Total gross profit of $26.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and $72.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Net income of $18.9 million, or income of $1.27 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and net income of $51.4 million, or income of $3.44 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of $25.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and consolidated EBITDA of $70.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Refinery operations EBITDA of $23.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and refinery operations EBITDA of $67.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Blue Dolphin Energy Company ("Blue Dolphin") (OTCQX:BDCO), an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the Eagle Ford Shale region, announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Results of Operations

Three Month Periods

Blue Dolphin reported total gross profit of $26.5 million and net income of $18.9 million, or income of $1.27 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin reported a total gross profit of less than $0.1 million and a net loss of $4.7 million, or a loss of $0.31 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Consolidated EBITDA totaled $25.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to consolidated EBITDA of $(4.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, refinery operations income before income taxes totaled $23.1 million compared to a refinery operations loss before income taxes of $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Refinery operations EBITDA totaled $23.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to refinery operations EBITDA of $(1.5) million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Nine Month Periods

Blue Dolphin reported total gross profit of $72.1 million and net income of $51.4 million, or income of $3.44 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin reported total gross profit of $6.7 million and a net loss of $4.1 million, or a loss of $0.28 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Consolidated EBITDA totaled $70.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to consolidated EBITDA of $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, refinery operations income before income taxes totaled $64.1 million compared to a refinery operations loss before income taxes of $(0.4) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Refinery operations EBITDA totaled $67.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to refinery operations EBITDA of $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"Blue Dolphin delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance by capitalizing on market opportunities," said Jonathan P. Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Dolphin Energy Company. "We remain focused on safe, reliable operations, margin capture, capital discipline, and value creation while enhancing refining capacity and capabilities."

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.8 million and $1.0 million as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, representing a $39.8 million improvement. Blue Dolphin generated $54.4 million in cash flow from operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to using $2.5 million in cash flow from operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The $56.9 million increase in cash flow provided by operations between the periods was primarily due to more favorable gross margins from the refining segment in 2026.

For more information regarding Blue Dolphin's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, see Blue Dolphin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2026.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company and Subsidiaries

Earnings Release Tables

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands, except per-share amounts) (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Total revenue from operations $ 116,396 $ 70,355 $ 342,141 $ 210,630 Total cost of goods sold 89,946 70,323 270,021 203,975 Gross profit 26,450 32 72,120 6,655 LEH operating fee, related party 240 279 732 737 Other operating expenses 153 117 470 361 General and administrative expenses 990 1,633 3,047 3,692 Gain on regulatory settlement - - (1,013 ) - Depreciation and amortization 49 74 197 222 Impairment of fixed assets - 3,026 - 3,026 Interest, net 870 849 3,375 3,865 Total cost and expenses 2,302 5,978 6,808 11,903 Income (loss) before income taxes 24,148 (5,946 ) 65,312 (5,248 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (5,225 ) 1,270 (13,923 ) 1,094 Net income (loss) $ 18,923 $ (4,676 ) $ 51,389 $ (4,154 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.27 $ (0.31 ) $ 3.44 $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ 1.27 $ (0.31 ) $ 3.44 $ (0.28 )

Reconciliation of Certain Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Refinery Operations Tolling & Terminaling Corporate & Other Total Refinery Operations Tolling & Terminaling Corporate & Other Total (in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 23,131 $ 1,679 $ (662 ) $ 24,148 $ (2,046 ) $ 514 $ (4,414 ) $ (5,946 ) Add: depreciation and amortization 304 342 49 695 302 342 74 718 Add: interest, net 504 390 (24 ) 870 249 437 163 849 EBITDA $ 23,939 $ 2,411 $ (637 ) $ 25,713 $ (1,495 ) $ 1,293 $ (4,177 ) $ (4,379 )

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Refinery Operations Tolling & Terminaling Corporate & Other Total Refinery Operations Tolling & Terminaling Corporate & Other Total (in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 64,093 $ 2,554 $ (1,335 ) $ 65,312 $ (370 ) $ 1,239 $ (6,117 ) $ (5,248 ) Add: depreciation and amortization 912 1,025 197 2,134 901 1,026 222 2,149 Add: interest, net 1,979 1,201 195 3,375 2,013 1,358 494 3,865 EBITDA $ 66,984 $ 4,780 $ (943 ) $ 70,821 $ 2,544 $ 3,623 $ (5,401 ) $ 766

About Blue Dolphin

Blue Dolphin is an independent downstream energy company operating in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Subsidiaries operate a light, sweet-crude, 15,000-barrel per day crude distillation tower with over 1.25 million barrels of petroleum storage tank capacity in Nixon, Texas. Blue Dolphin formed in 1986 as a Delaware corporation and trades on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "BDCO." For additional information, visit Blue Dolphin's corporate website at http://www.blue-dolphin-energy.com.

Contact:

Jonathan P. Carroll

Chief Executive Officer and President

713-568-4725

Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information for the Purpose of "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Blue Dolphin's operations based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the oil and gas industry. Words or phrases such as "anticipates,""expects," "intends," "plans," "targets,""advances," "commits," "drives," "aims,""forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches,""seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions,""pursue," "may," "can," "could,""should," "will," "budgets," "outlook,""trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies,""opportunities," "poised," "potential,""ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Blue Dolphin undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Blue Dolphin's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also adversely affect forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Blue Dolphin Energy Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/blue-dolphin-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-1251564