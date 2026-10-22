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WKN: 914335 | ISIN: DK0010268366 | Ticker-Symbol: P1F
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:05
1,190 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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COLUMBUS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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1,1801,24515:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 14:45 Uhr
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Columbus A/S: Columbus adjusts financial guidance for 2026 and publishes solid Q3 2026 results

Company announcement no. 65/2026

Announcement contains inside information regarding downward adjustment of Columbus' EBITDA margin guidance for 2026

Columbus adjusts its EBITDA margin guidance and narrows its organic revenue growth guidance for 2026. At the same time, Columbus publishes financial results for Q3 2026, showing accelerated revenue growth and improved profitability.

Adjustment of financial guidance for 2026

Columbus has seen improved activity levels and a return to revenue growth in both Q2 and Q3. However, low activity in the first half of 2026 and a major restructuring completed in Q3 2026 have impacted profitability during the year. The restructuring was undertaken to align our competencies and capacity with AI-driven delivery models and to mobilise for the capabilities required to execute our new strategy. The new strategy will be announced on 5 November 2026.

Despite the improved activity level and continued revenue growth in Q3 2026, the positive development in both revenue and profitability is not sufficient to fully offset the lower profitability earlier in the year.

Consequently, Columbus adjusts its EBITDA margin guidance and narrows its organic revenue growth guidance for the full year 2026:

  • EBITDA margin is adjusted from the previously expected range of 8-10% to approximately 6%.
  • Organic revenue growth is narrowed from the previously expected range of 0-5% to 2-3%.

Q3 2026 financial results

The positive development in activity levels seen in Q2 2026 continued into Q3, resulting in revenue growth of 6% up from 2% in Q2 2026.

During Q3 2026, Columbus has taken steps to align its capacity and cost base with current market conditions and future business requirements, impacting +80 employees. The capacity adjustment has resulted in provisions for severance costs of DKK 20m, recognised as other operating expenses in Q3 2026, impacting both Q3 earnings and the full-year 2026 result. The adjustment is expected to strengthen Columbus' operational efficiency and provide a more future proof and appropriate cost base going forward.

Q3 2026 financial results:

  • Revenue increased by 6% to DKK 367m
  • EBITDA of DKK 18m, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 4.8%
  • EBITDA adjusted for other operating expenses of DKK 38m, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 10.3%

Columbus will, as previously communicated, release its Interim Report for Q3 2026 on 5 November 2026, providing further details on the financial performance. Columbus will host a webcast and conference call for investors and analysts on the same day at 13:00 CET.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President

For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel: +45 70 20 50 00
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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