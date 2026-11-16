- Total gross profit of $26.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and $72.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
- Net income of $18.9 million, or income of $1.27 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and net income of $51.4 million, or income of $3.44 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
- Consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of $25.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and consolidated EBITDA of $70.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
- Refinery operations EBITDA of $23.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and refinery operations EBITDA of $67.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Blue Dolphin Energy Company ("Blue Dolphin") (OTCQX:BDCO), an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the Eagle Ford Shale region, announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Results of Operations
Three Month Periods
Blue Dolphin reported total gross profit of $26.5 million and net income of $18.9 million, or income of $1.27 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin reported a total gross profit of less than $0.1 million and a net loss of $4.7 million, or a loss of $0.31 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Consolidated EBITDA totaled $25.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to consolidated EBITDA of $(4.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, refinery operations income before income taxes totaled $23.1 million compared to a refinery operations loss before income taxes of $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Refinery operations EBITDA totaled $23.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to refinery operations EBITDA of $(1.5) million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Nine Month Periods
Blue Dolphin reported total gross profit of $72.1 million and net income of $51.4 million, or income of $3.44 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin reported total gross profit of $6.7 million and a net loss of $4.1 million, or a loss of $0.28 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Consolidated EBITDA totaled $70.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to consolidated EBITDA of $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, refinery operations income before income taxes totaled $64.1 million compared to a refinery operations loss before income taxes of $(0.4) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Refinery operations EBITDA totaled $67.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to refinery operations EBITDA of $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
"Blue Dolphin delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance by capitalizing on market opportunities," said Jonathan P. Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Dolphin Energy Company. "We remain focused on safe, reliable operations, margin capture, capital discipline, and value creation while enhancing refining capacity and capabilities."
Liquidity
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.8 million and $1.0 million as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, representing a $39.8 million improvement. Blue Dolphin generated $54.4 million in cash flow from operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to using $2.5 million in cash flow from operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The $56.9 million increase in cash flow provided by operations between the periods was primarily due to more favorable gross margins from the refining segment in 2026.
For more information regarding Blue Dolphin's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, see Blue Dolphin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2026.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company and Subsidiaries
Earnings Release Tables
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
Total revenue from operations
|$
|116,396
|$
|70,355
|$
|342,141
|$
|210,630
Total cost of goods sold
|89,946
|70,323
|270,021
|203,975
Gross profit
|26,450
|32
|72,120
|6,655
LEH operating fee, related party
|240
|279
|732
|737
Other operating expenses
|153
|117
|470
|361
General and administrative expenses
|990
|1,633
|3,047
|3,692
Gain on regulatory settlement
|-
|-
|(1,013
|)
|-
Depreciation and amortization
|49
|74
|197
|222
Impairment of fixed assets
|-
|3,026
|-
|3,026
Interest, net
|870
|849
|3,375
|3,865
Total cost and expenses
|2,302
|5,978
|6,808
|11,903
Income (loss) before income taxes
|24,148
|(5,946
|)
|65,312
|(5,248
|)
Income tax benefit (expense)
|(5,225
|)
|1,270
|(13,923
|)
|1,094
Net income (loss)
|$
|18,923
|$
|(4,676
|)
|$
|51,389
|$
|(4,154
|)
Income (loss) per common share
Basic
|$
|1.27
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|3.44
|$
|(0.28
|)
Diluted
|$
|1.27
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|3.44
|$
|(0.28
|)
Reconciliation of Certain Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Refinery Operations
|Tolling & Terminaling
|Corporate & Other
|Total
|Refinery Operations
|Tolling & Terminaling
|Corporate & Other
|Total
|(in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|23,131
|$
|1,679
|$
|(662
|)
|$
|24,148
|$
|(2,046
|)
|$
|514
|$
|(4,414
|)
|$
|(5,946
|)
Add: depreciation and amortization
|304
|342
|49
|695
|302
|342
|74
|718
Add: interest, net
|504
|390
|(24
|)
|870
|249
|437
|163
|849
EBITDA
|$
|23,939
|$
|2,411
|$
|(637
|)
|$
|25,713
|$
|(1,495
|)
|$
|1,293
|$
|(4,177
|)
|$
|(4,379
|)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Refinery Operations
|Tolling & Terminaling
|Corporate & Other
|Total
|Refinery Operations
|Tolling & Terminaling
|Corporate & Other
|Total
|(in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|64,093
|$
|2,554
|$
|(1,335
|)
|$
|65,312
|$
|(370
|)
|$
|1,239
|$
|(6,117
|)
|$
|(5,248
|)
Add: depreciation and amortization
|912
|1,025
|197
|2,134
|901
|1,026
|222
|2,149
Add: interest, net
|1,979
|1,201
|195
|3,375
|2,013
|1,358
|494
|3,865
EBITDA
|$
|66,984
|$
|4,780
|$
|(943
|)
|$
|70,821
|$
|2,544
|$
|3,623
|$
|(5,401
|)
|$
|766
About Blue Dolphin
Blue Dolphin is an independent downstream energy company operating in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Subsidiaries operate a light, sweet-crude, 15,000-barrel per day crude distillation tower with over 1.25 million barrels of petroleum storage tank capacity in Nixon, Texas. Blue Dolphin formed in 1986 as a Delaware corporation and trades on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "BDCO." For additional information, visit Blue Dolphin's corporate website at http://www.blue-dolphin-energy.com.
Contact:
Jonathan P. Carroll
Chief Executive Officer and President
713-568-4725
Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information for the Purpose of "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Blue Dolphin's operations based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the oil and gas industry. Words or phrases such as "anticipates,""expects," "intends," "plans," "targets,""advances," "commits," "drives," "aims,""forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches,""seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions,""pursue," "may," "can," "could,""should," "will," "budgets," "outlook,""trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies,""opportunities," "poised," "potential,""ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Blue Dolphin undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Blue Dolphin's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also adversely affect forward-looking statements.
SOURCE: Blue Dolphin Energy Company
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/blue-dolphin-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-1251564