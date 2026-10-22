Petra Diamonds Limited - Delay in Publication of Annual Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

22 October 2026 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(the "Company")

Delay in Publication of Annual Results

The Company announces that, due to delays in auditing the Groups financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2026 ("FY2026"), it does not expect to publish its annual financial report for FY2026 by the regulatory deadline of 31 October 2026 being the final date allowed for publication under DTR 4.1.3R.

The Group audit remains in progress, with additional time required to complete outstanding component and Group audit procedures, finalise the consolidated financial statements and complete the necessary audit reviews. The Company continues to work closely with its auditors to complete the audit and publish the annual financial report as soon as practicable.

Depending on the timing of the finalisation of the audit and publication of the annual financial report, there will likely be a delay in the usual timing for holding the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Suspension of Listing and Trading

As a consequence of the delay to the publication of the audited accounts for FY2026, the Company expects that its shares will be suspended from listing and trading from 07:30 (UK) on 02 November 2026 until the audit is completed and the 2026 annual report and accounts are published.

There can be no certainty as to the expected timing of the lifting of the suspension of listing and resumption of trading of the Company's shares.

Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Tumi Dakada, Acting General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, London

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

Julia Stone and Kelsey Traynor investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch). The Group's principal operating asset is Cullinan Mine. Finsch entered business rescue on 29 May 2026.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.