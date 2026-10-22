Olifant Digital ranks No. 1 among 133 Amazon PPC agencies in DesignRush's New York rankings and is featured among the top Amazon marketing agencies in California.

Grand Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Olifant Digital has ranked No. 1 among 133 Amazon PPC agencies in DesignRush's New York rankings and earned recognition among the top Amazon marketing agencies in California.

Image caption: Olifant Digital is featured in DesignRush's New York Amazon PPC and California Amazon marketing agency rankings. Image source: DesignRush.

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DesignRush evaluates agencies across five criteria in its organic rankings:

Services offered

Client reviews

Portfolio

Awards and press coverage

Team expertise

Olifant Digital manages more than 50 Amazon accounts, using TACoS to track advertising spend against total sales and guide profitability-focused PPC campaigns and bid adjustments.

The recognition reflects Olifant Digital's focus on profitability-led Amazon advertising, with campaign decisions tied to account performance rather than ad spend alone. Its No. 1 ranking in New York and recognition in California give the agency added visibility among brands evaluating Amazon marketing partners.

"Being recognized by DesignRush as a top agency in both New York and California reinforces our commitment to managing Amazon advertising with profitability in mind. We focus on the performance of each account and make decisions based on what supports our clients' business goals," said Alex Stoykov, CEO of Olifant Digital.

View Olifant Digital's ranking and the top Amazon PPC agencies in New York at www.designrush.com/agency/paid-media-pay-per-click/amazon/new-york.

View Olifant Digital's ranking and services and the top California Amazon Marketing agencies at www.designrush.com/agency/digital-marketing/amazon/california.

About Olifant Digital:

Olifant Digital is a full-service Amazon marketing agency specializing in Amazon PPC management, Amazon SEO, creative services, and marketplace growth strategies. The agency works with consumer brands across North America, the UK, and Europe, providing advertising, marketplace management, and account strategy services.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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