Iconic mapping brand teams up with MINI USA for the second consecutive rally, bringing a custom in-app MINI experience with turn-by-turn navigation of the official routes across California, New York, and Florida.

MapQuest, the pioneering navigation brand owned by System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), today announced it is the official navigation partner of MINI Takes the States (MTTS) 2026, the biennial road rally that brings thousands of passionate MINI owners together on some of America's most scenic roads. The partnership marks the second consecutive rally for MapQuest, which also served as MINI's navigation partner for MTTS 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022695172/en/

MINI Takes the States 2026 Powered by MapQuest

Now in its 10th edition and celebrating 20 years since the inaugural cross-country journey in 2006, MINI Takes the States 2026 features a new format: three long-weekend road rallies spread across the country. The rally kicked off in California (October 2-4) with a route from Monterey through Sonoma to Lake Tahoe, continues in New York (October 23-25) from Buffalo through the Finger Lakes and Adirondacks to Lake Placid, and concludes in Florida (November 13-15) with a run from Fort Myers to Miami and down the Overseas Highway to Key West.

To power the experience, MapQuest built a custom MINI-branded experience directly inside its free iOS and Android app. Rally participants who are near an event will see the rally appear automatically in the app, or they can open their route via official links in MTTS promotional materials. Drivers simply pick their rally day and tap Start, and MapQuest guides them turn-by-turn along the official MINI route. Participants joining partway through a drive day are automatically picked up at the nearest point on the route no paper directions or manual waypoint entry required.

"MINI Takes the States is everything we love about the open road great routes, great community, and the pure joy of the drive," said Doug Berger, General Manager of MapQuest. "After a fantastic partnership in 2024, we're thrilled to be back as MINI's official navigation partner. We've built a MINI experience right into the MapQuest app so every participant can focus on the scenery, and let us handle the turns. It's exactly the kind of experience MapQuest was made for."

"MINI Takes the States is a celebration of everything that makes the MINI community so special a shared passion for adventure, roads less-traveled, and the connections made along the way," said Jordyn Adelson, Experiential Marketing Project Manager for MINI USA. "As we celebrate 20 years of MTTS, we're excited to welcome MapQuest back for another rally. Its integrated navigation experience makes it easier for our MINIacs to follow the official routes, discover some incredible roads, and focus on what matters most: enjoying the drive together."

About MapQuest

MapQuest is one of the most recognized names in digital mapping and navigation, helping people find their way since 1996. Today, MapQuest offers free turn-by-turn voice navigation, live traffic, and local search across web, iOS, and Android, and powers businesses of all sizes through MapQuest Platform, its suite of geocoding, routing, and mapping APIs. MapQuest is owned and operated by System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST). Learn more at mapquest.com.

About System1, Inc.

System1 operates flagship internet utilities including CouponFollow, MapQuest, and Startpage, and a best-in-class marketing platform powered by artificial intelligence, enabling third party publishers to monetize and maximize the value of user traffic across a wide range of advertising category verticals. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

About MINI Takes the States

MINI Takes the States is a road rally created by MINI USA to celebrate the MINI community, exploring some of the most scenic roads and beautiful areas of the country. What began in 2006 as a cross-country journey to commemorate the launch of the MINI GP has continued for 20 years as a biennial celebration of MINI owners. MINI Takes the States is a registered event of MINI USA. Learn more at minitakesthestates.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022695172/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

MapQuest System1

press@mapquest.com

MINI USA

Andrew Cutler

Head of Corporate Communications, MINI USA

201.307.3784

Andrew.Cutler@miniusa.com