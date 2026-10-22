Airtopia expands to five parks as nine-month totals rise 11.8% year over year, with third-quarter totals up 21.7% from the same period of 2025

McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) ("Lelantos" or the "Company"), parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today announced selected preliminary, unaudited operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, highlighting consecutive quarterly gains as Airtopia expanded from three operating parks to five.

Combined park-level sales and receipts reached approximately $8.795 million through September, compared with $7.865 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of approximately $930,000, or 11.8%. The gains reflect contributions from Airtopia's new Tahlequah and McAlester locations.

Consecutive Quarterly Growth

Reported operating totals increased each quarter in 2026, rising from approximately $2.764 million in the first quarter to $2.934 million in the second quarter and $3.097 million in the third quarter.

The second-quarter total increased approximately 6.2% from the first quarter, followed by a further increase of approximately 5.5% in the third quarter. The third-quarter total was also approximately 21.7% above the same period of 2025.

For comparison, quarterly totals in 2025 were approximately $2.741 million in the first quarter, $2.579 million in the second quarter and $2.545 million in the third quarter.

New Parks Drive Portfolio Growth

Tahlequah and McAlester contributed a combined $1.286 million in reported receipts through September. Both parks had partial operating periods in the second quarter, followed by full operating periods in the third quarter. The year-to-date total includes membership sales before opening.

Contributions from the two new locations more than offset a 4.5% year-to-date decline in reported sales at the three established parks, making expansion the driver of the portfolio's overall growth.

A Five-Park Family Entertainment Platform

The two openings expanded Airtopia's portfolio to five operating parks, joining Hemet, California; Owasso, Oklahoma; and San Antonio, Texas. The expanded footprint brings active play, birthday parties, group events and memberships to additional communities.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc. / Airtopia Adventure Parks

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is the parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, a growing platform of family entertainment destinations in California, Oklahoma and Texas. For more information, visit www.lelantosholdings.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "will," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320377