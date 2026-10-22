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WKN: A42D2R | ISIN: US8677818093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.10.26 | 15:30
0,167 US-Dollar
-22,70 % -0,049
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Announces Reverse Stock Split to Maintain NASDAQ Listing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in generic and specialty prescription medications, including drugs in the areas of oncology and antivirals, today announced a one for twenty reverse split of its common stock, effective at market open on October 26, 2026. The reverse stock split was undertaken to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. The reverse stock split will reduce the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock from 15,219,383 to approximately 760,969.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO
Direct Line: 514-814-0464
camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sunshine-biopharma-announces-reverse-stock-split-to-maintain-nasdaq-l-1239903

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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