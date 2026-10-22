India added more than 5.2 million developers in 2025, the most of any country, according to the Octoverse 2025 report. It projects the country will reach 57.5 million developers by 2030.

Sauce Labs is expanding its Real Device Cloud, part of AURA, the company's AI-Unified Release Assurance platform, to India as enterprise customers grow their engineering operations across one of the world's largest software development hubs.

AURA's Real Device Cloud gives AI agents and developers programmatic API access to the latest mobile devices, including from IDEs.

Enterprises gain additional breadth of devices that are unique to the APAC region and an in-region data-locality option as an enhancement to the world-leading Sauce Labs AURA platform and enterprise governance they already use globally.

Sauce Labs, the end-to-end agentic software quality engineering leader founded by the team behind Selenium and Appium, today announced the expansion of its Real Device Cloud, part of its AURA (AI-Unified Release Assurance) platform, to India. The expansion adds regional capacity and data-locality options to support the growing number of enterprise engineering teams operating in the region.

India is an epicenter for global software and quality engineering. Today, 80% of Sauce Labs' biggest customers run engineering teams in India, and they need real device infrastructure that scales alongside those teams. More code written with AI means more code to verify before it can be shipped, hence the requirement for in-region low-latency agent-friendly real devices. The new data center brings real iOS and Android devices in-country along with the AURA software stack and provides developers direct programmatic access to all of it.

"India is where a growing share of the world's software, and the AI that helps write it, gets built," said Prince Kohli, CEO of Sauce Labs. "Our customers need to know that every release does what the business intended. With AURA in India, they can verify releases against business intent close to where the code is written, at the speed at which code is now being written. This maintains trust in shipped software even as humans are less and less involved in its creation. With one of our R&D centers also situated in India, customers have the confidence of easy access to experts as well."

What's Available

Sauce Labs AURA authors, runs, and analyzes tests, with humans in control, verifying that each release does what the business intended. The India region extends its Real Device Cloud:

Access to real devices in India. iOS and Android devices, hosted in India.

iOS and Android devices, hosted in India. Data locality. An in-region option for organizations with data-locality requirements.

An in-region option for organizations with data-locality requirements. Programmatic access . The Real Device Access API gives AI agents and scripts programmatic access to real mobile devices from developers' IDEs, without replacing existing systems.

. The Real Device Access API gives AI agents and scripts programmatic access to real mobile devices from developers' IDEs, without replacing existing systems. ISO 42001 certification. The India region operates under the same enterprise security and AI governance controls that Sauce Labs applies across its global infrastructure. The company holds ISO 42001 certification, validating the controls in place for the development of AI, and the India data center will be included in the Company's December 2026 ISO 27001/27701 recertifications.

The India region operates under the same enterprise security and AI governance controls that Sauce Labs applies across its global infrastructure. The company holds ISO 42001 certification, validating the controls in place for the development of AI, and the India data center will be included in the Company's December 2026 ISO 27001/27701 recertifications. Local expertise. Sauce Labs has an R&D center in India, so customers are closer to the engineers who build the platform.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the company behind Selenium and Appium, and its AURA platform is built for release assurance. AURA is an agentic AI platform that closes the loop from business intent to production confidence, automatically authoring, running, and analyzing tests at AI speed, with humans in control. It shifts testing from checking whether code works to verifying that every release does what the business intended, learning from each release to make the next one safer. Informed by more than 8.7 billion test executions, the ISO 42001-certified AURA platform is trusted by eight of the world's 10 largest financial institutions and 300,000+ enterprise users. AURA is available now.

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Sauce Labs Media Contact:

Jordan Tewell, 10Fold Communications for Sauce Labs

saucelabs@10fold.com