The New England Commission of Higher Education Honors Babson's Professional and Executive Education Programs

Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Babson College recently earned recognition from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) for the high quality of its non-credit executive education programs, affirming Babson's rigorous, relevant learning experiences that prepare participants at every stage of their lives and careers.

The recognition comes just a year after Babson expanded its portfolio of professional and executive education offerings, making its renowned entrepreneurship and business education accessible to a broader audience of professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and learners around the world.



Across Babson's non-credit professional and executive education programs, learners gain practical knowledge in entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, strategic decision-making, resilience, artificial intelligence, and business growth. Programs are designed around applied learning experiences and outcomes that enable participants to apply new skills in their organizations, launch ventures, lead teams, and navigate change with confidence.

Babson On-Demand and other courses attract learners from a variety of industries, including technology, health care, financial services, professional sports, public servants, and first responders.

Designed for flexibility and real-world applications, Babson On-Demand offers self-paced courses focused on entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, and in-demand business skills. Participants demonstrate achievements and earn digital badges and stackable certificates through applied projects, simulations, action planning, coaching engagements, and other assessments that reinforce learning and support real world implementation.

"Entrepreneurial leadership doesn't begin or end with a college degree. It is a lifelong journey," said Kelly Lynch, executive vice president of Babson College. "We are proud to earn this recognition from NECHE, particularly as we expand how people can access a Babson education. The launch of Babson On-Demand and our growing lifelong learning programs reflect our commitment to meeting learners where they are, equipping them with practical skills, and empowering them to create value and advance their careers throughout their lives."

"Babson earned this distinction based on its strong culture of high-quality, innovation, cross-functional collaboration, and responsiveness to learner and employer needs through its executive education programs," the NECHE Commission stated. "Throughout every step of our rigorous evaluation process, we were impressed with Babson's focus on ensuring students learn relevant skills that enable them to grow their careers."

NECHE established its non-credit recognition process in 2025 to provide independent quality assurance for the growing number of educational offerings outside traditional degree programs. The evaluation process examines the learner experience and the institution's commitment to quality, including an evidence-based self-study and external peer review.



Executive Education at Babson

For Babson, this recognition reinforces a longstanding commitment to experiential, action-oriented education and the belief that entrepreneurial thinking is essential for navigating change, identifying opportunities, and creating economic and social value - all critical skills in today's world.

As demand for flexible, career-relevant education continues to grow, Babson is investing in new learning pathways that extend beyond the traditional classroom. Through online, in-person, and blended experiences, Babson is bringing its distinctive approach to entrepreneurial leadership to more learners, wherever they are in their educational and professional journeys.

The recognition from NECHE reflects Babson's commitment to helping learners create lasting value for themselves, their organizations, and their communities through entrepreneurial leadership education that translates directly into professional and organizational impact.

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About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world.

Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 48,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's undergraduate entrepreneurship rankings for 30 years. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives.

Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world. Visit www.babson.edu for more information.

About NECHE

The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) is an institutional accrediting organization serving colleges and universities in the United States and internationally. In addition to accreditation, NECHE offers Recognition of Non-Credit Providers, an independent, quality assurance process for organizations offering non-credit education, workforce development, and professional learning programs. Through its Recognition process, NECHE supports quality, innovation, and continuous improvement in education and training beyond traditional degree programs. For more information, visit https://www.neche.org/neche-recognition-of-non-credit-providers/.

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