the 2026 drill programs, including the subsequent data compilation will be the basis for the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project. Further assay results will be released as they become available.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Reverse-circulation drill samples were collected at the drill rig at 1.5-metre intervals. A representative portion of each sample was collected for geological logging, and samples were submitted to American Assay Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada, for preparation and analysis. The Company's quality control program included the insertion of blanks, certified reference material (CRM) standards and duplicate samples at a combined rate of approximately 12%, comprising four of each control type per 100 samples. All sampling was completed under the supervision of a professional geologist (P.Geo.). One CRM failure was identified in the samples from drill hole LC-26-183. The laboratory reanalysed the failed sample and ten samples on either side of it. The repeat results were reported as satisfactory, and the accepted result was incorporated into the project database. Samples were prepared by crushing to greater than 70% passing 2 mm, splitting a 1,000-g subsample, and pulverizing to greater than 85% passing 75 microns (lab code P-c7J10). Gold was analysed by 50-g fire assay with ICP-OES finish (lab code IO-FAAu50). Samples exceeding the 10-ppm gold overlimit threshold were subject to gravimetric determination using a 30 g sample (lab code G-FAAu).

Qualified Person and Data Verification

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Nuttall, P.Geo., President of Geo Exploration Ltd., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person reviewed the assay certificates, drill-hole information, available QA/QC results and relevant geological information. Data verification included reviewing laboratory reports and checking the reported assay results against the project database. The Qualified Person has relied on the available records of the Company's drilling, sampling and QA/QC procedures, and the laboratory's reported analytical results.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project comprises 147 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 2,940 acres in the Wassuk Range within Nevada's Walker Lane structural corridor, approximately 60 km southeast of Yerington, Nevada. The project includes the Lapon Canyon claim block, Pikes Peak approximately 4 km to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims approximately 3 km to the west and at a lower elevation relative to current drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Lapon Canyon claim block comprises 96 claims and is subject to a US$5 million exploration stream earn-in agreement with Nevada Canyon Gold Corp., as announced on February 3, 2025. The project is accessible by secondary state roads located approximately 25 km from the nearest highway. Electrical transmission infrastructure passes within approximately 3 km of the project area.

The Rattlesnake, Range Front and Pikes Peak claim groups cover approximately 8 km of prospective range-front structural trends interpreted by the Company as potential extensions of the mineralized system identified at Lapon Canyon. These claim groups also contain additional exploration targets and historical workings, including adits, shafts and underground development. Limited modern exploration had been conducted on these claim groups prior to Walker River's acquisition. Historical underground workings at Lapon Canyon comprise approximately 2,000 feet (610 m) developed through three adits. Historical sampling reported in the NI 43-101 technical report by Montgomery and Barr (2004) included high-grade gold assays, including a reported sample grading 20.6 ounces per ton Au from the end of the A Adit. These historical results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization throughout the project and have not been presented as current mineral resource estimates.

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Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, social and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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