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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Xona Raises $250 Million as Part of Mission to Upgrade GPS: NYSE Content Update

Xona Raises $250 Million as Part of Mission to Upgrade GPS: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 22nd

  • Xona reaches $2.45 billion valuation following Series D
    • The round comes days after the company launched six satellites into space.
    • Xona says that its Pulsar network delivers signals up to 100 times more powerful than GPS.
    • Co-founder + CEO Brian Manning will join NYSE Live to reveal how his firm will allocate the fresh capital.
  • F&G released its 4th annual Retirement Reconsidered Survey
    • The survey found that 51% of pre-retirees plan to semi-retire, while 75% have considered or are delaying retirement.
    • The data showed that 53% of Americans ages 50+ believe the journey to retirement is becoming more flexible.
    • F&G CEO + President Conor Murphy will join NYSE Live to discuss new trends surrounding retirement.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF in focus after Meta's earnings
    • Meta Platforms reported better-than-expected results and issued upbeat guidance after Wednesday's market close.
    • As of October 20, 2026, Meta was the eighth largest NYSX component, accounting for a 4.2% weighting.
    • The hyperscaler is boosting its bet on AI and noted traction with its digital assistant Muse.

Opening Bell
SS&C ALPS Funds rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
AT&T (NYSE: T) hosts the National Cybersecurity Alliance's annual summit

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xona-raises-250-million-as-part-of-mission-to-upgrade-gps-nyse-content-update-302916958.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.