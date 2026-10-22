BluWave-ai Wins Energy Storage Canada Award for the Second Year in a Row and Earns Clean50 Top 5 Project

The Awards Highlight Sustained Leadership and Innovation in Managing and Optimizing Grid-Scale Energy Storage, Recognition for the BluWave-ai EV Everywhere and Energy Storage Autopilot AI Software Products

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / BluWave-ai won a pair of major industry awards this Fall season - being recognized for the second year in row for the Energy Storage Canada (ESC) Grid Management Award in September 2026 and being selected as a Clean50 2027 Top 5 Project in October 2026.

BluWave-ai won the ESC Grid Management Storage Award for the Energy Storage Optimization Initiative around the BluWave-ai products Energy Storage Autopilot and EV Everywhere. The initiate leverages these BluWave-ai solutions to introduce a fully grid-aware AI orchestration over both stationary and mobile battery energy storage systems (BESS). The AI software functions as a centralized brain, intaking over 24 billion records of global energy and weather metrics, to accurately forecast grid constraints. The AI software then dispatches real-time instructions to distribution-scale batteries and electric vehicles for optimization of the grid.

Accepting the award, Alex Linchieh, Director of Product Management, BluWave-ai highlighted the importance of this milestone, "Winning the Grid Management Award once was an honour. Winning it two years in a row is validation in our thesis and in our vision."

The company noted its expanding province-wide partnerships with Ontario utilities - including Oshawa Power, Oakville Hydro, Enova Power, and Essex Powerlines - which bring thousands of EV drivers onto the platform to ease local substation and transformer loads while supporting the bulk of the grid of the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO).

Winning for the second year in a row - which the first time one company has even won consecutively at the ESC Awards - BluWave-ai was honoured for its innovative approach to grid management using energy storage. The recognized project leveraged AI-driven platforms to coordinate stationary energy storage and electric vehicles as a single, grid-aware flexible resource, including one of Canada's first AI-driven, multi-manufacturer EV demand-response events .

Coinciding with the ESC recognition, BluWave-ai's achievements have also been celebrated by Clean50. The Clean50 Top 5 Project award honors its EV Everywhere initiative. The EV Everywhere project co-funded by (IESO) Grid Innovation Fund and supported by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), pioneered the initial BluWave-ai EV Everywhere product to turn EVs into managed, distributed storage for electricity grids.

"Delta's criteria in determining Project awards is to carefully consider a combination of actual measurable impact, demonstrated innovation, and the project's ability to inspire others to imitate it - and the AI-Managed Residential EV Charging project completed by BluWave-ai is a terrific example," said Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group and Executive Director of Canada's Clean50 Awards. "The results accruing from BluWave-ai's project are very worthy of recognition as a Clean50 Top Project."

The EV Everywhere project delivered remarkable, measurable impacts for grid modernization, with the following key findings:

Massive Capital Efficiency: Aggregating EVs was found to be ~55 times more capital-efficient than deploying equivalent utility-scale battery storage.

Aggregating EVs was found to be ~55 times more capital-efficient than deploying equivalent utility-scale battery storage. Infrastructure Deferral: the platform has the potential to deliver an infrastructure deferral value of $2.3M to $7.9M per 1,000 EVs, depending on local grid conditions.

the platform has the potential to deliver an infrastructure deferral value of $2.3M to $7.9M per 1,000 EVs, depending on local grid conditions. Mitigating the 'Timer Peak': The system achieved 100% target adherence, reducing peak demand by up to 32% by managing the surge caused by EVs scheduling charging at the start of low overnight rate periods.

The system achieved 100% target adherence, reducing peak demand by up to 32% by managing the surge caused by EVs scheduling charging at the start of low overnight rate periods. Consumer Acceptance: By design, satisfying the EV drivers' target departure state of charge at their selected time is primary. Opt-out rates averaged only 4%, confirming high consumer acceptance.

During the Clean16 Awards on 15 October, Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai was also awarded a Clean16 award for the top 16 individual contributors in their respective categories across Canada.

"Canada has the clean grid, the data, and the engineering talent to lead the world on this," said Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai, "By shifting the grid from a legacy, reactive infrastructure to a predictive and highly adaptive software-defined network, BluWave-ai is actively solving the coordination challenge of the ongoing energy transition. We are pleased that Clean50 has endorsed our application of AI to clean technology as one of Canada's top 5 innovation projects."

"Great innovation doesn't simply advance technology. It solves real problems, creates economic opportunity, and strengthens our competitive advantage," said Sonya Shorey, President & CEO, Invest Ottawa. "BluWave-ai is proving what's possible when we turn Canadian ingenuity into real-world solutions that strengthen energy resilience, accelerate clean technology adoption, and drive economic growth. Developed right here in Ottawa, their pioneering AI-powered technologies are helping modernize electricity grids and creating opportunities for Canadian IP to deliver impact around the world. These prestigious awards are a testament to the BluWave-ai team's innovation and leadership, and another powerful example of why Canada's capital is a leading global tech hub for AI and cleantech."

BluWave-ai's innovations are built on an extensive IP portfolio backed by 81 patents filed covering electricity grids, EVs, energy storage and renewable energy. The innovations spanning these categories from BluWave-ai creates a freedom to operate that is available to anyone across the world to benefit from core Canadian-owned technology developed by top engineers and AI data scientists in Canada.

For more information on BluWave-ai's award-winning grid energy optimization products please visit www.bluwave-ai.com or contact info@bluwave-ai.com

About BluWave-ai

Founded in Canada in 2017, BluWave-ai is building the premier AI company for the global energy transition, headquartered here in Canada's capital of Ottawa. BluWave-ai is focused on driving the proliferation of renewable energy and electric transportation, working with electricity utilities, independent power producers, and EV fleet operators globally to optimize cost, carbon footprint, and the reliability of renewable energy sources in real-time. Operating from a shared AI engine, the company's solutions include EV Everywhere for managed charging, Energy Storage Autopilot for stationary batteries, and Data Center Autopilot for flexible AI compute loads. Backed by global investors, BluWave-ai has raised over $16M to date, inclusive of a $9.5M Series A round.

SOURCE: BluWave-ai

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