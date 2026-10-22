Blue Dolphin Energy Company Appoints Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Blue Dolphin Energy Company ("Blue Dolphin") (OTCQX:BDCO), an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the Eagle Ford Shale region, announced the appointment of William Christopher ("Chris") McDougall as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary effective October 17, 2026. He will also serve as Blue Dolphin's principal financial officer.

Mr. McDougall brings more than 25 years of business leadership experience in oil and gas, chemicals, and investment management to Blue Dolphin's executive management team. Prior to joining Blue Dolphin in 2015 as Director of Corporate Development, he was Vice President of Research at Westlake Securities, a Senior Analyst and Partner at Treaty Oak Capital Management, and held several positions of increasing responsibility at The Dow Chemical Company, including Program Manager in Dow Ventures. Mr. McDougall earned a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and previously held FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 86, and 87 licenses.

"Chris' deep understanding of Blue Dolphin's business, combined with his financial and investment experience, make him a natural fit for this role," said Jonathan P. Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Dolphin Energy Company. "We look forward to his continued leadership as Blue Dolphin enters its next phase of growth."

About Blue Dolphin

Blue Dolphin is an independent downstream energy company operating in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Subsidiaries operate a light, sweet-crude, 15,000-barrel per day crude distillation tower with over 1.25 million barrels of petroleum storage tank capacity in Nixon, Texas. Blue Dolphin formed in 1986 as a Delaware corporation and trades on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "BDCO." For additional information, visit Blue Dolphin's corporate website at http://www.blue-dolphin-energy.com.

Contact:

Jonathan P. Carroll

Chief Executive Officer and President

713-568-4725

Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information for the Purpose of "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Blue Dolphin's operations based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the oil and gas industry. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "drives," "aims," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursue," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential," "ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Blue Dolphin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Blue Dolphin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025, which was filed on March 31, 2026, and in the company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also adversely affect forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Blue Dolphin Energy Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/blue-dolphin-energy-company-appoints-chief-financial-officer-1239107