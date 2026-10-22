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ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
104 Leser
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Rescue Intellitech Launches The Decon Exchange, a New Monthly Video Podcast Focused on Firefighter Cancer and Safety

New series brings firefighters and industry experts together to discuss cancer risks, occupational exposure and efforts to protect the people who protect us

MANASSAS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Rescue Intellitech announced the launch of The Decon Exchange, a new weekly video podcast focused on one of the most pressing issues facing the fire service: firefighter cancer.

Hosted by Kristi Elrod, Marketing Director of Rescue Intellitech, Inc. The Decon Exchange will feature firefighters, fire service leaders, researchers, safety professionals and others working to address firefighter cancer and occupational exposure.

Each episode will explore the real-world experiences of firefighters dealing with cancer and exposure to toxic contaminants, as well as the ongoing efforts to reduce those exposures and create safer environments for firefighters throughout their careers.

Topics will include the challenges firefighters face before, during and after emergency calls, the importance of effective decontamination, preventing cross-contamination and reducing exposure to carcinogens, as well as evolving the culture of cancer prevention within the fire service.

"Firefighters run toward danger when everyone else is running away," said Kristi Elrod, Marketing Director of Rescue Intellitech. "The Decon Exchange gives the fire service a platform to have honest conversations about cancer, exposure and the steps we can take to better protect firefighters throughout their careers."

A new episode of The Decon Exchange will be released monthly through Rescue Intellitech's digital and social media channels.

About Rescue Intellitech

Rescue Intellitech, part of the Sandberg Development Group founded in the 1960s, offers innovative solutions that help remove work-related risks and make the work of firefighters and first responders easier, both before and after each emergency call. The Rescue Intellitech Solo Rescue cleans SCBAs, face masks, and more, helping minimize cancer risk among firefighters and first responders. Other innovative companies in the group include Aimpoint, Nordisk Clean Solutions, and Camurus.

Media Contact:

Adam Handelsman
adam@specopscomm.com
(512) 363-0594

SOURCE: Rescue Intellitech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/rescue-intellitech-launches-the-decon-exchange-a-new-monthly-video-podcast-focused-on-fir-1239452

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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