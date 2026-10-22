New York Stock Exchange: Xona Raises $250 Million as Part of Mission to Upgrade GPS: NYSE Content Update

Xona Raises $250 Million as Part of Mission to Upgrade GPS: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 22nd

Xona reaches $2.45 billion valuation following Series D The round comes days after the company launched six satellites into space. Xona says that its Pulsar network delivers signals up to 100 times more powerful than GPS. Co-founder + CEO Brian Manning will join NYSE Live to reveal how his firm will allocate the fresh capital.

F&G released its 4 th annual Retirement Reconsidered Survey The survey found that 51% of pre-retirees plan to semi-retire, while 75% have considered or are delaying retirement. The data showed that 53% of Americans ages 50+ believe the journey to retirement is becoming more flexible. F&G CEO + President Conor Murphy will join NYSE Live to discuss new trends surrounding retirement.

Global X NYSE 100 ETF in focus after Meta's earnings Meta Platforms reported better-than-expected results and issued upbeat guidance after Wednesday's market close. As of October 20, 2026, Meta was the eighth largest NYSX component, accounting for a 4.2% weighting. The hyperscaler is boosting its bet on AI and noted traction with its digital assistant Muse.



Opening Bell

SS&C ALPS Funds rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

AT&T (NYSE: T) hosts the National Cybersecurity Alliance's annual summit

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