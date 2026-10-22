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ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Authorium Announces Leadership Succession: Chris Rieth named CEO, Co-Founder Kamran Saddique named President and Head of New Markets

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Authorium, the technology platform that enables government teams to streamline and automate procurement and administrative processes, announces that after an extensive search process, Authorium's Chief Operations Officer Chris Rieth has been appointed to serve as the public benefit corporation's Chief Executive Officer and will join Authorium's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kamran Saddique, Authorium's co-founder, will transition from CEO to serve as President and Head of New Markets and will remain a Board member.

"We're thrilled to have Chris at the helm to continue Authorium's growth journey and enable governments to modernize their administrative operations," said Daniel Geballe, Managing Director, SJF Ventures and Authorium Board Member. "Chris is a results-driven leader who is focused on delivering exceptional service and bringing the best products to market. He cares deeply about the needs of Authorium's customers, and the wellbeing of Authorium's team."

Chris Rieth joined Authorium in early 2023 and most recently served as Chief Operations Officer, preceded by the role of Chief Revenue Officer. His experience in government and technology was a natural fit for the public benefit corporation - having served in government for six years at the State of Maryland, where as Director of the Governor's Office, his portfolio included statewide innovation programs, performance management, and data initiatives. Over the next decade, Rieth held leadership positions at unicorn startup Mapbox, supporting Fortune Global 500 customers, and Socrata (acquired by Tyler Technologies), where he advocated for and supported data-driven government performance programs globally. During his tenure at the Bloomberg Philanthropies / Johns Hopkins University Center for Government Excellence, he helped bring data analytics programs to medium-sized cities.

Chris Rieth holds a bachelors in Political Science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and M.B.A. from George Mason University, School of Management.

As President and Head of New Markets, Kamran Saddique will continue to expand the reach of Authorium's work, evangelizing innovative approaches to government acquisition - from market research and vendor matching to managing for outcomes as departments engage in proofs of concepts. His work will further Authorium's mission to serve the public sector by supporting new states, cities, counties, and agencies who are leading modernization efforts, while remaining a steadfast presence at Authorium.

"For nearly 13 years, Kamran has traveled the country - sharing best practices and thought leadership, building teams, and earning awards along the way - to grow Authorium from an innovative non-profit into a trusted technology platform relied upon by some of the largest government organizations in the world," said Sakya Duvvuru, Founder, Nellore Capital Management and Authorium Board Member. "Simply put, Authorium would not be where it is today, without the vision and passion of Kamran Saddique. We're incredibly grateful for his continued service in his new role."

About Authorium
Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. Government teams rely on us to support procurement, contract lifecycle management, and administrative operations. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government workers that serve their communities, from the California Department of Finance to the New York City Employees' Retirement System. Learn more at authorium.com.

###

Media Contact: Kara Turner
marketing@authorium.com
(646) 504-9197

SOURCE: Authorium



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/authorium-announces-leadership-succession-chris-rieth-named-ceo-c-1239894

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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